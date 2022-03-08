112 endangered green sea turtle eggs found at Koh Surin National Park

A nest containing 112 eggs from an endangered green sea turtle was found by park rangers at Koh Surin National Park in the southern province of Phang Nga on Sunday. Since the nest was in a potential flood zone, and the eggs were at risk of being eaten by animals, park rangers decided to relocate the eggs to a safe place on Koh Surin Tai.

Out of the 112 eggs found, 106 eggs were intact and 6 eggs were broken. Green turtles are an endangered species and it is estimated that only one sea turtle hatchling out of every 1,000 will survive to adulthood, so it is important to ensure the safety of turtle eggs.

One advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on tourism in Thailand is that, without the tourists, many species of sea turtles have returned to Thailand’s waters.

Now that the country is opening back up to tourism, Thai authorities are working to figure out how to protect Thailand’s restored waters from damage and pollution so that sea turtles and other marine life can continue to flourish in a safe and clean environment.

