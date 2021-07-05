Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured

This morning a plastics factory exploded in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok. There were many injuries reported.

The Ming Dih polystyrene factory caught fire around 3 am. Witnesses report hearing multiple explosions in the area. 10 people were injured and 2 were seriously injured. It was also reported that a huge fireball erupted from the factory.

It took firefighters 2 hours to put out the fire. Around 9:30 am, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Bang Phli district chief Somsak Kaewsena told people who live in a 5 kilometre radius to evacuate. Residents have also been cautioned against inhaling the smoke.

An investigation into the fire that turned the factory into a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie is ongoing.

Smoke from the fire could be seen almost 20 kilometres away in Pattanakarn

#KingkaewFactoryFire trended on Twitter in Thailand this morning.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok ASEAN Now komchadluek

