Connect with us

World

UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Erica Fischer

The British government has amended its advice to avoid non-essential travel to 32 countries. The Bangkok Post reports that the move comes as countries around the world continue to make progress in fighting the pandemic. However, according to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Thailand remains on the red list, along with South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Thailand based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”

In addition, the British government continues to advise its citizens to avoid travel to areas in the south of the country, including Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and southern parts of Songkhla, due to the risk of insurgent attacks.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the UK has dropped its advice to avoid non-essential travel to Malaysia, Algeria, and Senegal among others. The move will make it easier for travellers to obtain travel insurance for these destinations, which would have previously been excluded from coverage.

The British government continues to move towards easing travel restrictions, having recently ditched its so-called “traffic light” system, whereby countries were on green, amber, and red lists. It now has just one single red list, where Thailand still sits. Foreign Minister Liz Truss says Covid-19 testing requirements have also been reduced for fully vaccinated arrivals.

“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe, which remains our priority, and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector.”

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
poohy
2021-10-07 11:24
NB! Meeting is today so unless its leaked news i would think this post is inaccurate at this stage
image
Bob20
2021-10-07 11:26
1 minute ago, poohy said: NB! Meeting is today so unless its leaked news i would think this post is inaccurate at this stage Yes, miracles can happen 😉
image
Fluke
2021-10-07 11:33
5 minutes ago, poohy said: NB! Meeting is today so unless its leaked news i would think this post is inaccurate at this stage Yes, they havent yet decided who stays on the Red list and who doesnt . They…
image
NorfolkandChance
2021-10-07 11:36
I think i’ll just wait for the government announcement. Saves egg on ones face.
image
Fluke
2021-10-07 11:40
12 minutes ago, poohy said: NB! Meeting is today so unless its leaked news i would think this post is inaccurate at this stage It doesn't seem to be leaked news, the Bangkok Post reporter seems to have gotton two…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime6 mins ago

Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
Tourism27 mins ago

Domestic tourism hoped to generate 882 billion baht in 2022
The Vegetarian Festival, Thai Riot vehicles, Sandbox figures | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 105 | Thaiger
Thailand31 mins ago

The Vegetarian Festival, Thai Riot vehicles, Sandbox figures | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 105

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, ASEAN talks on barring Myanmar from summit | Thailand Top Stories | October 7
Morning Top Stories Thailand33 mins ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, ASEAN talks on barring Myanmar from summit | Thailand Top Stories | October 7
Crime1 hour ago

Family of Thai murder victim alleges affair with Swiss man’s wife
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases and 113 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 drug likely to arrive December as procurement agreement in final stages
Vietnam2 hours ago

Vietnam to re-open popular tourist spots to vaccinated arrivals from December
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airport bosses says Don Mueang is prepared for flooding threat
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket sandbox has welcomed 42,000 international arrivals since July 1
World4 hours ago

UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
Events4 hours ago

Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, poles raised to call spirits down from the heavens
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
Politics16 hours ago

Will Myanmar junta leader be given a seat at ASEAN summit?
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending