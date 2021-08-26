Connect with us

World

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Meme

More than 1 million harmful videos have been removed from YouTube since February 2020 for containing Covid-19 misinformation. The video-sharing platform that is one of the most visited websites in the world, second only to its parent company Google, announced on Wednesday the total after criticism that YouTube is a major source of Covid-19 disinformation.

Politicians and government leaders have lambasted YouTube for allowing so much false and harmful information to be easily shared and spread, causing confusion about science and facts in a sea of misinformation readily available on the site. YouTube posted in a blog that it has removed one million videos by using expert consensus from sources like the US Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organisation, and other health organisations.

YouTube has also removed “thousands” of videos since the November presidential elections in the United States what violated their policies on election misinformation which contributed to the violent insurrection on January 6 of people believing the election was not legitimate. They say about 75% of those videos had less than 100 views.

The Chief Product Officer of YouTube reiterates their policies that draw the removal line on any video that can directly lead to egregious real-world harm, but the blog post pointed out that many times misinformation isn’t so clear-cut, especially in the case of an ongoing pandemic where new research, data, and information is constantly being released.

YouTube says every quarter they remove nearly 10 million videos for a variety of reasons. Most have less than 10 views. So the removal of videos is not uncommon, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of videos that present harmful information like fake cures or claims that the virus is a hoax have made the need for fast response more obvious.

The site is working to create processes to quickly remove YouTube videos with disinformation while at the same time providing resources for accurate, factual information from expert sources in an effort to counter the effects of the misinformation. They acknowledge the importance of these actions during a global health crisis.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, everyone should be armed with absolutely the best information available to keep themselves and their families safe… The most important thing we can do is increase the good and decrease the bad [information].”

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World13 mins ago

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Crime1 hour ago

Fugitive police Chief Joe said to be captured in Myanmar
Sponsored1 day ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Guides3 hours ago

Snacks you can only buy in Makro Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police
Crime3 hours ago

NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugative Chief Joe
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
World5 hours ago

Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
Tourism5 hours ago

Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thailand5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
Crime6 hours ago

7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Thailand6 hours ago

Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending