Coronavirus

Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thailand’s tourist industry could be decimated in the wake of the world coronavirus outbreak. Tourism accounts for an estimated 16% of Thailand’s total GDP.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yutthasak Supasorn, says that, in a worst case scenario, Thailand could bleed 10 million of it’s projected 40 million tourist arrivals this year. He says his estimates were based on whether “the Covid-19 outbreak is not contained soon”.

“In the worst case, the number could fall to 30 million foreign tourists or about 10 million lower than last year.

From January 25 – February 29, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year. Not surprisingly, 81% of the drop was the Chinese tourist market.

“As for revenue from foreign tourists, we estimate 1.5 billion baht this year, or about three-quarters of last year’s total revenue.”

Speaking to the media, the TAT governor remained upbeat about the country’s prospects to recover from the affects of the outbreak on Thailand’s tourism.

“We believe that the outbreak could be controlled by the end of March, which means April could be the lowest point for foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand.”

“After that the number will start growing again by July. However, if the lowest point is delayed to May, it would take at least three months or until September to see an increase in the number of tourists again,” according to reports in The Nation.

Governor Yutthasak added, that by the end of this week, TAT should have a conclusion on whether it should organise any official activities for this year’s Songkran Festival.

“We will discuss with the private sector soon as there are public concerns about Covid-19 spreading by throwing water,. However, we still believe that the festival can be held by adjusting the form and focus on cultural aspects of Songkran.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Deaths

Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel

The Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: Local photo

A 47 year old Frenchman was found hanged from a hotel balcony in Phuket’s seaside party town Patong yesterday afternoon. Police say they are investigating the grisly incident. Initial reports indicate the man may have been a member of a motorcycle gang, and involved with drugs, though this remains unverified. Officers were called to the scene, in Soi Patong City, near the Patong Hospital, at 1:15pm.

Police and rescue workers found the body of the Frenchman, dressed in only denim shorts, hanged by a rope to a balcony rail on the hotel’s third floor. Police say they found no signs of a struggle, but told reporters his body was being taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.

“I checked his visa with immigration. He entered Thailand legally and did not overstay.”

Police yesterday confirmed that the man checked in at the hotel last Thursday and was scheduled to check out yesterday. Immigration police told The Phuket News “they were baffled”…

“Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby, and questioning witnesses. We have not concluded whether or not the man committed suicide or whether there were any suspicious circumstances involving his death.”

The man’s name was withheld at the time of publication.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Phuket News 

Coronavirus

The ship without a port – Costa Fortuna heads for Singapore

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

After being turned away by Thai and Malaysian authorities, over fears of possible coronavirus patients being aboard, the Costa Fortuna is now heading to Singapore. But Singapore port authorities are not saying if they will allow the ship to dock at this stage.

The operator of the cruise ship Costa Fortuna says it was heading to Singapore to end its journey tomorrow, as planned, after it was turned away from Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears.

The Italian cruise ship attempted to dock in Phuket, Thailand on March 6, but its passengers were denied permission to disembark by Thai officials because it was carrying passengers who had left Italy within the last two weeks.

On March 7, the Costa Fortuna attempted to dock in Penang, south of Thailand in Malaysia in the Malacca Strait, but was denied due to a Malaysian ban on cruise ships.

Italian cruise line owners Costa Crociere claims there were no suspected virus cases among the passengers, but confirmed that their passenger manifesto included Italians. Italy now has the largest number of cases of the virus outside China with 7,375 infections (Monday).

Costa Crociere also announced today that it is cancelling a cruise due to depart on March 10 out of Singapore.

Costa Fortuna is a cruise ship for Costa Crociere built in 2003 on the same platform as Carnival Cruise Lines’ Destiny class. She was refurbished between December 10 – 16, 2018

Costa Fortuna sitting in Patong Bay, unable to disembark its passengers

Coronavirus

Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: YouTube screenshot

A shocking Facebook video claims to show the moment Thai Airways cabin crew tackle a passenger who deliberately coughed at them. The unverified footage is said to have been taken on a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday, and was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M.

Reportedly, the plane had already landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, but passengers were forced to remain aboard for seven hours as a result of tighter Covid-19 coronavirusscreening procedures at the airport, which created a backlog.

Some passengers became irate at the delay, and one female passenger showed her anger by deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors.

“One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.”

“[A] Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”

Footage shows the woman being restrained by a steward, while other crew, who can be seen wearing face masks, come to his assistance.

“Stay down! Stay down, please!”

Thailand’s Channel 7 spoke to Thai Airways, who confirmed the incident occurred on March 6 on flight TG664 from Bangkok to Shanghai.

A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport but was notified by ground staff that all passengers and staff would be required to undergo intensive screening procedures and that, due to a backlog, it would be seven hours before they could leave the flight.

SOURCES: The Sun | thaivisa

Trending