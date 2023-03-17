Over 50% of Gen Z in Asia, and world, suffers with poor mental health

The latest findings from the annual AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2023 have revealed that over 50% of Gen Z (aged 18-24) suffer from poor mental health in Asia and across the globe. Around the world, 53% of Gen Z is experiencing poor mental health, according to the survey.

The survey reported that half of Gen Z in Asia (51%) are experiencing poor mental health, which is higher than any other age group in the region.

Furthermore, the research found that only 15% of Gen Z is flourishing in mental health in Asia, which is the lowest proportion across all age groups. Around the world, only 13% of Gen Z is flourishing in mental health, Nation Thailand reported.

The survey also identified specific challenges that Gen Z faces in the workplace in Asia. These include uncertainty about the future (69% vs 59% globally), difficulty in separating work and non-work life (49% vs 39% globally), struggle to keep up with the pace of change at work (47% vs 38% globally), and a lack of job-skill fit (16% vs 9% globally). The last factor has a strong correlation with mental well-being, with those who have the right job skill fit being 2.5 times more likely to perform their best.

The research also found that the 18 to 24 age group in Asia has the highest percentage of people who intend to resign in the next 12 months (21%). However, the survey also found that those who are flourishing are less likely to resign, with the rate being only 16%, highlighting the importance of effectively enabling positive mental health in supporting employee retention.

The study also revealed that companies that provide mental health support are 2.5 times more likely to have employees that are flourishing in Asia. Furthermore, the impact of workplace mental health support was the greatest among Gen Z, indicating that this group should be a priority target for such solutions.

Despite the concerning findings about Gen Z, the proportion of people from all age groups flourishing in Asia climbed from 19% to 22%, with Asia seeing a bigger rise than the global average. Moreover, the proportion of those struggling in Asia fell to 12%, indicating improving mental wellbeing across the board. Additionally, 36% of respondents globally believe that stigma related to mental health is declining, compared to 31% last year.