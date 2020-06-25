Connect with us

World

Miner hits jackpot finding largest-ever tanzanite gems

Anukul

Published 

52 mins ago

 on 

Miner hits jackpot finding largest-ever tanzanite gems | The Thaiger
Saniniu Laizer earned 7.74bn Tanzanian shillings ($3.35m) from Tanzania’s mining ministry after finding the tanzanite gemstones, which had a combined weight of about 15kg. PHOTO: TANZANIA MINISTRY OF MINERAL
    • follow us in feedly

One Tanzanian miner’s day just got a lot brighter after finding the largest Tanzanite gems in history. The finding has now made him $3.35 million richer, and he plans to share his newfound wealth with those around him.

Saniniu Laizer, the small-scale subsistence miner who made the discovery, said he will first have a party and then work on plans to build a school and shopping mall with the money from the gems.

Laizer said, “There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”

Miner hits jackpot finding largest-ever tanzanite gems | News by The Thaiger

he two tanzanite gemstones are the largest ever found, according to the mines ministry. PHOTO: Tanzania Ministry of Minerals/Reuters

The Bank of Tanzania bought the two gemstones, which weigh 9.27kg and 5.103kg, and are about the size of a forearm. The small East African country last year set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to sell their gems and gold to the government.

In 2018, officials built a wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in an attempt to control illegal mining and trading activities. At that time, 40% of tanzanite produced there was reportedly being lost to cross-border smuggling.

The rare gems are only found in a small northern region of Tanzania.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Anukul

My name is Anukul, I a writer for the Thaiger, I specialise in translation articles and social media, and assisting with our video production. I previously worked at Phuket Gazette and attended BIS international school in Phuket.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World

Pakistani plane crash “due to pilot error”

Anukul

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Pakistani plane crash &#8220;due to pilot error&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Guardian

A preliminary report over last month’s Pakistani plane crash reveals the pilots made errors that caused them to crash the plane, resulting in the loss of 98 lives.

The pilots were reportedly distracted as they were chit-chatting about the coronavirus and didn’t even bother to lower the plane’s landing gear. Furthermore, they tried to land the aircraft when they were more than twice the altitude that they should have been when approaching the landing strip, and had disengaged the plane’s autopilot.

The preliminary report records the flight’s chaotic final minutes and a series of errors complicated by communication failures with the airport’s air traffic control. According to a probe last year, 262 of Pakistan’s 860 active pilots had fake licenses or had cheated on exams – including an unspecified number of PIA pilots.

Pakistan has a poor military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes.

But it wasn’t just the pilots’ fault as the report also indicated that air traffic control saw the Airbus 320’s engines scrape the runway emitting a shower of sparks, but did not tell the cockpit. The scraping damaged the engines contributing to their failure as the plane attempted a second landing, resulting in the deadly crash.

The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a crowded residential area on May 22 at Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board, and a child on the ground.

A full report is expected to be released at the end of this year, but details that have already come to light that signal the list of errors by both the pilots and air traffic control.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Brazilian court rules President Bolsonaro must wear face mask

Maya Taylor

Published

60 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Brazilian court rules President Bolsonaro must wear face mask | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

A judge in Brazil has ruled that the country’s controversial leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, must wear a face mask in public as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the country. Brazil is second only to the US in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths. To date, 53,874 people have died from the virus, with 1.2 million infected. In the last 24 hours alone, the country has recorded nearly 40,000 new cases.

However, its populist leader continues to defy medical authorities, with his latest act of rebellion being to attend a political rally, where he shook hands with supporters and held babies for photos, all without wearing a face mask. He has also publicly criticised contagious disease experts for recommending lock-downs and social distancing, which local governors and mayors have put in place. Bolsonaro claims the damage caused to the economy by such measures is worse than the virus itself. And, in line with US President Donald Trump, the Brazilian leader continues to advocate for unproven treatments, such as anti-malarial medication.

Now, in a ruling made public on Tuesday, a Brazilian federal judge has mandated that Bolsonaro be fined 2,000 reais a day (around 11,600 baht) for every day he disregards measures put in place to get the Covid-19 outbreak under control. The Brazilian government’s legal representatives say they are looking at ways to have the ruling overturned.

The huge number of Covid cases in Brazil make it an ideal location in which to conduct vaccine trials, with tests on an Oxford University vaccine already underway. The country’s interim health minister says the government is likely to agree a deal this week that will allow for manufacture of the vaccine in Brazil.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

World

Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship

Anukul

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NSW Police

Australian police reported that a 31 year old man, who was facing alleged sexual assault charges in Sydney, attempted to leave Australia on a yacht… but ended up ditching the yacht and hiding in an air vent on a cargo ship. On Saturday, the man set off from New South Wales (a state in eastern Australia) in his own small yacht, but got into some trouble and was then saved by a passing cargo ship bound for Malaysia.

Not long after being rescued he vanished from the cabin, just before the ship stopped at a NSW port. The crew alerted the police after they noticed that the yacht, which had been connected to the ship via a tow line, was also missing.

The area was searched thoroughly by the water police on Saturday and Sunday, who found no sign of the man. Instead, on Monday, police officers with dogs widened their search to a ship berthed at Newcastle, 110 kilometres north of Sydney.

After a few hours, a man was found hiding inside the air-conditioning vent. In his possession, he had a knife and about A$4,400 in cash. As the suspect elaborate escape plan was a failure, he has since been charged with breach of bail conditions.

Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship | News by The Thaiger

The fugitive and his yacht were picked up by the ship. PHOTO: Australian Federal Police

Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: NSW Police

SOURCE: BBC

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending