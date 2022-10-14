Hindu husbands’ day celebrated around the world

Every year married Hindu women observe Karwa Chauth. It is one of the most important festivals for these women, a celebration of marriage, for the welfare of their husbands.

The festival falls on the fourth day of Kartik month, the Hindu calendar’s equivalent of Libra in Western astrology. The women observe a day-long fast for the long life and good health of their husbands. This year, the festival was celebrated on Thursday, October 13.

The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, which is lovingly prepared by the mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before dawn and the good wife will fast until she sees the moon in the evening. This year, the Karwa Chauth fast lasted 14 hours.

Residents of Delhi marked the occasion with rituals upon sighting of the moon.

As married women dressed in bright festive attire celebrated breaking their fast, one explained…

“In Hindu traditions, Karwa Chauth holds great importance as the fast is kept for the good health and prosperity of their husband. We pray that every year this festival brings a day of happiness for all married women.”

“This occasion comes once a year so during the fast, nothing should be eaten for the entire day. In the evening after listening to prayers and making an offering, we give each other water, all for the long life of our husband,” added another lady.