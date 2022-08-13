World
UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
UPDATE
Fearless writer Salman Rushdi has sustained some very serious injuries after a man stabbed him yesterday at a speech he gave in New York. The attacker stabbed the 75 year old wordsmith in his neck and torso. Rushdie is now on a ventilator at a hospital, and unable to speak. Rushdie’s agent says his liver is damaged, nerves in his arm are severed, and he is likely to lose one of his eyes.
Police have now identified the stabber as 24 year old Hadi Matar, a man from New Jersey. One audience member, Bradley Fisher, said…
“A man jumped up on the stage from I don’t know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck.”
NBC New York reports that there have been signs from Hadi’s social media that he sympathised with Iranian forces. NBC New York said a law enforcement person told them that a preliminary review of Matar’s social media accounts shows he is sympathetic to Shia extremism and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps causes. The outlet said there are no definitive links to the Iranian government, though.
Rushdie went into hiding for many years after publishing his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, after the Iranian government called upon Muslims to kill Rushdie. Iran claimed that the novel was “blasphemous”.
ORIGINAL STORY
Booker Prize winning author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage in New York City.
The 75 year old writer was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution when a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.
Rushdie was stabbed in the neck before he was rushed to hospital by helicopter
His condition is not known at the moment.
The suspect was immediately grabbed by police and taken into custody.
SOURCE: NBC New York | Reuters | BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Exiled Sri Lanka President warned to stay in his hotel in Bangkok
UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
Campaign to get international training for Thai teen declared record sprinter
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Royal birthdays bring over 100,000 royal prison pardons
The Voice Behind the World’s Top Brands ft. Krit Tone Sukawat | Thaiger Podcast Ep.2
Thailand as your next destination for Motorcycle Adventure post-COVID
Singaporean and Thai swindler couple arrested in Malaysia
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York lecture
Daily trains begin between Malaysian border and Bangkok
Virologist predicts most of Thailand will have had Covid by 2023
Bangkok gets 20 new electric buses next week
Armed robber escapes with gold worth 800,000 baht in Thailand
Similarity of Mothers Around the World | Thai Mother’s Day 2022
Foreigner faces prison for Parrotfishing in Thailand
Woman escapes death after car hit by fallen debris in Bangkok
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of2 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of2 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand2 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills