World
United States CDC says over 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide
The United State’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced yesterday that it knew of over 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide. The CDC said there were 21 cases in the US. Today the number of cases, worldwide has reached nearly 900.
Although 14 of the cases in the US are thought to be travel-linked, CDC officials say that at least one case is not. A director at the CDC, Jennifer McQuiston, told reporters…
“We also have at least one case in the United States that does not have a travel link or know how they acquired their infection.”
So far, none of the monkeypox cases in the US have been fatal, and all patients are in recovery or have recovered. But the cause of the monkeypox outbreak continues to be vexatious. Last week, the World Health Organisation stressed that the virus is “not a gay disease“, even though it said the current outbreaks of monkeypox were “primarily spreading through sex among men”.
The world accumulative monkeypox infection total has now reached 899, according to the latest stats from our-world-in-data…
WEBSITE: ourworldindata.org/monkeypox
The CDC reported that of the 21 cases in the US, the first 17 cases were among people who identify as men who have sex with men. Still, monkeypox is not usually considered a sexually transmitted disease (although it be spread with close person-to-person contact, sexually or otherwise). The main risk factor is close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkey pox sores. A person with monkeypox is contagious until all the sores have scabbed and new skin is formed.
There have been five outbreaks of monkeypox since the turn of the century outside some central and west African countries where it is considered endemic in some areas. One strain of monkeypox, the Congo Basin clade, has a 10.6% fatality rate. The current strain spreading outside of central Africa has a much lower fatality rate.
In Thailand, one official warned this week that the upcoming Pride parade tomorrow (Sunday) could be a breeding ground for monkeypox. Jakkaphat Pittayawongarnon, the Director-General of the Division of Epidemiology, said that even though monkeypox is not an STD, it can be transmitted through intimate contact with infected persons. Thai social media has condemned his ridiculous correlation, despite there being no cases currently detected in Thailand.
Jakkaphat said, however, that there were no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Thailand so far. Earlier this week, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control said 12 people who came into contact with a confirmed monkeypox patient passing through the transit are in Suvarnabhumi Airport earlier this week are low-risk, since they don’t have symptoms.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
United States CDC says over 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide
Bangkok’s governor says officials will discuss easing outdoor mask requirement
Japan facing rise in ‘Long Covid’ cases
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Bars and Bar girls, Legally growing & Gimp masks | Thaiger Bites
Pub fight in South Thailand leaves 3 dead
Baby of rare endangered species born at Chon Buri zoo
Phuket hopes to attract Saudi and Australian tourists
As night venues reopen, Phuket officials on their toes
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Don’t forget Bangkok’s first real Pride parade tomorrow
Who will be Thailand’s PM by the end of 2022?
How Thailand is shifting to aged care in the home
Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok’s trendiest district 2022
An Introduction to Buddhism and Meditation in Thailand for Foreigners
Illegal Burmese immigrants arrested in connection with local man’s death
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Leisure2 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
- Thailand3 days ago
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
- Education1 day ago
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
- Thailand3 days ago
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
Recent comments: