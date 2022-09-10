Tourism
Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours
Night venues recently surveyed by Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry have said that tourists spend the most money at later hours. The venues surveyed were located in the tourist hotspots of Koh Samui, Phang Nga, and Khao San Road in Bangkok. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the press yesterday…
“The results suggested that tourists spend the most amount of money between 1-3am. After 3am they tend to spend less. This corresponds with our call for a 4am closing time.”
Phiphat said that more than 70% of venues on on Bangla Road near Patong Beach in Phuket, which were surveyed on Thursday, said they wanted their venues to stay open past 2am.
Phiphat said the officials will gather local opinions and further discussion will be had with the CCSA if the community does not support the plan. He said survey results will be proposed to the government ahead of a discussion on the new ministerial regulations to be issued by the Public Health Ministry and Ministry of Interiors. He added…
“We might be able to provide a specific curfew-free zone that allows venues to open until 4am. It is estimated that the move could increase turnover among operators by 23-24%.”
Phiphat also said that he will also visit Pattaya’s famous walking street at the end of this month to conduct a survey there as well.
Last month, Phiphat had noted that the 4am closing time would fit with the lifestyle of tourists who visit Thailand, particularly those from the Middle East and Europe. He said these groups tend to start eating dinner at 10pm, and start drinking at midnight, and venues close only a few hours after they’ve started “enjoying the vibes”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours
What $500,000 and less buys you for a luxury condo in Thonglor and Ekkamai (Bangkok 2022)
Thailand News Today | Are face masks required on Thai flights?
Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen
Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya
Woman gives birth in pickup truck as floods block hospital entrance in eastern Thailand
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya
Russian minister appreciates Thailand’s neutrality over Ukraine
Thailand joins the world in honouring Queen Elizabeth II
Man shot dead by officers after he stormed a police station
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
Young Thai woman building her career fighting sexual exploitation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Health2 days ago
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
-
Health3 days ago
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
-
Best of3 days ago
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
-
Thailand4 days ago
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand4 days ago
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox