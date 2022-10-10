Sponsored
ICONSIAM, G-U Creative join hands to stage huge Thai-Japan music festival
More than 100 Thai and Japanese pop music groups and talents will descend to the ICONSIAM for the greatest concert festival of the year. The Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022, is scheduled to take place at the River Park and Charoen Nakhon Hall on the M Floor of Bangkok’s world-class riverside shopping destination, from 21 to 23 October 2022. The fun-filled festival is staged by ICONSIAM and G-U Creative Company, one of Japan’s major event organisers.
Mr Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said the festival is about spurring a musical phenomenon in Thailand and forming part of significant activities being hosted by ICONSIAM that exceed the expectations of visitors and customers. Organising the Thai-Japan music festival reflects ICONSIAM’s principle of partnering with outstanding alliances to deliver the best offerings to ICONSIAM clientele under the so-called ‘Collaboration to Win’ concept, he added.
The festival is also meant to help celebrate the 135th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan as well as mark ten years of the Thai-Japan strategic partnership programme. Here the concerts are instrumental in creating the ‘Soft Power’ – combining music culture with various forms of entertainment to give rise to exchange and dissemination on an international scale. This festival will attract Thais and Japanese tourists, bringing them closer. In addition, the festival represents a welcoming gesture for the opening of Thailand and Japan post-Covid-19.
The festival will also serve as a platform to enhance the T-Pop and J-Pop groups, providing added economic values, raising the bar of the music industry to the global arena, driving the economy and building a reputation for the countries, he noted.
Ms Yupharet Ekturapakal, C.E.O. & President of G-U Creative Co., Ltd, revealed that the “Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2022” will be the largest congregation of Japanese artists in Thailand once again. At the forefront of the Japanese talents is Yuya Tegoshi, a former member of the NEWS band in the Johnny Jr.’s camp. Mr Tegoshi is also one of the top superstars in Japan whose Thai fans are eagerly waiting for his return to Thailand. There is also an army of Japanese artists who will come to impress Thai fans with fresh looks and musical talent over three consecutive days of remarkable performance. They include Shigeru Matsuzaki, BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE and FRUITS ZIPPER.
From Thailand, there are leading idol groups such as the BNK48, and girls from the LAST IDOL who promise to deliver their funky tunes to their ‘Ota’ (Japanese for fans) followers. The Thai boy bands at the event are highlighted by handsome boys from the Star Hunter camp like the ELEMENT; LAZ 1 who are prepared to sing beautiful songs; and the XI band which combines ten young dancers who are ready to explode the fun on stage. There will be idol groups who will show off their cuteness, brightness and talent in both singing and dancing for the fans.
Not to be outdone, the top T-Pop artists in Thailand are set to offer hits that are familiar to the ears and are not difficult to sing along to. It starts from the legendary idol group Sao Sao Sao in collaboration with famous Japanese artists; Stamp-Apiwat with his beloved guitar; Koh Mr Saxman with his saxophone; La-ong Foan band with smooth songs; and Sin (Singular), the singer.
At the event, there are also handsome young actors such as Non Kornpat; Kao-na –Turbo, the actor from the Call it What You Want series; Bank Mondop and Moss Panuwat from the Mangkorn Kin Yai series; actors from the Check Out series – that night with Nai Dao Nuea; and RYOTA & JAMES. Join the extravaganza at the ICONSIAM free of charge.
For more information about the event, please visit Facebook: GYuCreative and Facebook: ICONSIAM
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province is dangerous
VIDEO: Police officer reprimanded for laughing during interview on daycare centre massacre
Get to know “Onsen” Thailand’s Trends in 2023
Island in eastern Thailand listed in ‘Top 100 Green Destination Stories’
Room to shroom on Bangkok public buses
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Intoxicated Phuket man carries chicken around all night long
Thai man robbed by cannabis dealer at knife-point in Pattaya
Indian tourist in Pattaya reportedly missing over US$6,000
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
“Black Sunday” flash mob protest on Bangkok BTS
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides7 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of9 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa9 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer