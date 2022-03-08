Sponsored
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Press Release
Phuket, Thailand, February 17, 2022 – A favoured afternoon activity for family and friends, Sunday brunch at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is back on March 6, 2022. Bringing the taste of the world’s weekend brunch scene to Patong beach with live saxophone and cool DJ vibes.
Enjoy contemporary and classic cuisine combining the freshest ingredients. From local delicacies to a wonderful selection of your international favourites in a stylish display, enjoy amazing char-grilled meats, freshly caught seafood grilled, seafood on ice. Highlights include the amazing Phuket lobster and Canadian lobster as well as a sushi & sashimi bar. Indulge with a great selection of cold cuts and cheeses, followed by a delicious dessert display and a chocolate fountain.
Designed with its rustic, botanical ambience and strikingly modern look, Sears & Co sets the tone with its relaxing vibe with green and dark botanical prints blended well with crafted woodwork, wicker banquettes and marble-topped tables. The front terrace with its lush greenery provides beautiful outdoor seating for patrons to enjoy views of the Andaman Sea and Patong Beach, the perfect location for family and friends reunions in an unpretentious atmosphere.
Furthermore, little ones are invited to meet Loma, the resort’s mascot and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at Little Sea Gypsies Kid’s Club, a bright and inviting indoor space with toys, games, a PlayStation corner and kitchen role-play area, along with a large outdoor playground – so mom and dad can enjoy a well-deserved weekend off. Kids can also make a splash in the children’s pool or cross the road and head to the beach to make sandcastles with their parents and paddle in the crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea.
Brunch starts from THB 2,300 net per person with free-flow drinks. Special offer Buy 4 Pay 3 Promotion is available from March to May. Book your spot now and choose the date later! Besides, Hungry Hub fans and bookers will receive exclusive items, such as a glass of Prosecco, Phuket lobster in your style, flat iron steak with foie gras etc. Check it out!
Want to stay over? Make the most of a weekend escape in Phuket with the Sunday Bruncation package. Enjoy a short break and join the international favourites with Sunday Brunch for two. Rates start from only THB 5,700+++ per room per night. Book now!
Guest can visit www.searsandcophuket.com or contact the hotel directly at 076 645 999 and fb.phuket@fourpoints.com for more information and table reservation.
