Thailand
Thai Navy stands by decision to purchase 3 Chinese tanks
A spokesman yesterday defended the Royal Thai Navy’s decision to buy 3 Chinese tanks, while the country struggles to purchase an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines. According to a Bangkok Post report, Navy spokesman Chettha Chaipiam says the purchase was agreed prior to the arrival of the pandemic. He points out that, the 398-million-baht agreement was signed during the 2020 financial year, committing Thailand to the purchase.
Chettha was responding to remarks made during a debate on the national budget. Opposition politicians asked why Chinese tanks had arrived in Thailand prior to essential Covid-19 vaccines, which they argue are a higher priority. The observations have led to widespread criticism of the government on social media.
The VN16 is a light tank that can be deployed on land or water and is made by the China North Industries Group. It’s understood the Navy placed the order last June and took delivery of the 3 tanks last week. They are expected to be assigned to the Marine Division in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, in eastern Thailand.
Meanwhile, in a separate discussion, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he’s held talks with the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, over his party’s opposition to the proposed national budget. The Bhumjaithai Party, of which Anutin is leader, is in coalition with the PM’s Palang Pracharath party. The PM says funds from outside of the 2022 budget have been earmarked for funding the Health Ministry’s response to the pandemic. He was responding to a comment from a Bhumjaithai MP, who has criticised government cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget and called on Anutin to leave the coalition.
However, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says Anutin addressed Cabinet yesterday to explain that it had all been a misunderstanding, and that 293 billion baht, plus a further 311 million, have already been set aside for fighting the pandemic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
Burmese shadow government builds fighting Defence Force
After Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup threw the country into turmoil, a collection of deposed leaders formed the National Unity Government, who announced they were forming the People’s Defence Force to fight back. Yesterday the new military force was seen in a video of uniformed trainees finishing their instruction and prepared for combat. The video shows about 100 men marching in camouflage through jungles carrying a red flag with a white star on it.
The military junta has sunk the country into civil unrest and humanitarian crisis, and jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, charging her with various politically motivated charges. The NUG formed as a shadow government in hopes of challenging military rule to restore order to the country. The defence minister for the shadow government posted the video of the recruits graduating to combat-ready on Friday.
The military junta responded to the new force by labelling it as a terrorist organisation. They seized power claiming that Myanmar’s most recent election was fraudulent, though an electoral commission found no evidence of fraud, and as such have declared the NUG as treasonous.
The People’s Defence Force trains while the military junta fights daily civilian protests in cities around the country and frequent clashes with insurgents in the countryside across the nation. Businesses have shuttered due to the unrest bringing about widespread poverty. Numerous local militias have grown in opposition to the military.
Yesterday, local news in Yangon reported on 2 homemade explosive devices detonated in the city, seemingly aimed at a military truck and a police post. One person was reported injured in the bomb blasts.
Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Burmese military junta, has said that 50 police officers have been killed in skirmishes, though he did not cite figures for military deaths. Opposition forces claim to have killed many soldiers in their battles. He also claims that civilian deaths in the disputes total around 300, a stark difference from the numbers cited by the United Nations, which stated that at least 840 people have died at the juntas hands, while over 4,000 people have been imprisoned.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Politics
Proposed amendment may harm government transparency
Thailand is moving to take 1 step towards transparency and 2 steps back, as a proposed amendment to the Official Information Act moves from the public’s right of access towards protecting state secrets. The new amendment would give exception to disclosure of anything considered to have the potential to harm the monarchy, military affairs and national security.
A chapter named “Information Prohibited from Disclosure” proposes a list of exceptions that eat away at the original intention of the act to allow the public to see government data. The bill also increases punishment for violators of up to 200,000 baht in fines and up to 10 years in prison, a sharp increase from the current 5,000 baht and 3-month penalties. The harsh punishment will likely stop information disclosure that may be considered risky.
A law professor at Thammasat University was stunned by the amendment’s contents that allow the government to control what news and information reach the citizens of Thailand. He sits on the Official Information Board, tasked with regulating transparency and the flow of information, and sees that this draft amendment could supersede the board’s power, removing the independent checks and balances. The Move Forward Party which opposes the current administration called it a step backwards for Thailand.
On May 20, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand advocated for a review of the proposed amendment in an open letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The amendment has been met with broad opposition, saying that its move to block transparency for some official information not only undermines the prime minister’s claims of fighting corruption but may also be unconstitutional. The amendment may violate required state transparency as outlined in constitutional clauses.
Critics complain that politicians and state agencies already stall and limit many requests for data, citing budget spending as an overt example, and fear that an amendment like this could further delay transparency to important information. The act already creates many hoops for information requesters by allowing the government broad interpretation of the law.
Citing the loophole to prohibit the media’s ability to analyse the government, the Association of Journalism Students launched a Change.org petition. They plan to present the signatures – it has already gathered 17,000 signatures – to the House of Representatives.
Thailand’s 1991 Constitution called for a right to state information, and in 1997 Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to have a freedom of information law. But over the years, the law had been weakened and eroded, with bias in favour of the government. The current bill was approved by the Cabinet on March 24 after the Prime Minister’s Office proposed it and the amendment against transparency may be debated in the current parliamentary session started last week.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700 billion baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1 trillion baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai Navy stands by decision to purchase 3 Chinese tanks
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Thailand News Today | Government puts brakes on BKK, more police arrested over kidnap | June 1
324 schools open in Lampang
Body found in water off Patong
Malaysia imposes lockdown
Southeast Asia: The new covid-19 epicentre
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Countries push back against being associated with variants, new system may be coming soon
Top 5 Muay Thai Boxing Stadiums
Good Morning Thailand | C-19 Vaccines – Yes? No?, Thailand re-opening latest, Phuket Sandbox
State of emergency extended in Japan
60-day “Covid” visa extension now allows stays until late September
Thai Brewers Association asks for reprieve from alcohol ban
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Drugs21 hours ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?