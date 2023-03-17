Fire ravages Pattaya scrapyard

A scrapyard in Pattaya was engulfed in flames this morning causing significant damage to the property but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Pattaya Firefighter Unit dashed to the site, located on Soi Ko Phai in the Banglamung district of Pattaya, after being alerted to the blaze at 10.30am. According to eyewitnesses, plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the site from miles around, reported Pattaya News.

Firefighters swiftly sprang into action, successfully extinguishing the blaze in under an hour. Despite their best efforts, a large number of scrap items, including planks, plastic bags, old wires, and a six-wheeler, were destroyed in the fierce fire.

Following the incident, a scrapyard worker by the name of Pornchai Khun-aim revealed that the fire was caused by another worker who was attempting to gas-cut steel. The 26 year old employee said flames rapidly spread, prompting the workers to contact the authorities for assistance.

Although the fire wrought significant damage to the scrap yard, the prompt and efficient response of the Pattaya Firefighter Unit ensured that no individuals were harmed during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are taking all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

Over the past year, Pattaya has experienced several incidents of fires, resulting in varying degrees of damage to property and in some cases, injuries to individuals.

One notable incident occurred on May 12 last year, when a fire broke out at a luxury hotel in the city’s popular Pratumnak Hill area. The blaze began on the fifth floor of the hotel and quickly spread to other parts of the building, causing extensive damage. Fortunately, no guests or staff were injured in the incident, and firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread to neighbouring properties.

In another incident on October 1, a fire broke out at a popular shopping mall in the city’s central area. The blaze began in the basement of the mall and rapidly spread to the upper floors, causing significant damage to the building’s structure and contents. While no fatalities were reported, several individuals sustained injuries, including mall employees and customers who were on the premises at the time of the fire.

More recently, on February 28 this year, a fire broke out at a large industrial estate on the city’s outskirts. The blaze began in a warehouse storing chemicals and quickly spread to other parts of the estate, prompting authorities to issue a warning to nearby residents to stay indoors and close their windows. The fire was eventually contained after several hours of firefighting efforts, but not before causing significant damage to the estate and nearby properties.