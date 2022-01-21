Sponsored Article

Thailand is one of the best countries in Asia to do business. Thailand leads in e-commerce, digital transformation and internet adoption. This makes Thailand an attractive destination for international business expansion.

However, navigating a new market can be challenging. Businesses must comprehend Thai consumer behaviour, culture, and marketing trends in order to compete. Due to the pandemic, Thai consumers are shifting towards digital. They spend more time shopping through online stores and e-commerce. Therefore, brands are leveraging digital marketing activities such as using influencer marketing, e-commerce live streams, O2O campaigns, online advertising and many more.

Not sure how to do it by yourself? Luckily, there are some local advertising agencies in Thailand that can help you reach your marketing goals. When choosing an agency, it is important to consider which marketing technique you are looking for. Whether it is SEO, app development, interactive advertising, digital billboards, social media, influencer marketing, and so on.

Therefore, in this article, we compiled the 17 best marketing and advertising agencies in Thailand. These agencies have their own expertise in different fields of marketing. Their expertise is shown from their previous projects, portfolio, and awards. Let us take a look:

1. AJ Marketing

AJ Marketing is a leading marketing agency in Thailand. AJ Marketing specialises in influencer marketing, online advertising, performance marketing, creative production, PR, SEO, digital billboard and celebrity licensing.

AJ Marketing’s network consists of more than 7,000 influencers with a total reach of 1.3 billion followers. Focusing on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Their influencers include lifestyle, entertainment, technology, gaming, food, fashion, beauty, sports, parenting, blockchain, and many more.

According to the CEO of AJ Marketing, Arthur Sabalionis: “Thailand will open unique business opportunities. To learn more about local marketing & advertising trends we recommend checking AJ Marketing’s blog section on Thailand.”

In addition to Thailand, AJ Marketing also has local offices and teams in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. They have worked with numerous international brands such as AMD, MINI (BMW), and ByteDance (TikTok).

ByteDance (TikTok) partnered with AJ Marketing for an influencer marketing campaign during Mother’s Day. The campaign leveraged emotional family connections to promote the new TikTok’s bonus feature. It was a huge success and reached over 30 million people.

You can reach their website at

www.ajmarketing.io

2. Grey Thailand

Grey Thailand is a creative advertising agency in Thailand. Grey Thailand is a part of Grey Advertising Global, which is a renowned international advertising agency. Grey Thailand provides end-to-end advertising solutions such as creative advertising & design, martech, social media advertising, PR, influencer marketing, omnichannel platform, and many more.

Grey Thailand has worked with various local and international brands such as Ananda Development, Oral-B, and GSK. One of the best works of Grey Thailand is the campaign they have done with Chame. In this campaign, Grey Thailand created a film advertisement starring Aum Patcharapa. This film gained 1 million views on the first day.

You can reach their website at

www.grey.com/en/thailand

3. BBDO Bangkok

BBDO Bangkok is a branding and communication agency in Thailand. It is a part of the BBDO Asia group, which covers Asia Pacific as their service area. This creative agency has been awarded as Southeast Asia’s Creative Agency of The Year by Campaign Brief Asia. They also have multiple awards from Adman Awards & Symposium, The Gunn Report, and AdFest.

BBDO Bangkok specializes in creative advertising and branding. They have worked with many brands such as Visa, JD Central, Mars, Bumble, and many more. BBDO Bangkok partnered with JD Central to create a Valentine’s day campaign. In this campaign, BBDO Bangkok used Facebook targeted ads for gift-giving ideas. This campaign reached a 314% of engagement rate and a 17% increase in sales on Valentines Day.

You can reach their website at

www.bbdoasia.com

4. Wunderman Thompson Thailand

Wunderman Thompson Thailand is a marketing and advertising agency in Thailand. They are a part of Wunderman Thompson global advertising agency. In 2021, Wunderman Thompson Thailand was awarded Asia Pacific’s Creative Agency of the Year by AdFest.

Their services include app development, B2B marketing, commerce, communications, business consulting, CRM, CRX, marketing intelligence, and martech. They have worked with numerous brands such as Thai Airways, Wacoal, Tinder, and many more.

Wunderman Thompson Thailand partnered with Thai Airways for the Destination Menu campaign. This campaign was to promote Thai Airways during the travel restrictions of COVID-19. Therefore, they created a campaign for Thai Airways catering services. This campaign led to more than 4,500 orders. Resulting in $600,000 revenue per month and saving more than 2000 jobs.

You can reach their website at

www.wundermanthompson.com/thailand

5. Wolf Bangkok

Wolf Bangkok is a creative advertising agency in Thailand. They have been awarded the 2020 Agency of The Year by Gerety Awards. They also received other awards from Campaign Brief Asia, Adman, and LIA 2021.

Wolf Bangkok specializes in producing creative designs and advertisements for brand activation. They have worked with many brands such as Central Department Store, Grab, and SC Asset.

In 2021, Wolf Bangkok and Grab Thailand created a film advertisement to promote GrabPay Wallet. The film demonstrated how easy it is to use GrabPay Wallet.

You can reach their website at

www.wolfbkk.com

6. TBWA Thailand

TBWA Thailand is a creative advertising agency based in Bangkok. Their services include creative productions of film, video, and graphic design. TBWA Thailand is one of the leading agencies in Thailand as they were awarded Campaign Asia’s Southeast Asia Agency of the Year 2020.

TBWA Thailand’s team involves more than 200 fresh experts in account management, creative, digital, graphic design, and production. They also have other networks to support other fields, such as Digital Arts Network for digital communication, Disruption Consulting for brand consultancy, and many more.

TBWA Thailand has worked on projects with popular brands such as Nissa, Nestle, Meiji, and many more. With Meiji, TBWA Thailand created a film commercial to promote their healthy Meiji Bulgaria yoghurt.

You can reach their website at

www.tbwathailand.com

7. Sour Bangkok

Sour Bangkok is the first creative agency in Thailand that focuses on the women’s market. Launched in 2017, this independent agency has won the Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of The Year for 2 consecutive years.

Focusing on the women’s market, Sour Bangkok’s mission is to create contents that understand women, for women, and by women. The agency was established from the idea of women that contribute the most to the nation’s economy.

They have produced many creative films and advertising projects with SangSom, Girl From Nowhere (The Series), Vitmores, and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.sourbangkok.com

8. Leo Burnett Thailand

Leo Burnett Group Thailand is a multi-channel marketing agency specialising in advertising, digital marketing, social media and content marketing, retail marketing, and reputation management.

Leo Burnett Thailand is a part of the Leo Burnett global agency. They have worked with numerous brands such as P&G, Singha, Tesco Lotus, and many more. They have produced award-winning campaigns that were acknowledged by Asia Pacific Advertising Festival, D&AD Awards, and many more. One of their award-winning campaigns was in partnership with Tesco Lotus where they created a film advertisement titled ‘Taxi’

You can reach their website at

www.leoburnett.co.th

9. Choojai and Friends

Choojai and Friends is an advertising agency based in Bangkok. Their ideology of the organisation is as a “garden of liberation by a group of advertising people”. Choojai and Friends were established in 2011 to leverage the power of creative advertising to make a positive difference to society.

This creative agency has created projects with many brands such as Cornetto, Wacoal, Allianz, and many more. They have received multiple awards from Adfest and Ad Stars such as Best Use of Social, Best Use of Branded Content and Entertainment, and Best Interactive Film.

You can reach their website at

www.choojaiandfriends.com

10. Rabbit Digital Group

Rabbit Digital Group is a multi-discipline marketing communications agency in Bangkok. They are driven to give creative data-driven solutions for clients and businesses. Their services include brand & marketing communications, social media management, data activation, digital PR, digital experience, performance marketing, inbound search, advertorial & publishing service, corporate training, and virtual experience.

Rabbit Digital Group has established more than 50 awards, including ranked 10th in Thailand and 66th in Asia for creativity. They also have completed more than 400 projects with more than 180 clients, such as Mitsubishi, Ajinomoto, and many more.

Mitsubishi partnered with Rabbit Digital Group for CRM on their LINE account. Rabbit Digital created an OA Chatbot system and product dashboard so customers can register their warranty. Therefore, it will be the main source of all customer information.

You can reach their website at

www.rabbitdigitalgroup.com

11. Prakit Advertising

Prakit advertising is a creative advertising agency in Thailand. Their mission is to help brands succeed in the Thai market. Their services include creative production, research & strategy, digital advertising, and media advertising.

They produce tv commercials, OOH advertisements, digital ads, and print ads. They have worked with many brands such as Brands, Hyundai, Solo, and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.prakitadvertising.com

12. Yell Advertising

Yell is an independent digital advertising agency. Other than Thailand, Yell’s service area covers the whole Asia Pacific region, including Singapore. They provide full digital advertising services such as strategic planning & market research, branding & advertising, digital advertising, and customer experience.

They have worked with many brands such as GOJEK and Chang.

You can reach their website at

www.yellbkk.com

13. Genesis 12

Genesis 12 is a film production agency in Thailand. Their films are created for unique marketing approaches. They have been awarded 2 Bronze Film Awards by Cannes Lion 2011 and 3 Best of TVC awards by Bad Awards 2011.

Genesis 12 offers a unique selling proposition with unique selling talents. They have worked with numerous brands such as Epson, Pediasure, and Homepro to deliver the best film advertisements.

You can reach their website at

www.genesis12.com

14. Storyteller

Storyteller is a platform-driven agency in Thailand. They provide services in creative, marketing, and brand strategy for building brands and businesses. This digital agency team members feature fresh marketing experts to deliver the future of marketing.

Storyteller have worked with many brands across industries. Such as Hada Labo, Johnie Walker, and Sunsilk. Storyteller created a creative commercial for Hada Labo’s Whitening Lotion.

You can reach their website at

www.storytellerbkk.com

15. Bold Biznet

Bold Biznet is a digital marketing agency in Bangkok. They provide services in social media marketing, content marketing, web development, and Google & Facebook ads. They also provide social media management services and review content.

Their mission is to build brands and businesses by leveraging the power of digital. Therefore, creating a prominent online presence is their expertise.

Bold Biznet has worked with many brands across sectors, such as KBank, HP, SCG, and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.boldbiznet.com

16. CJ Worx

CJ Worx is a Thailand based creative and technology agency. CJ Worx is one of the most awarded agencies in Thailand. They received 8 Grand Prix winner, Agency of the Year for 6 consecutive years, and ranked 6th as Asia’s hottest creative agency.

CJ Worx provides full services of strategic planning, technology & creativity, and solution & media. They provide social media management, public relations, business consultancy, communication designs, digital design, tech developments, and many more. They are also a certified Google and Facebook partner.

CJ Worx has worked with many brands in creating films, branded content, and social media content such as Line TV, Netflix, Heinz, and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.cjworkx.com

17. Winter Egency

Winter Egency is a data-driven advertising agency based in Bangkok. They focus on delivering data-driven marketing solutions to create personalized communication. Their services include PR, CRM Management, Social media management, web development, O2O integration campaign, KOL marketing, media buying, e-commerce solutions, innovation experience (AR/VR/ 360), and many more.

Winter Egency have received the Gold Agency of the Year Award 2020 for Southeast Asia Social Media Agency. They have worked with many brands such as Toyota, KBank, and many more.

You can reach their website at

www.winter.co.th

CONCLUSION

As the leader in e-commerce and digital transformation in Southeast Asia, Thailand is a great destination for international business expansion.

However, in order to survive in this dynamic market, businesses must understand Thai consumer behaviour, culture, and marketing trends.

Partnering with a Thai based marketing agency can help brands successfully grow in Thailand. There are many agencies to choose from with expertise in offline marketing, social media, digital advertising, marketing technology, PR, influencer marketing, and many more.

We hope this article can help you to find the best marketing agency for your marketing needs.