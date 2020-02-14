Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
An “auntie” in Bangkok has finally been arrested after stealing money from numerous taxi drivers. Police arrested 55 year old Nongnuch Pimsuan of Kanchanaburi province at around 5pm yesterday. The suspect had an arrest warrant in her name from the Taling Chan Court.
Police were notified as early as February 4 that a passenger had stolen 1,400 baht from a taxi driver near a mall in Bangkok’s Pinklao district. Investigators gathered information from the victim and other sources including a Facebook page called Smart Taxi. It appeared it wasn’t the first time “Auntie Nongnuch” had stolen money from taxi drivers; she has a history in Bang Rak and at least three other districts.
The latest case took place on February 9 when she stole from a driver in Nang Loeng, Bangkok. Nongnuch told the cabbie she didn’t have any cash on her and needed to use an ATM. She asked to borrow the driver’s money and promised to return it with her taxi fee. She went inside a mall and never returned.
Officers of the Bang Yi Kun Police Station received orders to take immediate action as the suspect tended to change districts after each crime to avoid being recognised or identified. Police learned her identity and arrested her at her home. Auntie Nongnuch admitted to the thefts, saying it was “her way of making money.”
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
UPDATE
Police say that a 40 year old man has now been caught after a series of shots, more than 20 according to eye witnesses this morning. Shots were fired from a sports clothing store in Sio Chula 10, close to Chulalongkhorn University, in Bangkok’s Pratumnam district. No one was injured. (Video of the stand-off below from the Bangkok Post)
Police cordoned off the area as traffic and passers-by were moved away from the crime scene. The man began firing shots out of his shop around 4am.
One witness reports that he was sitting with friends when he heard shots from the rooftop of the two-storey sports clothing shop. A shot was fired in his direction, causing the group to immediately scatter. Police say the man was firing shots into the air.
Police were eventually able to talk the man down at 10.40am. He was then escorted to the nearby Pathumwan police station. Police say the man “was stressed out by family problems”.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Bangkok have reported that they are searching for a 40 year old man who has allegedly fired more than 20 gunshots in public space close to Chulalongkorn University this morning.
Eyewitnesses claim they heard the gunshots in the Pathumwan area, on Chula Soi 10, near Chulalongkorn University. At this stage the situation is unclear whether anyone has been injured as a result of the unfolding incident. The reports of another shooting incident comes just days after the mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima which killed 29 and injured up to 50 others.
The Thaiger will keep you up to date with any developments.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
…well, in one store anyway. Maybe more to come.
You can pay your bills there, buy a Slurpee, get a good coffee and, now, do you washing too. A Bangkok 7-Eleven store has rolled out its own laundry service, not that anyone is going to be actually doing your laundry, but they will provide the washing machines.
The laundromat at a 7-Eleven branch in Bang Phlat district, on the west back of the Chao Phraya, has been introduced as a trial store. The new service called Otteri Wash and Dry.
Kavin Nitasnajarukul, Otteri owner said that their service has been around since 2016.
“The reception has been very good so far. It’s mostly used by people living in the residential area there. Otteri Wash and Dry currently has 210 branches around Thailand.”
So what does a 7-11 wash-rinse-dry cost you? It starts at 40 baht for a load washed in cold water, 50 baht for warm water, and 60 baht for hot water. It will cost 40 baht for 30-minutes in the dryer.
The Sirinthorn Soi 5 branch also has a photocopying service, scanning and printing service, bill paying, phone cars and top-ups. And everything else you’d associate with your friendly neighbourhood 7-Eleven.
Otteri’s owner says they will make a decision soon about opening more of their services in others the 10,000 or so 7-eleven stores around Thailand.
Meanwhile, a Nawamintrarachinuthit Soi 3 7-Eleven branch near Assumption University off Bang Na Trat, Samut Prakan, has opened an A&W Express (hot drinks and snacks) outlet in their branch, serving root beer, waffle sandwiches, and other items from the fast food chain. A&W Express say they will launch in at least 10 other 7-Eleven branches this year.
Around the country, 7-Eleven stores are brining branches up to date, modifying old ones, and in some cases, completely re-building them with more space and greater parking. For now, whilst you’re waiting for your washing to finish the spin-cycle you have plenty of snacks to choose from.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
PHOTO: PrachachatKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
Two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, have been arrested after coordinated raids on illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in and around Bangkok. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket. Police found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers in the raids.
In a raid on a house in Lat Phrao district, police found seven pregnant Thai women and a 20-day old baby, who was being looked after by a woman claiming she was paid 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house. A Chinese man in the house was arrested on suspicion of hiring the women to become surrogate mothers.
Police believe the surrogate mothers would be sent to Laos, where embryos would be implanted at assisted-reproduction clinics, then return to the gang’s houses in greater Bangkok, where they would be looked after until seven-months pregnant. They’d then be sent to China to deliver the babies. But the coronavirus outbreak means the babies are now being born in Thailand.
The deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau said the recruiter of surrogate mothers would take care of all expenses they incurred. He said the gang had been operating since 2013, and he had no idea how many babies had been born or whether any were sent back to China, or for what purposes.
In another Bangkok raid, police found an illegal clinic staffed by a Chinese woman, and eight Chinese couples at a guest house, who they believe were seeking assisted-reproduction services.
Eight Burmese women, thought to be maids, were also found.
The two Chinese suspects are charged with operating illegal assisted-reproduction services and surrogacy services.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO
Chonburi immigration introduces “smart car” to check foreigners’ visa status
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
- North East3 days ago
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
- Pattaya2 days ago
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Health: Don’t panic, coronavirus isn’t airborne