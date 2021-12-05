World
Foreign Ministers of China and Malaysia agree over South China Sea
The Foreign Minister of Malaysia said the country has come together with China in agreement that peace and stability must be maintained in the South China Sea, an often-contested area that has caused international clashes. Yesterday the Minister held a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister and State Councillor where they agreed that debate over the South China Sea was only a small hiccup in the bilateral relations between the two countries who have much deeper connections and partnerships.
The two officials held the press conference after co-hosting the newly created Malaysia-China High-Level Committee on Cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era. The first meeting, held yesterday, was hosted through an online video link with pertinent agencies gathering in Putrajaya in Malaysia and Beijing in China.
The Malaysian Foreign Minister was in China for the meeting though, as part of a 2-day visit on Friday and Saturday where he met with his Chinese counterpart and reasserted the friendly relationship between the two countries despite tensions between key country players over the South China Sea.
The Malay Minister said that his country was paying close attention to the developments between China and the US, as the 2 countries have seen relations strained with China lashing out at the US after the Biden Administration left China off the guest list of their Summit for Democracy while simultaneously stoking Chinese ire by including Taiwan.
Despite growing stress in international relations, the Malaysian Foreign Minister suggested greater peace and harmony can be sustainable in the region and called for countries to peacefully coexist, thanking China for their participation.
“We have been agreeable on the ways (on) how we solved issues; and as a member of Asean, we appreciate the fact that China is also working with us on the conclusion of the Code of Conduct.”
SOURCE: Asian News Today
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign Ministers of China and Malaysia agree over South China Sea
Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor
Burmese junta drives car into protesters killing 5, injuring dozens
4 Bang Saen restaurants busted selling alcohol outside Chon Buri Blue Zone
Woman who told PM Prayut to “retire quickly” claims police visited her
Boeing’s Max 737 returns to Chinese skies
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals
Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affect European nations
Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Omicron Covid-19 variant isn’t in Thailand, DDC director says
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
- Bangkok3 days ago
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai officials attempt to track down 783 travellers from Africa for Omicron testing
Recent comments: