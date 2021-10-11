Police in Central Thailand raid party, arrest 220 teenagers

Police raided a large party in the central province Saraburi and arrested 220 teenagers were arrested yesterday for violating Covid-19 prevention measures. Officers say they raided a popular entertainment venue that has been shutdown for years, but the space has been used illegally for underground parties.

After an anonymous tip, the Nong Khae Police suppression team searched the venue, and found a large group of teenagers drinking alcohol, playing loud music, and dancing. Officers say they also found drugs at the scene. The large gathering, along with no social distancing and mask wearing, violates Covid-19 prevention measures.

The anonymous tip came from someone in the local community who was concerned that a large party would lead to a local Covid outbreak, the police say. Both the Covid-19 rules set by the Saraburi government and the federal Emergency Decree strictly forbid large gatherings, especially involving alcohol as people who are intoxicated are less likely to follow disease control measures.

Police say they seized several types of drugs, including ketamine and crystal methamphetamine, and also found some illegally imported electronic cigarettes. They plan to drug test the teens that they detained, and prosecute accordingly. The teenagers may all face some type of punishment for breaking the Covid gathering rules, as well. It was not reported if the partygoers would also be tested for Covid while detained.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

