Government seeks to regulate infectious waste disposal charges

Government officials are seeking ways in which to regulate the fees being charged for the disposal of infectious waste. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Internal Trade Department will meet tomorrow with the National Municipal League of Thailand, the Health Department, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and waste disposal companies.

The rates for disposing of contaminated waste have jumped significantly during the pandemic, in line with the increase in infectious matter from hospitals, factories, community isolation facilities and private homes where Covid-19 patients are self-isolating.

It’s understood the rate for disposing of infectious waste has gone from 5 baht per kilogramme before the pandemic to over 50 baht now. There is currently no cap on what waste disposal companies can charge local authorities. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that last month, there was around 120 tonnes of infectious waste disposed of every day in the capital, up from just over 61 tonnes a day in April. Bangkok’s incineration capacity for infectious waste is 70 tonnes a day.

Nationwide, infectious waste levels increased from 212 tonnes a day in June to 276 in July, with the Public Health Ministry saying the figure will reach around 331 tonnes a day this month. The national incineration capacity is 278 tonnes a day.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

