Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

World

Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Geminid Meteor Shower will be visible late Monday night. (via Flickr Jeff Sullivan)

For those up late tomorrow night, the Geminid meteor shower will be visible in the night sky late on Monday night. The heavenly display happens each year, usually between December 4 and December 17 each year and is one of the best opportunities to see dozens of shooting stars with the naked eye.

In a post on Facebook, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand informed the public that the Geminid meteor shower will be visible late on Monday evening until Tuesday in the early morning. While the shower is expected to start around midnight Monday night, later than last year’s shower, early in the shower the light of the moon high in the sky will be likely to obscure many of the shooting stars until around 1:30 am.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected to be from 2 am on until dawn. The Geminid meteor shower is known to be one of the night sky’s most brilliant shows, with as many as 150 meteors visible to the naked eye every hour of the shower. It is considered the most active and consistent meteor shower out of all the showers that occur yearly.

The shooting stars are caused by the dust and debris that is shed by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, which has an orbit that streaks past the Earth and passes closer to the sun than any other named asteroid. The Geminid meteor shower is one of the few seen on Earth not originating from a comet. It was first observed in 1862, unlike other meteor showers that have been observed for centuries.

To get the best view and observe the greatest number of shooting stars as possible tomorrow night, NARIT advised people to seek out a location away from city lights or any ambient lighting. Remote areas will allow stargazers the darkest skies to get the best views of the Geminid meteor shower.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 hour ago

Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
Thailand4 hours ago

What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
advertiseadvertise
Crime7 hours ago

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Bangkok9 hours ago

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Tourism11 hours ago

Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
Thailand12 hours ago

2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
Thailand12 hours ago

Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand17 hours ago

“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
Pattaya22 hours ago

40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
Central Thailand1 day ago

9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Phuket1 day ago

Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending