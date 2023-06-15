Hidden photo in ancestral tomb unnerving, family turns to Thai-like numerals for clues

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A Malaysian woman named Jennifer discovered a puzzling photograph of an unknown woman concealed beneath her grandfather’s tomb, which was over 20 years old. The two-inch image was accompanied by Thai-like numbers and an inscribed charm, as well as a one-cent coin. The family sought help from ceremony experts to eliminate any potential curse, and Jennifer gave the photo to the temple while wishing the unknown woman peace and happiness.

No one in Jennifer’s family or extended relatives could identify the woman in the picture, causing unease among them. They wondered about the photograph’s origin, how it had ended up under her grandfather’s tomb, and if this enigmatic event could somehow affect their family. There were various speculations that the unknown woman could be the secret lover or daughter of Jennifer’s late grandfather. However, Jennifer denied these possibilities, reported Sanook.

Follow us on :













Jennifer and her family enlisted the support of ceremony experts to assist them with whatever curse or witchcraft may have been associated with the image. “We have destroyed it all,” she commented, expressing relief that they had taken any potential threat seriously. Subsequently, Jennifer gave the mysterious woman’s photo to the temple to manage, even though she was unsure if the woman was still alive. Her family prayed for the unknown woman, hoping she was safe and happy, regardless of her connection to their family.

The family chose not to disclose the temple’s location to avoid damage to its reputation, stating that this was the first time such an incident had occurred there. They did not blame the temple for the unsettling discovery. Presently, everything has been resolved, as Jennifer’s family has successfully moved both her grandfather’s and grandmother’s tombs to a different location. Despite the eerie experience, Jennifer thanked the online community for their well-wishes and concern.