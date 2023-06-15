Bed of betrayal: Thai man stabs wife’s lover in naked shocker, flees

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man stabbed his wife’s lover after catching the pair lying naked in bed before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Officers from Rayong Police Station rushed to rescue the victim, 25 year old Boonkorn Saetiao, who sustained stab wounds at a house in Rayong province in the eastern part of Thailand. Boonkorn was found hiding in the house with serious wounds to his nose, left elbow, and chest. He is now receiving treatment at Rayong Hospital.

Upon police arrival at the scene, officers encountered 20 year old Pimpha Hongklai and 29 year old Wachirawit Wanitchakorn, standing outside the house. The man, Wachirawit, allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim. He told officers…

“My wife slept with him (Boonkorn). There is nothing left in my life. I love her and am willing to do anything for her, but she still betrayed me.”

Wachirawit was taken to the police station and questioned. He explained to the police that he and Pimpha got married and raised Pimpha’s child together. However, his wife never stopped contacting her ex-boyfriend, Boonkorn, the father of the child.

Wachirawit said he urged Pimpha to end the relationship with her ex, but she ignored him. Wachirawit said the issue made him suffer from depression and attempted to take his own life.

Before the alleged stabbing incident occurred, he was admitted to Soi Dao Hospital in Chantaburi with depression. He wanted his wife to stay by his side at the hospital but she refused. She told him that she would travel back to her family home in Rayong. He understood this as she was leaving him to reunite with her ex.

After Pimpha left, Wachirawit tried calling her for two hours but she did not answer. So, he ran away from the hospital in Chantaburi in search of his wife in Rayong. Upon entering her bedroom, he found Pimpha lying naked with her ex-boyfriend on the bed.

Wachirawit revealed that he stood there and observed them in silence for ten minutes until he could not control his anger and stabbed Pinpha’s lover with a box cutter. Wachirawit stated that he could not harm his wife because he loved her. He also felt sorry for Pimpha’s child who had to learn about his aggressive act.

Wachirawit revealed that he was willing to be punished for what he had done. Officers had not yet issued charges against Wachirawit but according to his action, he faces a penalty of imprisonment up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law: causing bodily harm to another person.