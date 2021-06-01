World
State of emergency extended in Japan
A month before the Olympic Games begin, a state of emergency has been extended in 9 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo. The extended decree is in force until June 20 and covers Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, and Okinawa. In the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, and Mie, strict non-emergency restrictions are in force and have also been extended until June 20.
According to a TTR Weekly report, bars, restaurants, karaoke joints, and all other venues that serve alcohol must remain closed. Restaurants that don’t serve alcohol must close by 10pm, while supermarkets and other essential stores may remain open. Residents are also asked not to travel between prefectures if at all possible and to avoid all non-essential trips after 8pm.
Japan is currently fighting a fourth wave of the virus, which couldn’t have come at a worse time, with the country hosting the Olympic Games next month – albeit a scaled-down, tightly-controlled version. The country is currently reporting over 4,000 daily new infections, with its healthcare services under enormous pressure. A government spokesperson says while case numbers are coming down, the overall infection rate remains high.
Japan has recorded 744,487 infections and 12,967 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Coronavirus Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators must be vaccinated or test negative for Covid
Fans who wish to go to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will either need to be vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 before they will be allowed into venues. In addition to the requirements for spectators, officials are considering banning cheering, eating, giving high fives, or drinking alcohol, according to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun Daily.
Those who break the rules could be kicked out, officials say. Spectators will need to show a vaccine certificate or results from a Covid-19 test issued within a week. Officials will also decide next month on how many fans will be permitted entrance to the games.
Japanese citizens have criticised the slow vaccine rollout, which, currently has less than 2.5% of the population fully vaccinated. The citizens also remain divided on whether or not to still hold the Games, with about half of Tokyo residents saying they don’t want the games to be held, says The Yomiuri. A countrywide poll shows that 62% of respondents preferred to have the games canceled or postponed.
SOURCE: AFP
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Uruguay study of 862,000: Sinovac prevents 97% deaths
A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%.
Similar to Thailand, Uruguay relies heavily on the Sinovac vaccine, administering it for the majority of people. The South American country saves Pfizer vaccines only for health workers, the elderly, and those at-risk due to chronic diseases. Their study data is based on 712,000 people given the Sinovac jabs compared to 150,000 receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Results from their Pfizer vaccinations show that jab was more effective at preventing Covid-19, 75% to Sinovac’s 57%, and slightly better at preventing intensive care cases (99% to 95%). The Sinovac vaccine outdid the Pfizer trials at preventing death though, with Pfizer recipients finding 80% efficacy in preventing fatalities versus Sinovac’s 97%.
Those figures are much lower than Israel’s data, which recently stated that Pfizer jabs prevented 95% of Covid-19 infections, and other studies have also shown better results from Pfizer. The health ministry of Uruguay reminds people that their Sinovac results are preliminary and are also somewhat of an apples-to-oranges comparison since the majority of Pfizer recipients were at-risk or elderly people.
Sinovac is used in more than 20 countries aside from Uruguay and broadly used in its home country of China, but the vaccine lacks as much scientific study and publications as other vaccines, leading to a lot of varying statistics and beliefs about the vaccine. It is a traditional inactivated vaccine, meaning it uses grown and killed cultures from the Coronavirus in its formula, different from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines that only use spike proteins as “messengers” to train the human body to fight the virus.
Chile released results from their vaccination campaign showing that Sinovac was 67% effective in stopping symptomatic Covid-19 infections and 80% effective in curbing deaths. In Turkey, reports stated Sinovac was 80% effective, though Brazilian trial results yielded only 50% efficacy.
Uruguay is the 3rd most vaccinated per capita country in North and South America, behind only the US and Chile. 45.8% have had at least 1 vaccine, and 28.3% have had both doses already. Like Thailand, it generally escaped outbreaks in the first year of the pandemic, but in the last few weeks has had a huge infection spread, with the highest daily deaths per capita in the world.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Authorities in Thailand vexed at “Thai variant” name
Since Donald Trump first popularised Covid-19 terminology by acerbically referring it to the “China virus”, the geographic naming of Covid-19 strains is a hot button issue, and now it’s Thailand’s turn. A recently discovered variant of Covid-19 has been given the moniker of the “Thai variant” which has drawn immediate condemnation from Thailand’s authorities.
The variant was identified by health officials in England and officially named C.36.3. A Department of Health and Social Care agency called Public Health England found 109 infections from this new strain. But it was the UK media that named it the Thai variant, which authorities in Thailand quickly pushed back on.
The report confirmed that while the strain was first identified in Thailand, it was actually found in a quarantined traveller coming from Egypt. An advisor from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was quick to point out that the C.36.3 strain has not been found domestically in Thailand at all with no local transmission.
Thai officials took offence that the UK authorities did not contact equivalent authorities in Thailand for an investigation of the details of this new strain before releasing a report to the public. They insist that multiple laboratories need to confirm the variant, and a sample should have been sent to Thai labs. Thailand’s director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences expressed his opposition to the “Thai variant” name and is examining the PHE report.
The strain was found in a 33 year old man from Egypt who travelled to Thailand and was discovered to be infected while in the mandatory 14-day quarantine. A sample was sent to Chulalongkorn University and was originally identified as the B.1.1.1 variant on January 31, but later a new recording system was implemented and it was changed to C.36.3.
The Department of Medical Sciences argues that if an Egyptian man brought it from Egypt and it was identified in quarantine before entering the Thai general population, it really should be called the Egypt variant, not the Thai variant. For reference, the DMS points out that on January 2 Japanese scientists found a variant in a person who arrived from Brazil, and that strain became known as the Brazilian variant, not the Japanese variant.
Some happier details from the report though – the new virus variant does not seem to pose any greater threat than normal Covid-19. The strain does not appear to cause any more severe illness or have a higher rate of death, nor does it look to be any more powerful against vaccines, with the report confirming that current Covid-19 vaccines do not appear to be any less effective against this strain. Lab tests on the C.36.3 “Thai” variant are ongoing with more detail to be forthcoming.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
