Residents relive late-night tremors as earthquake strikes Phitsanulok and Phichit (video)

Picture courtesy of สำรวจโลก Facebook.

Early this morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 sent shudders through the provinces of Phitsanulok and Phichit. The Thai Meteorological Department reported the seismic event occurred at 12.17am, with Phitsanulok’s Bang Krathum district identified as the quake’s epicentre. The quake was detected 5 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

Residents from several areas within the provinces experienced the tremor. Quick to disseminate their experiences, locals took to social media to share personal accounts and safety advice, catapulting the hashtag #earthquake into Twitter’s trending charts. Numerous inhabitants expressed their alarm at the intensity of the quake, describing it as considerably forceful and lasting for approximately three rounds, which left many too apprehensive to sleep.

One social media user going by the name Prach Sudsawad shared a video from a CCTV camera inside Frosts – Soft Serve & Smoothie located in Phichit, showcasing the powerful vibrations unleashed by the seismic activity. Sudsawad highlighted that the tremor, as recorded in the ice cream store located inside a mall, was far from mild, around 4.7 magnitudes, reported KhaoSod.

On the thread, there were calls for the government or responsible parties to set up an efficient system to provide immediate alerts for emergencies similar to foreign countries. They claimed that while such incidents may not be frequent, it was necessary to equip the public with prompt alerts.

Earthquakes are not a new phenomenon for Phitsanulok. Notably, these natural occurrences regularly make headlines and consistently ignite discussions on how authorities should handle public alerts during unforeseen emergencies.

Follow us on :













Last week, A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface in the southern coastal region of Myanmar, roughly 289 kilometres southwest of Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak province, as reported by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department.

The seismic event was perceptible in both Nonthaburi and Bangkok, with individuals in high-rise buildings being particularly aware of the tremors. Fortunately, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake. To read more click HERE.