Connect with us

Bangkok

Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Burmese woman was rescued after 13 years of forced labour. (via Flickr Marco Verch)
image
image

The Department of Special Investigation rescued a Burmese woman in Bangkok who has been held in forced labour for 13 years. The rescue was carried out yesterday by the DSI and was revealed today by the Director-General of the DSI.

The 26 year old woman was held in a house on Soi 11 in the Pakamas housing estate, located in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok and the Labour Protection Network Foundation alerted the DSI of the situation. When rescued, the woman was reportedly frightened and exhausted and immediately asked the DSI officers to remove her from the house.

Under Section 27(4) of Thailand’s Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Act of 2008, officials from the DSI were able to exercise their authority to enter the home in the housing estate and escort the woman from the premises. She was entered into a rehabilitation program and was given a full physical exam in preparation for interviews by authorities in accordance with the anti-human trafficking laws.

The Burmese woman made an initial statement where she revealed she couldn’t remember exactly what year she was first brought to the house, but she had been forced into doing labour, working in the house for more than 13 years without receiving any payment.

Officials will continue investigating the situation in order to prepare legal action against the people who held the woman from the time she was a young teenager. No details were given about whoever it was that held the woman captive for 13 years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok26 mins ago

Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor
Protests1 hour ago

Burmese junta drives car into protesters killing 5, injuring dozens
Chon Buri3 hours ago

4 Bang Saen restaurants busted selling alcohol outside Chon Buri Blue Zone
advertiseadvertise
Politics4 hours ago

Woman who told PM Prayut to “retire quickly” claims police visited her
Transport6 hours ago

Boeing’s Max 737 returns to Chinese skies
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affect European nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
Thailand8 hours ago

HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Transport11 hours ago

Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
North East11 hours ago

Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Food12 hours ago

Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Tourism12 hours ago

Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Indonesia21 hours ago

Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
Coronavirus World4 days ago

Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
Tourism5 days ago

No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Road deaths6 days ago

Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Drugs4 days ago

Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Thailand4 days ago

Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Visa2 days ago

10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Bangkok5 days ago

Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Tourism4 days ago

Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Omicron Covid-19 variant isn’t in Thailand, DDC director says
Tourism5 days ago

Tourism officials welcome Czech movie filming in Phuket and Krabi
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending