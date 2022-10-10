ICONSIAM, G-U Creative join hands to stage huge Thai-Japan music festival

More than 100 Thai and Japanese pop music groups and talents will descend to the ICONSIAM for the greatest concert festival of the year. The Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022, is scheduled to take place at the River Park and Charoen Nakhon Hall on the M Floor of Bangkok’s world-class riverside shopping destination, from 21 to 23 October 2022. The fun-filled festival is staged by ICONSIAM and G-U Creative Company, one of Japan’s major event organisers.

Mr Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said the festival is about spurring a musical phenomenon in Thailand and forming part of significant activities being hosted by ICONSIAM that exceed the expectations of visitors and customers. Organising the Thai-Japan music festival reflects ICONSIAM’s principle of partnering with outstanding alliances to deliver the best offerings to ICONSIAM clientele under the so-called ‘Collaboration to Win’ concept, he added.

The festival is also meant to help celebrate the 135th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan as well as mark ten years of the Thai-Japan strategic partnership programme. Here the concerts are instrumental in creating the ‘Soft Power’ – combining music culture with various forms of entertainment to give rise to exchange and dissemination on an international scale. This festival will attract Thais and Japanese tourists, bringing them closer. In addition, the festival represents a welcoming gesture for the opening of Thailand and Japan post-Covid-19.

The festival will also serve as a platform to enhance the T-Pop and J-Pop groups, providing added economic values, raising the bar of the music industry to the global arena, driving the economy and building a reputation for the countries, he noted.

Ms Yupharet Ekturapakal, C.E.O. & President of G-U Creative Co., Ltd, revealed that the “Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022” will be the largest congregation of Japanese artists in Thailand once again. At the forefront of the Japanese talents is Yuya Tegoshi, a former member of the NEWS band in the Johnny Jr.’s camp. Mr Tegoshi is also one of the top superstars in Japan whose Thai fans are eagerly waiting for his return to Thailand. There is also an army of Japanese artists who will come to impress Thai fans with fresh looks and musical talent over three consecutive days of remarkable performance. They include Shigeru Matsuzaki, BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE and FRUITS ZIPPER.

From Thailand, there are leading idol groups such as the BNK48, and girls from the LAST IDOL who promise to deliver their funky tunes to their ‘Ota’ (Japanese for fans) followers. The Thai boy bands at the event are highlighted by handsome boys from the Star Hunter camp like the ELEMENT; LAZ 1 who are prepared to sing beautiful songs; and the XI band which combines ten young dancers who are ready to explode the fun on stage. There will be idol groups who will show off their cuteness, brightness and talent in both singing and dancing for the fans.

Not to be outdone, the top T-Pop artists in Thailand are set to offer hits that are familiar to the ears and are not difficult to sing along to. It starts from the legendary idol group Sao Sao Sao in collaboration with famous Japanese artists; Stamp-Apiwat with his beloved guitar; Koh Mr Saxman with his saxophone; La-ong Foan band with smooth songs; and Sin (Singular), the singer.

At the event, there are also handsome young actors such as Non Kornpat; Kao-na –Turbo, the actor from the Call it What You Want series; Bank Mondop and Moss Panuwat from the Mangkorn Kin Yai series; actors from the Check Out series – that night with Nai Dao Nuea; and RYOTA & JAMES. Join the extravaganza at the ICONSIAM free of charge.

For more information about the event, please visit Facebook: GYuCreative and Facebook: ICONSIAM