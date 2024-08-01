Thai man regrets career choice as peers earn higher salaries

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man expressed feelings of failure after comparing his life to the successes of his peers. He chose a government job with a salary of 18,000 baht, while his university friends, who opted for private sector jobs, earned nearly 100,000 baht.

The 28 year old Thai man took to the social media platform Pantip to voice his frustration. Seeing his university peers earning as much as 70,000 baht in the private sector, he lamented his choice of a government position, which offers a comparatively modest salary of 18,000 baht.

The young man shared his sorrow over the disparity, questioning why their lives diverged so significantly despite having the same educational background. While his friends enjoy financial stability with houses and cars, he struggles to make ends meet.

The thought of switching to the private sector scares him due to the uncertainty of being hired. He constantly wonders whether he made the right decision in choosing public service, yearning to rid himself of these feelings of regret and failure.

After his post went live, it garnered overwhelming support from netizens who offered words of encouragement. Many highlighted that everything has its differences, from base salaries and benefits to job security, between the private and public sectors.

They pointed out that individual circumstances vary and that being the same age does not necessitate having the same income. Comparing oneself to others, they suggested, only leads to unnecessary distress. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, they advised him to find ways to elevate his position.

While he might not earn 70,000 baht like his friends, even a slight salary increase, combined with continuous self-development, could make a significant difference.

“Every job has its advantages and drawbacks. Public sector jobs offer stability and benefits that private companies might not match. Focus on the positives and work on improving your situation gradually.”

“Comparing yourself to others won’t change your circumstances. Find ways to improve your skills, and opportunities will come.”

Many suggested that the young man should consider further education or training to enhance his qualifications, which could open doors to higher-paying positions within the public sector or even make him a more attractive candidate for private sector roles in the future, reported KhaoSod.

“Your journey is unique. Don’t measure your success by someone else’s standards. Small steps towards improvement can lead to big changes over time.”