Thailand
VIDEO: Police officer reprimanded for laughing during interview on daycare centre massacre
The Royal Thai Police have taken away a senior police officer’s spokesperson duties after he burst out laughing while giving an interview on the death toll of the daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon – just hours after the gun and knife rampage that claimed the lives of 37 people, including 24 young children – ThaiPBS interviewed a senior police officer via video call live on TV.
The officer in the clip, Pol. Maj. Gen. Paisan Luesomboon, holds the highly-ranking position of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Provincial Police Region 4.
The news presenter asks the officer, “We know the death toll is 32 so far, do you have information about how many people are seriously injured?”
“We haven’t yet received a report on exactly how many people are seriously injured. We only know the death toll so far,” he replied.
Then, the presenter asks the officer, “Is the gunman included in the death toll of 32?”
In response, the officer bursts out laughing. Meanwhile, the live ThaiPBS report flicks through blurred photos of body bags at the daycare centre.
The officer continues laughing as he mumbles, “I don’t know whether the gunman is included in the death toll. When I was told there were 32 casualties… I forgot to ask whether he was included.”
The presenters, dumbstruck, respond with “hmmm.” and “Ka.”
Pol. Maj. Gen. Paisan was heavily criticised for the insensitive outburst.
Today, Commander-in-Chief of the Provincial Region 4 Pol. Gen. Maj. Yanyong Waetosoth ordered for Pol. Maj. Gen. Paisan Luesomboon – the officer from the clip – is to be dismissed from the position as spokesperson.
It is assumed that he will continue carrying out his duties as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Provincial Police Region 4.
หัวเราะหาพ่อมึงหรอ ขอประณามค่ะ
— ช่างแม่ง🐰🏳️🌈 (@psmark1821) October 6, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province is dangerous
VIDEO: Police officer reprimanded for laughing during interview on daycare centre massacre
Get to know “Onsen” Thailand’s Trends in 2023
Island in eastern Thailand listed in ‘Top 100 Green Destination Stories’
Room to shroom on Bangkok public buses
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Intoxicated Phuket man carries chicken around all night long
Thai man robbed by cannabis dealer at knife-point in Pattaya
Indian tourist in Pattaya reportedly missing over US$6,000
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
“Black Sunday” flash mob protest on Bangkok BTS
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides7 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of9 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa9 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer