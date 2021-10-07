UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list

The British government has amended its advice to avoid non-essential travel to 32 countries. The Bangkok Post reports that the move comes as countries around the world continue to make progress in fighting the pandemic. However, according to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Thailand remains on the red list, along with South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Thailand based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”

In addition, the British government continues to advise its citizens to avoid travel to areas in the south of the country, including Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and southern parts of Songkhla, due to the risk of insurgent attacks.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the UK has dropped its advice to avoid non-essential travel to Malaysia, Algeria, and Senegal among others. The move will make it easier for travellers to obtain travel insurance for these destinations, which would have previously been excluded from coverage.

The British government continues to move towards easing travel restrictions, having recently ditched its so-called “traffic light” system, whereby countries were on green, amber, and red lists. It now has just one single red list, where Thailand still sits. Foreign Minister Liz Truss says Covid-19 testing requirements have also been reduced for fully vaccinated arrivals.

“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe, which remains our priority, and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector.”

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

