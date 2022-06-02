Thailand
Government official expects Thailand’s first monkeypox case to happen at Pride Parade
A government official expects Thailand to record its first monkeypox case on Sunday at the nation’s first official Pride Parade in Bangkok.
The Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade, which will traverse the length of Silom Road, starts at Maha Uma Devi Temple on Pan Road, at 4pm. The parade plans to bring together the LGBTQ community, activists and allies, and help further promote sexual and gender diversity, and shed light on other social issues like marriage equality, the rights of sex workers and abortion.
But, while the Pride Parade will be a day of celebration for most, Jakkaphat Pittayawongarnon, the Director-General of the Division of Epidemiology, Department of Disease Control, believes it could be a breeding ground for monkeypox.
Jakkaphat today confirmed the country had 3 suspected cases of monkeypox that turned out to be herpes infections. Those infected were foreigners and had already traveled back to their respective countries on Sunday, May 29 to get treatment.
Jakkaphat voiced concerns ahead of Sunday’s Pride Parade and says the gathering of the LGBT community could cause a monkeypox outbreak, pointing to a recent outbreak at Pride Festival in Spain.
“The first monkeypox case in Thailand might be detected next week in the Pride Parade in Bangkok. Foreigners from different countries would join the event, and there might be some cases for sure.”
The director says his department would like to reemphasise to the LGBT community and friends to observe the Universal Prevention For Covid-19 measures, and maintain social distancing because the disease spreads through close contact.
Jakkaphat wants participants who are at high-risk to closely monitor their conditions and symptoms for at least 3 weeks after the event.
Symptoms include a high fever in the first 10 days, followed by a rash, which is recognised as the infectious period.
SOURCE: Khaosod
