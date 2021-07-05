Power outages coming to Kathu, again

Power outages are coming to Kathu, Phuket again.

The power will be out in parts of Kathu from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The affected areas will be along the Kathu-Koh Kaew road. This includes the Ban Suan Loch Palm housing estate, Golf Land View housing estate, Red Mountain Golf Club, Phanason Private Home housing estate, Soi Kathu 4 and 6, Kathu Municipal 1 school and Phuket Mining Museum.

The PEA apologises for any inconvenience not having power may cause.

For power related conversations, people can call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Last month, power was cut off in areas of Kathu several times to install high voltage cables.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

