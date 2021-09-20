Manny Pacquiao to run for president of the Philippines

Manny Pacquiao, the Philippine boxer and politician, has announced that he will run for president in next year’s election. He has been nominated as a presidential candidate by a faction of the ruling party, PDP-Laban. The 42 year old boxer currently serves as a senator in the Philippine parliament.

The incumbent, Rodrigo Duterte is prevented from running for another term but has been snagged by a rival party faction to run as a vice-president. Critics have derided this manoeuvre as a ploy to maintain power. Days prior to Manny accepting his party’s nomination, Duterte’s longtime aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, was also nominated as a presidential candidate. The aide said he didn’t want to succeed the current president. One of Manny’s rivals in the presidential arena is the current president’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who often leads the polls.

If elected president, Manny has stated he will wage a war on corruption and poverty. He has alleged that 10 billion pesos intended for pandemic aid to the poor is unaccounted for. Duterte had previously challenged the senator-boxer to name some officials who were corrupt. Manny fired back that Duterte’s reign as the president was over.

As a boxer, Manny last fought professionally in August. Outside of the ring and politics, he has recorded several songs, including a cover of “Sometimes When We Touch” by Canadian singer Dan Hill. Fellow Canadian musician, Drake mocked the song which led to Manny recording more music.

SOURCE: The Guardian BBC

