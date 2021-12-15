World
India: What is left of matrilineal societies in Kerala?
Aparna Gopinathan considers herself privileged because her daughters will carry forward her family name. In a country infamous for its preference for sons, Gopinathan comes from a family that follows a system of matriliny, which is now unusual in her southern state of Kerala.
The system of matriliny in Kerala was most commonly seen among Nair people, a regional group of Hindu castes. In previous centuries, Kerala’s matrilineal system was widely observed not only among Hindus, but also among some Muslim and Christian communities.
More than half of the population is said to have followed this system of inheritance over 200 years ago. However, the practice largely faded after the 19th century.
Now, Gopinathan’s is one of the few families in the state still observing the system.
How did the system begin?
There are many theories as to how the system came to exist in a largely-patriarchal India. A common theory is that the Nair men trained to be in the armed forces of local armies. The women were the ones who stayed behind, brought up the children and looked after the property, and were thus the ones who inherited the land.
In medieval times, fields and land fell under the purview of temples, and brahmins, the highest figures in the caste structure, owned this land. In the 16th century, Namboodiri brahmins migrated to Kerala and became owners of fields and others land in the region.
“Among Namboodiri brahmins, only the eldest were allowed to marry. The younger men in the families went to Nair women, and entered relationships known as sambandham ,” Dr. Lekha NB, an assistant professor of sociology at the Sree Narayana College in Thiruvananthapuram, told DW.
The tharavad, or joint family, followed a matrilineal line. But at the helm of it was the karnavar — the male head of the family, which was usually the eldest female family member’s son or brother.
The women of the household would stay back in their maternal homes, while the men often relocated to their wives’ houses. Women of the family gave birth to future generations in the pettmuri or “birth room,” and their children stayed on in the mother’s home.
Unlike in many other parts of India, there was no widow system. Additionally, the women did not continue to live with the husband’s family after his death, and there were no restrictive rules guiding a widow’s life.
Caste mobility for Nair women
Nair women also had caste mobility, unlike their male counterparts. As land owners, they had their own social status and were not financially dependent on a male family member. They did not enter traditional marriage systems, and their sambandhams were social contracts which allowed them to be polyandrous and terminate the relationship at will.
Urmila Ranjit from central Kerala, whose family also followed a system of matriliny, said the higher caste men would marry women from the lower castes, and visited their wives only occasionally. “They would send wealth to the women. In those days, wealth meant rice, bananas and such goods.”
The “weddings” were not officiated by a priest, and functioned more as social contracts, rather than religious bonds. “The women kept the man’s umbrella and footwear outside the door, as a way of communicating that he was no longer welcome,” Ranjit told DW.
“Even the kings of the Travancore Kingdom followed a system where the king’s sister’s son became the descendant. Royals were allowed to marry Nair women. Sexuality was celebrated in society, and there was no importance attached to chastity,” Lekha told DW.
Nair men who went to study in English institutions in India and abroad faced stigma for their family structures.
In the book The Ivory Throne, author Manu S Pillai notes that the relationships, or sambandham were frowned upon by others in society, as women were called mistresses, and Nair men were called bastards and faced derogatory comments about their “backward systems.”
System declined with British rule
The decline of this system of matriliny took place during the late 19th century, especially as the prominence of British rule grew. “This social system was vastly different from the western Christian patriarchal family structure. This led to the delegitimization of the system,” AF Matthew, a professor of sociology from the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode in Kerala, told DW.
Medha, a 27-year-old editor and Nair woman who wishes to remain anonymous, told DW that the women in her grandparents’ generation received the majority of the inheritance, but that things have since changed. “Nowadays, inheritance is more equally distributed among the genders in our family. Both the husband and the wife have an equal say in the financial and day-to-day decisions of the household,” she said.
Gopinathan said: “Sometimes, the women felt the karnavar [male head of the family] misused their power. Another reason was that the male members of the family wanted more rights over their children. This is why the system gradually declined.”
The family structure evolved to hold more equality between the sexes, but Ranjit and Gopinathan still feel closer to their mother’s side of the family. They also prefer passing on family heirlooms to their daughters, rather than their sons, or sons’ wives.
“Even now, compared to our peers, Nair women are bolder. From a young age, we have been used to speaking our minds, and voicing our opinions. We were not told to keep quiet,” said Gopinathan.
Ranjit added that Nair women were often less educated compared with women coming from Christian communities in Kerala. Women from matrilineal households often dropped out of school and university.
“In our families, women were made proficient in music, dance, and other creative pursuits. But we were not taught practical matters such as running a household or budgeting,” she said.
Edited by: Leah Carter
SOURCE: DW News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
India: What is left of matrilineal societies in Kerala?
Peshawar school massacre parents: ‘We kept his pen’
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Pattaya restaurant raided a fifth time for Covid-19 violations
Artisanal bakeries in Niger fight for survival
Decomposing headless body found along the beach in Songkhla
World in Progress: Kenya’s mysterious rising lakes
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Cambodia, Phillippines report first cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant
Cabinet approves 82.5 billion baht project plan to clean up Bangkok’s polluted canal
Sakharov Prize: European Parliament to honor Alexei Navalny
Thailand News Today | Omicron surge warning, Pfizer reveals pill results
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
Two women arrested for allegedly running unauthorized Covid-19 laboratory
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Lab tests show 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine can neutralise Omicron variant
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok2 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Expats4 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay