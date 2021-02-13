Coronavirus (Covid-19)
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
OPINION
Whilst many of us have been finding ways to cope with lockdowns and restrictions related to Covid-19, or trying to hang on to jobs and keep our family safe, others have used their spare time to indulge in an elaborate alternate universe of plandemics, sheeple and evil 5G. Bill Gates is apparently the devil in human form and ‘Q’ isn’t the grumpy gadget man for James Bond any more.
As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps evolving as a harsh reality, so has the infodemic. Whilst the scientists have battled to develop vaccines, news and social media platforms have been in a battle of facts. Normally intelligent people are denouncing the wearing of masks, refuse to consider getting vaccinated and believe 5G networks ‘infect’ people with Covid-19. Elaborate videos have been produced, at great expense, full of unsubstantiated nonsense, alternate statistics, claims that the coronavirus is “just a flu” and that the impact of the virus has been vastly exaggerated.
It’s now becoming increasingly simple to brand the people who indulge in these fantasies as ‘cultists’, unable to extricate themselves from the world of make believe, feeding off each other and the curated posts sent to them on their chosen social media platforms.
There’s also a whole new language where terms of derision are used to replace facts and reasoned argument. Almost all of the conspiracy theories, and the people promoting them, emerge from the US.
In what’s become somewhat of a new cult of alternate facts, welcome to the nouveau lingo of the Covid conspiracy world…
Plandemic
aka. ‘Scamdemic’.
Plandemic usually refers to two conspiracy theory documentaries produced this year by Mikki Willis. Until May, Mikki Willis was best known for posting ‘nice’ viral videos of his family online. His first documentary was hugely popular, the second sunk without a trace.
The much-viewed first documentary has since been thoroughly debunked and discredited. Both feature Judy Mikovits, an equally discredited scientist who was formerly worshipped in the anti-vaccine movement, despite her denials. In the documentary she maintained that a malevolent global “elite” (below) caused the pandemic in order to seize power, money and control the wider population – sort of a collective noun for Bond villains.
Among her other claims, face masks can activate the Covid-19 virus. Her nonsense has been completely dismantled by just about every scientist and medical practitioner. Unfortunately the documentaries came at a time when the US was in the midst of its first quasi-lockdown and clocked up a credible 7 million views on YouTube before it was removed. You can still see it if you really dig into a few dark corners of the internet.
In her book, ‘Plague of Corruption’, Mikovits compares herself to Galileo and Martin Luther King jnr.
A Pew Research Centre survey asked people in the US if they had heard the theory that Covid-19 was “intentionally planned” by people in power. 71% of US adults said they had. A third of the respondents said it was “definitely” or “probably” true.
Follow the breadcrumbs – the world according to ‘Q’
Originally used as a means of navigation in the Grimm’s penned “Hansel and Gretel’ tale, where the children drop breadcrumbs along the way into the forest so they can then find their way back home, the breadcrumbs are now tidbits of knowledge you must follow to learn the truth – that is the truth according to American conspiracy theorists QAnon. In a long line of famous American cults, QAnon is the latest, the most politically toxic and widespread.
Greatly simplifying, QAnon claim that former US President Donald Trump has been spearheading a secret war, between golf games, against “well known” Satan-worshippers and paedophiles – the new President Joe Biden being one of them according to QAnon. A whole secret, satanic cult of paedophiles, (not only paedophiles but ‘cannibalistic paedophiles’), all Democrats of course, exists in an underground cult. Hillary Clinton was also one of them.
It all comes from the mouth of the anonymous “Q” who posts the stories on encrypted message services and then get shared around social media. Not to be confused with Q from James Bond who was responsible for ejector seats in Aston Martins, poison pens and guns fitted to license plates.
These messages from “Q drops” or “crumbs”explain facts about a “cabal” within the “elite”, or the secret war , referred to as the “cbts”, or “calm before the storm”. The series of “breadcrumbs are then shared and spread online by people that have the time to understand facts from an unknown person sprouting outrageous nonsense.
It would be laughable except that the QAnon theories (a poor use of the word ‘theories’) were circulated in the White House by a number of staffers that subscribe to the trail of breadcrumbs, dragging other down the Q-inspired rabbit hole.QAnon is now considered a ‘cult’ by US prosecutors.
Sheeple
If you’ve had the wool pulled over your eyes regarding the “truth” of Covid-19, or are easily led astray, you’re one of the Sheeple (alternate spelling – ‘sheople’).
Unless you’re wallowing in your own self-righteous, unprovable alternate reality, YOU are sheeple… you don’t have the clarity of vision and intellect to understand the “truth”. Luckily, for the rest of us, the accusers have the time and commitment to bring us up to speed with their facts, and can usually reel them off at pace. And then repeat them over and over to MAKE SURE the sheeple understand.
YOU sheeple just follow the main stream media (which is any media that reports news they don’t like)… you are just part of the uninformed flock.
Bill Gates
Just throw his name into any Covid-19 conversation and stand back.
Wikipedia lists Bill Gates as ‘William Henry Gates III’, an American business magnate, software developer, and philanthropist. He is best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. Our generation has seen the young geek, sometimes competitor and sometimes collaborator with Apple’s Steve Jobs, grow into the cardigan-wearing philanthropist who, along with his wife, have formed one of the largest private foundations in the world.
They get their foundation involved in all sorts of public health projects but, according to conspiracy theorists, are spreading evil around the world.
Now Bill Gates, earlier seen as a geek-version of Mr Rogers, is now the voodoo doll for Covid-19 conspiracy theorists.
Back in 2015, an unassuming-looking Bill Gates came on stage at a TED conference in Vancouver to issue a dire warning…
“If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than war.”
So, he knew all about it! Aha! Now Bill Gates is leading a class of global “elites” (below) and leading efforts to depopulate the world, a sort of Dr. Evil, with hair. His ‘vaccine’ has some tracking device that will be able to track us once we’ve been vaccinated. All this is a surprise to Bill Gates.
“I’m very surprised by the course of these conspiracy theories and of course the ones involving me are completely incorrect. I hadn’t been a part of conspiracy theories up until this and it’s ironic because I talked about the risk of a pandemic in 2015.”But he WOULD say that, wouldn’t he!”It is novel that you have a pandemic and you have social media, and somehow the true messages aren’t as titillating or as exciting as the conspiracy-type message.”
5G
Once a term referring to the fifth generation of mobile technology, the worldwide role out 5G somehow got wound into any number of conspiracy theories involving Covid-19 and the plandemic, sorry pandemic. Whilst most of us eagerly looked forward to the introduction of 2G,3 G and 4G, and the faster internet speeds and services, 5G came along at the same time as Covid-19. So OF COURSE they have something to do with each other.
No longer just a technology, 5G is now front and centre of any self respecting conspiracy theorist. Exposure to 5G antennas would give you Covid-19, apparently “altering your cells” in a way that was never quite explained, and WHAMMO, you had the coronavirus. That Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant, was behind some of the leading 5G technology, just added fuel to the story – they are a Chinese company so they MUST be spreading evil… and Covid-19.
Elites
1. a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.
Not any more. Once the so-called elite drove around, or were driven around, in their black Mercedes Benz, shopped at those stores on the first floors of fancy shopping centres and puffed cigars whilst counting their millions. Now the “Elite” are a secret society of people who are complicit in planning and carrying out the biggest hoax in history – the Covid-19 pandemic.
The “elite” have conspired with governments to keep us sheeple (yes YOU) in compliant control. Most governments find it difficult to role out stimulus payments and pick up the rubbish on time, let alone conspire to do anything in a secret, controlled manner. Any self-respecting elite usually does everything they can NOT to be involved in governments, anywhere.
The Great Reset
Not what we do to our computers after tearing our hair out for an hour. This baseless conspiracy theory, known as the ‘Great Reset’, claims a group of world leaders “orchestrated” and planned the pandemic to take control of the global economy.
The conspiracy theory has its origins in a genuine plan entitled ‘The Great Reset’, drawn up by the World Economic Forum – now used as somewhat thin ‘evidence’ that The Great Reset is true. The WEF is an annual conference for high-profile figures from politics and business.
The plan explores how countries might recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic but has never mentioned any control or broader policy covering world populations.The recovery plan has now been interpreted as a sinister plan, first by fringes of the conspiracy theory networks and then taken up by conservative commentators and then shared around social media.
Do you have any other favourite theories that keep popping up, or new words to add to the list? Tell us below…
Thailand
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 126 new cases of Covid-19 today over the last 24 hours with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 116 locally-transmitted cases, 37 were found by testing at medical facilities and 79 were found by proactive testing.
Most of the cases found through proactive testing were in the original hotspot of the second wave, Samut Sakhon, while others were found in Tak province, the centre of a new cluster of infections. Now, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand sits at 24,405 since the pandemic began. 21,180 have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are currently undergoing treatment.
The second wave of the virus, which began on December 15, has reached 63 out of 77 provinces in the country so far. Samut Sakhon, a province bordering Bangkok, has seen 80% of those cases after a fresh seafood market became the centre of a large breakout.
Between December 18 and today, Samut Sakhon has reported 15,624 confirmed cases. Bangkok was next in terms of the most cases reported at 912, followed by Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Tak and Ang Thong.
Samut Sakhon officials have announced that they are re-opening 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has closed until the end of February in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, following the discovery of 16 cases on campus. The university is urging all staff and students to remain in their accommodation and not to go out or meet others between now and February 28.
16 university employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in on-site dormitories and are currently undergoing treatment.
Students will continue to receive tuition through online classes, with the university’s lecturers having to adjust how they assess students. It’s understood online and take-home exams will replace in person exams. However, the university says that in order to ensure essential faculty work continues, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown period.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to re-open 22 fresh markets from Monday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 virus first re-surfaced in December, is to re-open 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Chingchai Bunprakhong, the mayor of Samut Sakhon municipality, says all areas are being sprayed with concentrated chlorine mixed with water. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, 3 water tanks containing the mixture were sent to Mahachai Market, as part of a deep cleaning operation.
Chingchai says the decision to re-open the markets comes amid a downward trend in Covid-19 infection rates. Officials have now tested 3,772 workers from the 22 markets and only 0.56% (21 people) have tested positive. Of the 95 new cases reported in the province on Thursday, 60 were found as a result of proactive tracing. It’s understood 35 of those are receiving hospital treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Issan John
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:59 am
Excellent article, but didn’t you miss out the baby-eating bit?
johntb
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:26 pm
A breath of fresh air! What online periodical posts anything that’s not “mainstream”? Each topic mentioned above deserves it’s own article.
All the negative posts above are either from social engineers or those stuck on stupid. Negative comments without in depth thought content shows how much readers are in the dark.
If you disagree with the article, explain, counter with comments more than baseless mumblings.
The question is: If Covid-19 was planned, it had to be planned for years. What’s the end goal? Destruction of the financial system and replacement with a central bank crypto currency? Implement track and trace on the population with a “just in time” vaccine? Not sure, but these are just two possibilities. Either way, those “Elites” have always spelled out their plans.
Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, a known Elitist, new book Covid-19 The Great Reset, lays out their plan for the entire planet.
Keep up the good work Thaiger!
Brian
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:07 pm
You absolute fool. What a mess of an article. There’s no chance of anyone learning anything or changing their mind based on this dog’s breakfast. You should be ashamed.
Glenn
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm
the author of this articular has their head so far up their as/ in the sand it’s embarrassing to read.
you forgot to mention that Dr Dementia won the ussa election fair and square, that globulsh*t warming cooling changing is going to have everyone under water by 2015, and the government is here to help.
keep your eyes shut, your hands over your ears, and speak only what you’ve been programmed to say.
Manu
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:09 pm
Well, when I saw this headline, I knew Professor Issan John would be the first to obviously react on his knees. Please The Thaiger, give him the “Mainstream thinker” award, he desserves it…
So The Thaiger is giving you the most crap out there, but never (as all mainstream medias worldwide) any critic about all the subjets mentioned. Things are not necessarily black or white, which noone without a rational critical mind want nowadays to look into so scared to be put right away into the “complotists” list by…well the mainstream thinkers (and their owners… oh yes, who are they? That’s a subject you should look into The Thaiger.).
Only a few idiots are buying all that crap in this article but more and more people are very critical about all these subjets, questioning rationally how good are all these things mentioned to humanity, that’s a BIGdifference. Although after a year we still (strangely) do not know where this virus is coming from, there are obviously people dying from covid-19 – but does it really desserve NOW after almost a year that world madness? Well The Thaiger, we got your (pointless) opinion in this article, what about looking into real questions??
Amongst other subjects, there are since the beggining of the pandemic huge abuses and opportunism by a pharmaceutical industry (NO, not Big Pharma as a whole, they are all competiting against each other although obviously sometimes they find “agreements” like all other powerful industries) that has always been ready for an opportunity like that to make loads of money by lobbying (and corrupting) at the highest level – just one perfect example, the remdesevir: as far as back in March, Faucy in the US was pushing that crap by lobbying at the highest level, backed up by the highest authority in the US, WHO, and in the majority of their lobbies pushing it in most western countries (I bet Isaan John was “postive” about that one too). Well we know what happened with that crap. Well back months ago, many other scientists around the world, instantly discredited, followed by many rational people of the public were questioning it… well, all these people were called “complotists”, put in the same bag as the ones mentioned in this article.
I could get on and on about each of these topics but it would take too long. Just a word on Gates though (of course). Now The Thaiger, instead of going on about the few idiots syaing that he rules some kind of world, what about trying to find out what this guy is really all about? Do you think this “philantropist” (ha ha ha) has no influence over the WHO and if he does, this is obviously all about the good of humanity, right? Do you think when he funds main mainstrean newspapers, their branches in Africa (Le Monde, The Guardian, etc…), with MILLIONS, this is really done while protecing the “independance” of the journalists working for them?? John Rsukin said ages ago: “There is no such thing as a free lunch”. Am I a complotist to think that today???
Articles like this one are pointless and harmful, they are just mentioned all the time by mainstream medias so when anyone is talking about any of these subjects, he/she is automatically put on the complotists list and basta!!
There is ONLY one problem in this world: the poors getting poorer, the riches getting richer. Do you think the latter will not do all what is in their power to keep the situation that way (yes, why not, including Bill Gates)? I believe Jack London was the first one to call them “the oligarchs” (The Iron Heel). The same oligarchs are today involve in all the subjects mentioned in this article: but surely, there is nothing to worry about…
Issan John
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:39 pm
You’d lose your bet, but I’ve no idea what the rest of your comment’s about.
Manu
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 7:38 pm
I stick to my bet… I wish I had time to waste to check on that but since the world establishment was promoting it all over the world medias (that they own), with high authorities like fauci etc,… , surely you must have been at least positive about it. Secondly, sure you don’t know what it is all about, not aimed at you either cause… well look down… can you see the end of your nose,? That is as far as your views can reach… don’t bother to answer, I won’t read it…. nor probably nobody else.
johntb
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm
Manu, you were lucky, your post wasn’t censored. Don’t go too far with The Thaiger, they’ve shown with this “conspiracy” article who side their on. They can’t handle comments outside mainstream thought.
ray
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 4:50 pm
Well summarized. Here is a link to a short article about the strategy used by the illustrious Q:
http://www.wired.com/story/qanon-most-dangerous-multiplatform-game/
Steve
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7:52 pm
What an absolute load of bullshit! Whoever wrote this drivel has been brainwashed!!
Don R
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9:15 pm
Here’s a couple more terms to add to the “elaborate alternate universe”:
2 to 3 weeks to flatten the curve
3% fatality rate
ventilator shortage
As for the whole thing being “planned”, it’s clear that our establishment is far too stupid to plan something as elaborate as this. Nay, in reality it’s self-replicating, media-driven mass hysteria over a bad flu season.
But I look forward to the day when our professional journalists in the *outstanding* news media will return to their wall-to-wall coverage of the 9 million people who die every year from starvation.
Bill Fischer
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 8:57 am
The media reports what the scientists find. If you interpret it as ‘hysteria’, that a failing on your part. The fact that the US has a quarter of a million people die speaks for itself and, no, they didn’t all die of a ‘bad flu’. That’s simply absurd. That sounds like you’re calling this a hoax. Come on, man. It’s also ridiculous to mention other causes of death. You do realize that multiple serious problems can actually exist at the same time, right?
Don R
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 9:48 am
Almost 3 million people die in the US every year. The US has spent trillions of dollars extending the lives of their elderly population far beyond what would be possible in nature. Now we have the first serious flu pandemic in 60 years and you act surprised.
Yes, it is just a bad flu season. The 1957 flu pandemic killed about as many people relative to the population.
9 million starve to death EVERY YEAR… vs maybe 2 million from CV19 in 2 years (average age of the deceased is 80). We spent $40 trillion on one of these problems.
A little proportionality would be nice. But god help us if you people start applying your confused logic consistently!
The Thaiger
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 10:06 am
But Covid-19 hasn’t even infected 1% of the population yet. Containing the coronavirus, NOT A FLU, has been the only way to avoid a larger public health catastrophe. A little proportionality would be nice. Imagine if Covid-19 was already endemic and had reached the other 99%+ of the world population. Do you maths Don.
Don R
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 10:14 pm
SARS2 is a new cold/flu bug. There are four other varieties of coronavirus that freely circulate our world and cause the common cold, while influenza causes the flu. The distinction isn’t really important, but within a few years SARS2 will be categorized among them. Nothing you can do will stop it. Herd immunity to these viruses isn’t so much a strategy as it is a fact of life.
WHO estimates SARS2 has already infected 10% of the world population. Extrapolating on your fictional scenario, if it were to infect the entire global population, it might kill 18 million people. Obviously, this is not a realistic scenario; people develop immunity, viruses weaken, and science improves. We’re also fortunate that those at greatest risk from SARS2 tend to be at the end of their lives, while it’s less deadly than the season flu for those younger than 60.
How ever many lives you think you’re saving, it’s all but guaranteed that more will die from the downstream consequences of the overreaction. Even a small increase in food insecurity will blow covid deaths out of the water, and will disproportionately effect young, poor people. Feel free to start caring anytime.
Don R
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm
Since you deleted my response, I think you should delete your own.
That would be the objective thing to do.
Peter Nielsen
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:26 pm
@Thaiger: But the question is whether the cost of the lockdowns are worse than the virus itself. Why do the media almost never talk about the infection fatality rate? Of how contagious the virus is? And the cost of the lockdowns, for example how many will starve to death as a consequence of it? Extremely important questions like these are nearly never touched by our politicians and mainstream media. This fact makes many people question their honesty, thus giving birth to so-called conspiracy theories (which are usually not that conspiracy-ish, but often, to a significant degree, based on facts and logic).
Alan
Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:29 pm
Someone sent me a YouTube interview a Thai German epidemiologist with all kinds of qualifications, retired living in Germany. He was recommending not wearing masks, go out and socialize, shake hands with your friends, in other words ignore all the rules for protection. As a matter fact I just got my YouTube account suspended for breaking the rules. Meaning my critical comments got the cancel treatment. While the most virulent lunatic Western religious militants are free to promote the worst kind of propaganda.
J West
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:37 pm
I believe….. because it’s a lot easier.
john brig
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:28 am
From 29 Nov, npr.org/sections/news
“There has been a lot of focus recently on the role of small gatherings in the national jump in cases. But those aren’t the main culprits, says Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University’s School of Public Health.
According to state health department reports, the largest sources of coronavirus infections are workplaces like meatpacking plants and warehouses, institutional settings like prisons and retirement communities, and businesses like restaurants and bars, Murray tells All Things Considered,”
barry
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:45 am
Here’s another useful source on ways to engage a dialog with conspirationists:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/nov/29/how-to-deal-with-a-conspiracy-theorist-5g-covid-plandemic-qanon
No Sheeple
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:58 pm
Sheeple means just do what your told and the powers that be will heard you in this direction or that direction, someone who cant think for themselves and can think logic/reasoning for themselves.
This term has been around for well before covid19.
An example of a sheeple referring to the plandemic would be a person wearing a mask alone in their car.
“just do what your told, and obey” -says the government or powers that be
Bob
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:24 pm
I almost want to think that somebody paid you to write this..
The Thaiger
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:42 pm
You’d be wrong Bob, except the advertising that is included in every article we write. Not every article written by Thaiger is going to suit everyone but we try and maintain a high degree of fact-checking and a sense of humour along the way.
indisPC
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:54 pm
Wouldn’t it be nice to write an article that tells BOTH sides of this story, rather than always starting from the foregone conclusion that only one side is right and publishing just another voice in the echo chamber?
Vidal
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:12 pm
You don’t even begin to understand the Psychological Warfare game that gets played.
It may surprise you to know that most alternative media is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. Its a strawman technique- they give some truths then followed by something that can be ridiculed by people like yourselves…
ray
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:36 pm
Thanks for this link. In Sagan’s words: POTUS and his henchman Guiliani are presenting an Invisible Dragon (voter fraud). However, they will fail.
Slugger
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12:24 pm
What a bunch of controlled yanks can come up with when invited. Glad I avoid them like the plague.
Grumpy John
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:07 pm
Firstly, I missed this story when it came out! Which makes me a bit sad…not because it was a great story but more the fact it was a offering some vigorous comments in reply.
Secondly, I do love a good conspiracy theory! That doesn’t mean I believe what people are saying but it opens my mind to what ifs. One I have been promoting…maybe I am the only one…is the Wuhan China virus story. President Trump was whiping Xi’s ass for a few years and they needed to find a way to ensure he never got re-elected. You have to remember China is always playing around with toxic killer chemicals all the time so it would be no great leap for the Chinese to cook-up a virus that can kill and disable hundreds of millions of people. But something went wrong! The virus got out in China before they had a chance to infect masses of people in the USA. And now the world has a virus problem that should have been an American problem. They can’t admit their original intentions…so they say nothing…except from time to time suggest the virus originated in USA, or Italy, or Japan, or you pick a country. The CCP wants to rule the world and the USA is in the way. And the CCP intends to win by whatever means possible. My theory,I think, is quite plausible, don’t you? Certainly worth thinking about.