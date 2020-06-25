World
Pakistani plane crash “due to pilot error”
A preliminary report over last month’s Pakistani plane crash reveals the pilots made errors that caused them to crash the plane, resulting in the loss of 98 lives.
The pilots were reportedly distracted as they were chit-chatting about the coronavirus and didn’t even bother to lower the plane’s landing gear. Furthermore, they tried to land the aircraft when they were more than twice the altitude that they should have been when approaching the landing strip, and had disengaged the plane’s autopilot.
The preliminary report records the flight’s chaotic final minutes and a series of errors complicated by communication failures with the airport’s air traffic control. According to a probe last year, 262 of Pakistan’s 860 active pilots had fake licenses or had cheated on exams – including an unspecified number of PIA pilots.
Pakistan has a poor military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes.
But it wasn’t just the pilots’ fault as the report also indicated that air traffic control saw the Airbus 320’s engines scrape the runway emitting a shower of sparks, but did not tell the cockpit. The scraping damaged the engines contributing to their failure as the plane attempted a second landing, resulting in the deadly crash.
The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a crowded residential area on May 22 at Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board, and a child on the ground.
A full report is expected to be released at the end of this year, but details that have already come to light that signal the list of errors by both the pilots and air traffic control.
SOURCE: The GuardianKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
World
Miner hits jackpot finding largest-ever tanzanite gems
One Tanzanian miner’s day just got a lot brighter after finding the largest Tanzanite gems in history. The finding has now made him $3.35 million richer, and he plans to share his newfound wealth with those around him.
Saniniu Laizer, the small-scale subsistence miner who made the discovery, said he will first have a party and then work on plans to build a school and shopping mall with the money from the gems.
Laizer said, “There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”
The Bank of Tanzania bought the two gemstones, which weigh 9.27kg and 5.103kg, and are about the size of a forearm. The small East African country last year set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to sell their gems and gold to the government.
In 2018, officials built a wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in an attempt to control illegal mining and trading activities. At that time, 40% of tanzanite produced there was reportedly being lost to cross-border smuggling.
The rare gems are only found in a small northern region of Tanzania.
SOURCE: The Guardian
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Brazilian court rules President Bolsonaro must wear face mask
A judge in Brazil has ruled that the country’s controversial leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, must wear a face mask in public as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the country. Brazil is second only to the US in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths. To date, 53,874 people have died from the virus, with 1.2 million infected. In the last 24 hours alone, the country has recorded nearly 40,000 new cases.
However, its populist leader continues to defy medical authorities, with his latest act of rebellion being to attend a political rally, where he shook hands with supporters and held babies for photos, all without wearing a face mask. He has also publicly criticised contagious disease experts for recommending lock-downs and social distancing, which local governors and mayors have put in place. Bolsonaro claims the damage caused to the economy by such measures is worse than the virus itself. And, in line with US President Donald Trump, the Brazilian leader continues to advocate for unproven treatments, such as anti-malarial medication.
Now, in a ruling made public on Tuesday, a Brazilian federal judge has mandated that Bolsonaro be fined 2,000 reais a day (around 11,600 baht) for every day he disregards measures put in place to get the Covid-19 outbreak under control. The Brazilian government’s legal representatives say they are looking at ways to have the ruling overturned.
The huge number of Covid cases in Brazil make it an ideal location in which to conduct vaccine trials, with tests on an Oxford University vaccine already underway. The country’s interim health minister says the government is likely to agree a deal this week that will allow for manufacture of the vaccine in Brazil.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship
Australian police reported that a 31 year old man, who was facing alleged sexual assault charges in Sydney, attempted to leave Australia on a yacht… but ended up ditching the yacht and hiding in an air vent on a cargo ship. On Saturday, the man set off from New South Wales (a state in eastern Australia) in his own small yacht, but got into some trouble and was then saved by a passing cargo ship bound for Malaysia.
Not long after being rescued he vanished from the cabin, just before the ship stopped at a NSW port. The crew alerted the police after they noticed that the yacht, which had been connected to the ship via a tow line, was also missing.
The area was searched thoroughly by the water police on Saturday and Sunday, who found no sign of the man. Instead, on Monday, police officers with dogs widened their search to a ship berthed at Newcastle, 110 kilometres north of Sydney.
After a few hours, a man was found hiding inside the air-conditioning vent. In his possession, he had a knife and about A$4,400 in cash. As the suspect elaborate escape plan was a failure, he has since been charged with breach of bail conditions.
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Pakistani plane crash “due to pilot error”
Miner hits jackpot finding largest-ever tanzanite gems
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Brazilian court rules President Bolsonaro must wear face mask
Q&A with David Barrett on travel, tourism and MICE
Woman injured after falling through broken drain cover in Trang
Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
JLL sees bright future for post-Covid Thai real estate market
Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Cambodia4 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- World3 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year