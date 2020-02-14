MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia
Passengers of the MS Westerdam, the cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries including Thailand, over fears that someone aboard might have the COVID-19 coronavirus, finally disembarked today. The ship, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville yesterday. It anchored offshore in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health. Cambodia’s health ministry announced that after tests, no one on board was found to be carrying the virus.
In a statement, the ship’s operator, Holland America Line, a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp, said Cambodian authorities granted permission for passengers to disembark this morning, ending two weeks of uncertainty for the cruise. Charter flights are being organised to help passengers return home.
“Flight details are being communicated to guests as they are finalised, and it is expected that a full disembarkation will take a few days given the charter flight schedule.”
The sound of cheering inside the ship could be heard from Sihanoukville port when the Westerdam docked on Thursday evening. Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen personally greeted passengers with handshakes and bouquets of roses today as they stepped off the ship onto a waiting bus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, praised Cambodia as an example of the “international solidarity” that the WHO has been calling for.
One passenger, a 76 year old American tourist, said he was very happy with how he had been treated on board during the ordeal.
“They kept us in good spirits. I didn’t stress. Very relaxing. We took tai chi.”
SOURCE: BANGKOK POSTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Latest coronavirus stats
Infected patients worldwide reaches 64,448 whilst the death toll from the coronavirus has plateaued in the past 24 hours to 1,383. According to the Chinese National Health Commission, the current number of infections of coronavirus(aka. covid-2019) in mainland China is 63,8591, up some 5,000 from the day before. 7,101 patients have now full recovered.
There are at least 585 confirmed cases of coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China. A Japanese woman in her 80s is the third person to die of the virus outside mainland China. Japan leads the way in current cases with 252 patients, followed by Singapore (58), Hong Kong (53) and Thailand (33).
GRAPHIC: Worldometers
More news from around the world
• In Macau, the virus has had a devastating impact on tourism in the southern Chinese version of Las Vegas. The enclave relies heavily on mainland Chinese gamblers and tourists. Gambling remains illegal on the mainland and Chinese New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macau’s casinos. By all estimations by the local associations, tourism to Macau had dropped 73.6% year-on-year.
A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days and are set to re-open on February 21. They include casinos, betting branches, theatres, cinemas, game centres, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.
• Hundreds of passengers, previously stuck onboard the Westerdam cruise ship in southeast Asia, have been able to disembark and wander around Sihanoukville, Cambodia. They were even greeted by Cambodian PM Hun Sen who has somehow turned the plight of the ship, refused berthing permission by four other countries, including Thailand, into a PR stunt.
According to tweets from the Holland America Line, some passengers began to disembark from the Westerdam. The passengers had previously been unable to find a place to disembark the ship due to countries’ fears of a coronavirus outbreak on board.
It was turned away by Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. No cases of coronavirus has been detected onboard after it docked in Cambodia. It will take some days to disembark all the passengers due to charter flight connecting schedules.
• Off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, a long wait wait continues for passengers on board the Diamond Princess, where 219 cases of the virus have been confirmed. According to medical authorities on the ship, more infections are expected to be discovered before the quarantine is lifted. The ship will stay under a 14 day quarantine until February 19.
In a statement read to the marooned passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan’s vice minister for health, labour and welfare told them the Japanese government appreciated their “understanding and cooperation.” Minister Gaku Hashimoto said that he knew the situation was “difficult and inconvenient.”
“We also understand that there are many people who are hoping to go home as soon as possible, and people who have pre-existing medical conditions who are still on board.”
So far there have been 219 cases of the coronavirus found onboard, the largest outbreak of the virus outside of mainland China.
• The economic casualties from the coronavirus outbreak continue to mount as Asian and European auto manufacturers run short of car parts, the free-spending Chinese tourists stay home and western companies brace for unpredictable turbulence in the fragile world economy.
Economic pundits predict that we’ve only just seen the start of a financial hangover that is expected to linger for months even if the flu-like illness is quickly brought under control. “The Chinese epidemic’s aftereffects will likely cause the global economy to shrink this quarter for the first time since the depths of the 2009 financial crisis”, according to Capital Economics in London.
• Villages in Vietnam, housing some 10,000 residents close to the nation’s capital Hanoi, were placed under quarantine yesterday after six cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered there. The locking down of the commune of Son Loi, about 40 kilometres from Hanoi, is the first mass quarantine outside of China since the virus emerged in Wuhan, Hubei in December last year.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
After the Netherlands-flagged MS Westerdam cruise ship was turned away on Tuesday and later escorted to Cambodia, some 4,000 passengers and crew from two cruise ships were allowed to alight in Phuket yesterday, after being cleared of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. The Bahamian-flagged Seabourn Ovation anchored at Phuket’s deep-sea port yesterday, returning from Langkawi in Malaysia. The 495 vacationers and 470 staff on board, most of them European, were screened by public health officials before being allowed to step ashore. The head of the Phuket Marine Office confirmed all passengers and crew tested negative. The ship was anchored for just 10 hours before setting out for Singapore.
The Quantum of the Seas, another cruise liner with 3,100 passengers and crew, docked at Phuket’s Patong Pier, and everybody was allowed to alight after they were tested for fever. The ship later continued to Singapore.
Phuket’s governor says the first two months of the year are the peak period for cruise liners, with 17 expected this month and 12-15 next month. A government spokeswoman told reporters that the Seabourn Ovation was allowed to dock in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laem Chabang in Chon Buri, Koh Kood in Kuala Lumpur, and Langkawi.
Doctors on board the Seabourn Ovation reported that no passengers or crew showed symptoms of the virus, and all were able to be traced as the ship was in port for just 10 hours, unlike the Westerdam, which sought permission for an emergency docking and had already been turned away by four other countries, she said. Since sailing from Hong Kong on February 1, the Westerdam was turned away by Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam over fears that passengers may have been infected by the coronavirus. 21 Thais are among the passengers and crew.
“Thailand has no policy to ban any ship from docking… but the country now has measures to control disease, and the safety of Thais is a priority.”
“#seabournovation” is trending on Twitter in Thailand as netizens question the apparent double standard applied in the cases of the Seabourn Ovation and the Westerdam.
Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities said yesterday that at least 20 passengers of the Westerdam who have been ill will have their blood tested for coronavirus infection. A police spokesman said authorities are aboard the ship providing medical checks to passengers and crew before they are allowed to disembark.
“We suspect that 20 of the passengers may be infected with coronavirus and their blood samples will be flown to Phnom Penh to expedite matters.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies
The Covid-19 coronavirus is expected to cause damage valued at US$2.4-3.4 billion (74.6-105.7 billion baht) to ASEAN economies, according to estimates from the Kasikorn Research Centre. The jolt will likely result from a virus-related economic slowdown in China, which has close trade ties with ASEAN nations as well as investment and tourism, the centre reports.
If the outbreak can be contained within 6 months, Chinese economic growth could be at 4.7% this year, or 1% lower than predictions. That would cut ASEAN’s economic value by 74.6-105.7 billion baht, or 0.07-0.11% of ASEAN’s yearly gross domestic product.
Damage to Thailand would be “moderate,” at 15.5-21.8 billion baht, or 0.09-0.13% of annual GDP, the research centre wrote. The economies of Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia are highly dependent on China, while Thailand’s dependence is moderate, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Thailand has risen to 33 after a Chinese woman aged 54 tested positive, the Department of Disease Control said at a press conference.
As of today, the number of confirmed virus patients in Thailand under hospital care is 23, most of whom are beginning to recover, according to local media. Ten patients who have completely recovered from the virus have been discharged.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism
Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO
Chonburi immigration introduces “smart car” to check foreigners’ visa status
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
- North East3 days ago
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
- Pattaya2 days ago
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya