Indonesia bars unvaccinated foreign visitors as Delta variant spreads

Foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from entering Indonesia as the Southeast Asian country works to contain the more transmissible Delta variant. The order goes into effect tomorrow.

The government made an announcement yesterday saying that along with being vaccinated, foreign travellers must test negative for Covid-19 and undergo an 8-day quarantine upon arrival. The quarantine was increased from the previous 5-days due to the emergence of the mutated strain.

In a statement to the media, a spokesperson said foreign nationals entering Indonesia must show a document declaring that they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as well as proof of a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test. Indonesian nationals returning home do not need to be vaccinated, but they must also show proof of a negative result from a Covid-19 test and undergo an 8-day quarantine. Diplomats and ministerial-level foreign officials are exempt from the rule.

Travellers will be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and before being released from quarantine. Indonesians will be able to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before being released from quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Indonesia has reported more than 2.2 million Covid-19 infections and more than 60,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Cases have spiked over the past month, which local officials say is due to the more contagious Delta variant.

Active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia… SOURCE: Jakarta Globe

