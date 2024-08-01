Indonesian man killed over age-old ‘chicken or egg’ question

Photo courtesy of Mothership Singapore

In a shocking twist to an age-old debate, a friendly discussion turned deadly in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. On the evening of July 24, what began as a casual argument over, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” escalated into a fatal altercation.

The tragic incident unfolded in a village where two strangers, identified only as DR and 47 year old Kadir Marku, were drinking together. As reported by local news outlet Kompas, the two men, who had just met that day, were enjoying drinks when DR posed the classic riddle. The question seemingly took a dark turn when Marku struggled to answer and expressed his desire to leave.

Refusing to let the matter drop, DR allegedly left to fetch a dagger from his house. According to a witness, DR pursued Marku, eventually catching up to him in front of a church. There, he brutally stabbed Marku 15 times. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Marku succumbed to his injuries.

DR subsequently surrendered to the police, and the Tongkuno Police Chief confirmed that the incident was being treated as a murder investigation, reported Mothership Singapore.

