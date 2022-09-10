Venues surveyed in Thailand say they make the most money at later hours

Night venues recently surveyed by Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry have said that tourists spend the most money at later hours. The venues surveyed were located in the tourist hotspots of Koh Samui, Phang Nga, and Khao San Road in Bangkok. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the press yesterday…

“The results suggested that tourists spend the most amount of money between 1-3am. After 3am they tend to spend less. This corresponds with our call for a 4am closing time.”

Phiphat said that more than 70% of venues on on Bangla Road near Patong Beach in Phuket, which were surveyed on Thursday, said they wanted their venues to stay open past 2am.

Phiphat said the officials will gather local opinions and further discussion will be had with the CCSA if the community does not support the plan. He said survey results will be proposed to the government ahead of a discussion on the new ministerial regulations to be issued by the Public Health Ministry and Ministry of Interiors. He added…

“We might be able to provide a specific curfew-free zone that allows venues to open until 4am. It is estimated that the move could increase turnover among operators by 23-24%.”

Phiphat also said that he will also visit Pattaya’s famous walking street at the end of this month to conduct a survey there as well.

Last month, Phiphat had noted that the 4am closing time would fit with the lifestyle of tourists who visit Thailand, particularly those from the Middle East and Europe. He said these groups tend to start eating dinner at 10pm, and start drinking at midnight, and venues close only a few hours after they’ve started “enjoying the vibes”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post