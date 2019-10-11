Trade talks resume between China and US but hopes fade | The Thaiger

World
Trade talks resume between China and US but hopes fade
Expectations are low as trade talks between China and the US resume today. US President Donald Trump has taken an aggressive stance with China and says he will decide the outcome of the talks.
“They want to make a deal. The question is do I want to make a deal.”
With $250 billion worth of Chinese imports facing an increase in US-imposed taxes, the economic relationship between the two countries is at an all-time low.
The US is restricting visas for Chinese officials and blacklisted a number of Chinese companies. These steps have made life very difficult for Chinese firms working in artificial intelligence, an area where both countries are fierce rivals, and have infuriated Beijing.
However, in what appears to be a damage limitation exercise, China says it will increase its purchases of US farm exports and agree to some concessions. Although not addressing Trump’s main objections, Beijing’s efforts have boosted the markets somewhat and in return, China is hoping for a pause on US import tariffs, set to increase in December.
However, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says Trump is not interested in token efforts.
“It’s either a big deal or no deal.”
Concerns over the global economy are now putting pressure on both sides to strike a deal. With US exports suffering and business investment falling significantly due to the uncertainty, the threat is looming of redundancies and a drop in consumer spending in the US.
Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, says both sides are feeling the pain of the ongoing trade war.
“We all know the next round of tariffs is going to hurt the United States as much or more than China. I think neither side will admit it, but I think they’re both under pressure to find a way to forestall the next set of tariff increases. Every month that these trade talks continue, there’s more and more friction in the relationship.”
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Entertainment
BTS first foreign artists to perform solo concert in Saudi Arabia tonight
PHOTO: BTS performing in front of 60,000 fans during their “Love Yourself” tour in Hong Kong – SCMP
No band has ever commanded a concert stage, alone, in Saudi Arabia. Remarkable but true. But South Korea’s BTS is breaking down yet another barrier with tonight’s stadium concert in the Kingdom.
Aside from being their first ever concert in Saudi Arabia, it will be Saudi Arabia’s first ever solo stadium concert by a foreign act. BTS, debuting in South Korea in 2013, have since been breaking records and the ‘Bamboo Ceiling’ to become the biggest band in the world.
In Nam-sik, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy who specialises in the Middle East says that Saudi Arabia is a very conservative country and it is trying to open up more in recent years.
“Until recently, concerts were forbidden, but the country started to acknowledge that people want cultural events. Saudi Arabia wants to show the world that it is changing. Allowing BTS to perform in the country is a significant step in its reform endeavour.”
The leader of South Korean boy band BTS has spoken out about their upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia, saying it wasn’t an easy decision to play in the kingdom which has been criticised over its human rights abuses.
“I wouldn’t say it was easy,” said 25 year old group leader and rapper RM, who also speaks perfect English he said he learned watching the sitcom ‘Friends’.
“But we were officially invited. It’s been a while since we’ve performed in the Middle East.”
“If there’s a place where people want to see us, we’ll go there. That’s really how we feel,” added 23 year old singer Jimin.
Industry pundits see this as an important milestone that signifies BTS’ phenomenal world popularity. And if successful, it could open up many more opportunities for K-pop and Korean culture as a whole.
In Saudi Arabia, which still enforces gender segregation based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law, it was only in the past two years that women were given the right to drive, as well as enter stadiums to watch sports games and concerts. BTS’ concert venue King Fahd International Stadium only allowed women to enter for the first time in September 2017.
In July, BTS attracted criticism after they announced tonight’s show in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Some fans pointed out the apparent contradiction between BTS’s tour message,”Love Yourself”, and Saudi Arabia’s criminalisation of same-sex relationships.
Though none of BTS’s members are openly LGBTQ, the group has been seen as sympathetic towards the LGBTQ community, especially compared with other K-pop groups who tend to stay silent on controversial topics.
“BTS will be the first foreign artist to have a solo stadium concert in Saudi Arabia. Things are changing in the Kingdom. The success of this show could open doors to endless opportunities and possibilities,” said film producer Tanuj Garg on his Twitter.
But there’s also been social media backlash against the septet’s concert tour in the Kingdom.
“Artists have been boycotting Saudi Arabia due to flagrant human rights abuses against women activists and the LGBTQ+ community,” one Twitter user said.
“BTS are UN representatives and everyone involved here should have known better.”
BTS has sold out stadiums around the world in a record breaking “Love Yourself” tour in the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Korea during their sold-out world tour, to a total live audience of over a million (1,044,320 to be precise).
Tourism
Tourists rush to climb Australia’s Uluru before ban kicks in on October 26
Large numbers of tourists are rushing to scale ‘Uluru’, aka. Ayers Rock, ahead of a looming ban on climbing the enormous natural monolith in the centre of Australia, sacred to indigenous Australians.
Critics have been lashing the last-minute climbers as “ignorant”, saying they’re going against the wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu.
Indigenous Australian Laura McBride tweeted alongside an image showing a queue of people snaking up the side of Uluru… “A mass of morally and ethically bankrupt people.”
“One even hiking a toddler up, teaching the next generation how to be ignorant.”
“Imagine rushing to climb Uluru before it closes just so you could brag about disrespecting the oldest living culture in the world,” tweeted National Indigenous TV journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber, describing the scenes as “embarrassing”.
Officials say the ban, which comes into effect on October 26, is intended to show respect for cultural practices, protect the site from further environmental damage and to ensure visitors’ safety. More than 395,000 people visited the Uluru-Kata National Park in the 12 months to June 2019, according to Parks Australia, about 20% up on the previous year.
Around 13% of those who visited Uluru during that period made the climb, according to national park authorities.
More recent figures are not available but Tourism Central Australia CEO Stephen Schwer said there had been a “significant jump” in the number of people visiting in recent weeks, with the period leading up to the ban coinciding in part with school holidays.
“Its been very busy, particularly down in the national park precinct itself.”
“We’ve had quite an issue with accommodation availability, because there’s a lot of people want to climb Uluru before it closes. It’s been a busier than normal holiday period.”
Japanese visitors and Australians on driving holidays were most likely to want to scale Uluru, Schwer said, though he urged them not to do so.
33 year old Australian tourist Belinda Moore drove to Uluru from her home in central Queensland state to ascend the rock, an experience she said she “absolutely loved”.
“It’s always been something to tick off the bucket list and when we heard it was closing, we knew it was now or never.”
Moore said she did not think her climb was disrespectful to traditional owners as she was not Aboriginal.
“It may be for their own people, because it’s their sacred site.”
“I’m pretty sad that they’re closing it, but it’s still amazing just to see it. I would still recommend it.”
The climb will be permanently closed as of October 26, the anniversary of ownership being handed back to the Anangu people. Uluru has great spiritual and cultural significance to indigenous Australians, with their connection to the site dating back tens of thousands of years.
Though visitor numbers were expected to decline once the ban was in place, Schwer said local tourism operators were “not particularly concerned” as it would return the area to normality.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PS. Tim from The Thaiger has climbed the rock twice – in 1977 and 1998 – and described it as a “strenuous but remarkable climb with astonishing views, conveying the expanse and appreciation of the great southern land, whilst recognising and acknowledging the ancestral custodians of the continent.”
Economy
Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound
Asian markets fell after hefty losses in New York yesterday, owing to growing China-US tensions in the next round of trade talks, while the British pound continues to be beaten down by fears the UK is on the verge of crashing out of the EU.
The downbeat mood comes as investors fret over signs the global economy is slowing down. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting the weakest growth in a decade owing to long-running tariff disputes.
Days before high-level negotiations were due to resume, the US announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang province and imposed visa restrictions on some officials. Then Bloomberg News reported unnamed Trump administration officials had said the White House was mulling new measures to curtail US investment in the country.
For its part, Beijing has hit out at the decisions and moved to take steps against the National Basketball Association in a brewing row over a team manager’s remarks on Hong Kong’s protest movement.
A report this week had already said China had narrowed the issues it was willing to discuss at the talks, with observers saying Chinese leaders felt in a stronger position as Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry at home and a weakening economy.
Andrew Balls, at Pacific Investment Management, told Bloomberg News… “It will be interesting to see how it plays out this week between the US and China.”
“The flare-up comes at a time when we already see growth pretty weak in the first half of next year and you have at least some evidence of weakness in manufacturing spilling into services”.
While economic data has been increasingly weak in recent months, hopes for this week’s talks have been providing some much-needed support. But the latest developments were a reminder that progress would likely be rocky.
On currency markets, the pound struggled to recover from Tuesday’s losses as Brexit talks between Britain and the EU teetered on the brink, with both sides blaming the other with just three weeks until the October 31 deadline.
British PM Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were unable to reach an agreement over the Northern Ireland issue during a telephone conversation. A Downing Street official quoted Merkel as saying the Brexit talks were “close to breaking down”.
With many economists warning a no-deal Brexit could be calamitous for the British economy, the pound tumbled against the dollar and euro and there were warnings it will fall even further.
Key figures this morning…
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6% at 21,456.38 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7% at 25,702.95
Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.4% at 2,924.86 (close)
London – FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,144.02
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2204 from $1.2213 at 2040 GMT
Euro/pound: UP at 89.81 pence from 89.69 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0960 from $1.0955
Dollar/yen: UP at 107.12 yen from 107.07 yen
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 19 cents at $52.44 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 17 cents at $58.07 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 1.2% at 26,164.04 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
