Bangkok

Bangkok’s governor says officials will discuss easing outdoor mask requirement

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

After the confusing mask policy flip-flop in Phuket, Bangkok’s new governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced plans to discuss easing mask requirements in Thailand’s capital. Chadchart stated late this week that Bangok Metropolitan Administration will meet with public health and medical departments to discuss the outdoor mask-wearing regulation.

Chadchart did not, however, specify when the meeting will happen. The governor also plans on looking into legally extending closing times for night venues past midnight, the current closing time. He said that having an early closing time seemed to only make things more crowded, and disappointed foreign tourists.

Provincial governors, in the past, have been guided by the decisions of the CCSA and told they can make restrictions greater, but not lower, than the restrictions and guidelines currently in play by the CCSA. As such, provincial governors aren’t permitted to make unilateral decisions to lessen the CCSA’s Covid 19 guidelines, including the requirement to wear face masks in public, a provision under the emergency decree in Thailand that will last until at least the end of July this year.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, still says he’s against easing the mask requirement. Anutin claimed earlier this week that Thailand’s Covid infections could soar to 10,000 a day, now that Thailand’s nightlife has ‘officially’ reopened.

Speaking to AP, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health said venues were at a high risk as “they were loud and people needed to speak louder”.

“Some may remove their masks and get close to one another to speak which could cause an increase in infections.”

Meanwhile, Phuket saw a disappointing change of heart this week as Governor Narong yesterday reversed the island province’s mask-easing order.

Just a day earlier, the governor had relaxed all measures saying healthy people could to take off their face masks while in open-air places, beaches, public parks and stadiums, as part of further easing Covid-19 restrictions. But the next day, Narong insisted people must wear a mask in all public places even if they are practicing social distancing measures.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Manu
    2022-06-04 16:32
    Day after day for months now, everytime I read one these articles with headlines "will discuss", "easing requirements", bla bla bla... I have had this funny music playing in my head but I could not figure out which one. I…
    image
    JJJ
    2022-06-04 18:23
    Well at least someone has a brain and wants to change the rules based on logic and disease control rather than just controlling the population on superstition.
    image
    Viggen8408
    2022-06-04 18:45
    As long as the Junta doesn't browbeat him into submission. How dare someone even consider opposing the generals!
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-04 18:46
    This guy needs to be very very careful. Having a logical thought is tantamount to treason in Thailand.
    image
    JJJ
    2022-06-04 18:55
    7 minutes ago, Soidog said: This guy needs to be very very careful. Having a logical thought is tantamount to treason in Thailand. I love the rumblings how the government might consider a new law to prevent public office holders…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    image

