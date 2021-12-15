World
Peshawar school massacre parents: ‘We kept his pen’
For Shahana Ajoon, every December brings grief, anger and agony for her family which is still struggling to come to terms with the deadly terror attack on a school in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar, seven years ago.
Ajoon’s torture is mirrored among the parents of the 132 school children who were killed in the massacre on December 16, 2014, perpetrated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, in what remains one of the worst terror attacks in the history of Pakistan.
Last month Imran Khan’s government signed a month-long ceasefire agreement with the TTP — a militant group which carried out several attacks on Pakistan’s security forces and civilians in the past 15 years.
The group has not extended the ceasefire agreement and stated last week that Islamabad has not honored the truce and failed to release their 102 fighters imprisoned in the Pakistani jails.
There was no immediate comment from Pakistani government officials to a DW request.
Soon after the truce ended, the militant group attacked police officers providing security to the polio vaccination team in the northwestern Tank district. Their gunmen killed one police official and wounded another.
Their spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani, claimed responsibility for the attack in the statement.
December 14 — a day like no other before
Every year, this very day opens old wounds for Ajoon and her family, while thinking of the brutal massacre in their children’s school. She still vividly remembers that foggy December morning. As the hours-long horror unfolded, this Tuesday would be a day like no other before, but the trauma of it has been endless ever since.
Ajoon and Ajoon Khan lost their son Asfand Khan, an eighth-grade student. They could not gather the courage to look at the bullet wounds on their son.
“It was unbearable for us to see the wounds, we heard he was shot in the head multiple times from a very close distance. Seven years have passed, and it seems it was yesterday,” Ajoon told DW, with a shaking voice and tears in her eyes.
Pens, school bags and books
Parents and relatives mourning the death of their children are still reeling from that deadly massacre. They recall their children’s conversations with them, their memories and looking at their belongings, including uniforms, pens, school bags and books.
Ajoon Khan told DW: “That day, I was informed by my cousin about the school under attack and everyone was searching for their children. I rushed to the school where ambulance sirens were blaring all around. I was asked to go to hospitals to search for my son, among the dead bodies.”
“Hours passed, the sun had set, and it was dark, and I was still searching for my son inside the two main hospitals, Lady Reading hospital and Combined Military Hospital. Hopes of Khan’s survival were raised when I could not find the body initially and I was praying all the time,” he continued.
“Then I got the desperate message from my cousin, ‘We have found Khan’s body. He is no more.’ I was shaken and broken, and I felt as if it was the end of the world.”
Eight gunmen stormed inside the school and started firing indiscriminately with automatic weapons, entering the classrooms and main auditoriums, and setting off heavy explosives.
“I was told that my son’s head was opened and later stitched… I could not look at him, it was unbearable for me. We lowered his wooden coffin with his uniform entirely soaked in blood and buried his motorbike keys along with him,” Khan said. “The only thing we kept from his pocket was his pen.”
‘Short-lived’ reconciliation process
Ajoon was speaking from her home in Peshawar, a sprawling gritty metropolis in the North Western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan and where millions have been affected by the militant violence.
“We used to call Asfand ‘Sonu’ — his nickname — and he said my recognition is my real name. A week before the incident he said to me, ‘Mama one day people will recognize me with my name Asfand’ and I now realize he was right,” Asfand’s mother explained.
Since the Peshawar school attack, analysts believe the country’s counterterrorism posture has significantly changed its trajectory to curb militancy through drastic measures and launching all over assaults against TTP in the past few years.
“Now any pardons given to TTP would have undermined those commitments, and the conducted peace talks will impact the overall counterterrorism narrative that the state claims to hold firm. The initiation of the reconciliation process with TTP was bound to be short-lived,” Saman Rizwan, an Islamabad-based policy research analyst, told DW.
“Expecting the militant group to surrender its only legitimate tool of violence is an overstretch. The history of violence associated with TTP is enough to acknowledge the underlying motivations of the group,” she said.
Still awaiting justice
The families of the children are still awaiting justice and their case has been pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Dost Muhammad, who lost his 14-year-old son Asad Aziz that December day, told DW: “I saw the news on the television and rushed to the school. Our case against the brutality is pending in the courts and our government is negotiating with them. They could not feel our pain and suffering.”
“The tragedy was so terrifying that schools remained closed for nearly a month across the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. People were terrified and parents preferred to keep their children at home and even I was reluctant to send my children to the school,” Muhammad recalled.
‘He was a shining star – but he left us’
After the school attack, the most comprehensive military operation against the militant group was carried out, which significantly reduced their capacity to launch attacks in Pakistan.
“I miss my Asfand,” said Ajoon. “Whenever I saw his cousins, class fellows and friends in the family functions. They are all grown up men now. He was a shining star and brilliant student but he left us.”
Edited by: John Silk
SOURCE: DW News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
India: What is left of matrilineal societies in Kerala?
Peshawar school massacre parents: ‘We kept his pen’
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Pattaya restaurant raided a fifth time for Covid-19 violations
Artisanal bakeries in Niger fight for survival
Decomposing headless body found along the beach in Songkhla
World in Progress: Kenya’s mysterious rising lakes
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Cambodia, Phillippines report first cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant
Cabinet approves 82.5 billion baht project plan to clean up Bangkok’s polluted canal
Sakharov Prize: European Parliament to honor Alexei Navalny
Thailand News Today | Omicron surge warning, Pfizer reveals pill results
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
Two women arrested for allegedly running unauthorized Covid-19 laboratory
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Lab tests show 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine can neutralise Omicron variant
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok2 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Expats4 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Recent comments: