Connect with us

Central Thailand

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: เป่าเป้ย/Twitter

This morning a plastics factory exploded in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok. There were many injuries reported.

The Ming Dih polystyrene factory caught fire around 3 am. Witnesses report hearing multiple explosions in the area. 10 people were injured and 2 were seriously injured. It was also reported that a huge fireball erupted from the factory.

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: เป่าเป้ย/Twitter

It took firefighters 2 hours to put out the fire. Around 9:30 am, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Bang Phli district chief Somsak Kaewsena told people who live in a 5 kilometre radius to evacuate. Residents have also been cautioned against inhaling the smoke.

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured | News by Thaiger

PHOTO:
☆ I EARTH YOU ☆ /Twitter

An investigation into the fire that turned the factory into a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie is ongoing.

Smoke from the fire could be seen almost 20 kilometres away in Pattanakarn

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: M. French

#KingkaewFactoryFire trended on Twitter in Thailand this morning.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok ASEAN Now komchadluek

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand12 seconds ago

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured
World35 mins ago

Remaining section of collapsed Florida condo building to be demolished overnight
Thailand41 mins ago

Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital closes emergency room until further notice

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket51 mins ago

Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
Koh Samui55 mins ago

Surat Thani province to launch “Samui Plus” re-opening model
Protests1 hour ago

Protesters to be charged over weekend rallies
Thailand1 hour ago

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox Success? Will Aussies return to Thailand?
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism Ministry to ask for soft loans to help operators prepare for re-opening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday update: 6,166 cases & 50 deaths
Crime12 hours ago

Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone building airport, crime feared
Tourism13 hours ago

Meet the Sellers: First arrival in the Phuket Sandbox
Crime18 hours ago

Pair arrested for illegal clamming
World19 hours ago

Philippines military plane crashes, 17 confirmed dead
Phuket20 hours ago

Phuket unveils “colour” festival to reinvigorate economy
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending