Sri Lankan officials say country has enough fuel for 5 more days

Sri Lanka’s crisis is going from bad to worse. The country’s energy minister announced yesterday that Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks will last for about 5 more days. Fuel shortages have already worsened this week with kilometres-long lines at some gas stations across the country.

Some of the horrendously long lines have broken into protests as car owners wait, sometimes overnight, for petrol and diesel. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka desperately waits for official confirmation from the Indian government for a new US$500 million credit line for fuel.

India has been a key supporter to Sri Lanka during its crisis, having poured in about US$3 billion in assistance, including a US$1 billion credit line for essential imports and a US$400 million swap.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis broke out in April, after the country experienced a 13 hour power blackout, its longest blackout ever recorded. Since then, the country has been unable to pay for fuel, medicine, and other necessary items. Tens of thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to protest against the country’s powerful ruling family, and last month, Sri Lanka’s now former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa quit his position and went into hiding in a military base.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka’s government announced that it will start a 4 day work week for public sector workers for the next 3 months. The Department of Government Information said the day off could be a day for people to grow food, since Sri Lanka is expecting a food shortage. As Sri Lanka’s supply of basic necessities plummets, the world has yet to see what will become of the country.

