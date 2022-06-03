World Health Organisation says two-thirds of population has Covid-19 antibodies

The World Health Organisation says over two-thirds of the population will have significant Covid-19 antibodies, thanks to either vaccination or prior infection. The WHO cited a summary of global studies that shows the rate of seroprevalence jumped from 16% in February 2021 to 67% in October.

According to a Bloomberg report, officials say that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant could mean the figure is even higher by now. The latest data shows how global resistance to the virus is improving. The WHO adds that while vaccines only offer limited protection against infection with Omicron, all countries should still increase their inoculation rates, particularly for those in high-risk groups.

The organisation points out that vaccination still provides greater protection against severe illness than previous infection alone. However, people who’ve previously had Covid-19 and are also fully vaccinated are the best protected against severe illness, but the WHO says it’s not yet known if that remains the case with new variants.

Meanwhile, the data shows lower levels of seroprevalence in both children under the age of 9 and people over the age of 60, when compared with people in their 20s. In lower and middle-income countries, the seroprevalence is mostly the result of prior infection as opposed to vaccination.

The WHO says levels of antibodies will wane over time and will depend on a lot of other factors, with more research required to determine how long protection lasts.

SOURCE: Bloomberg