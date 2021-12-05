Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor

The Department of Special Investigation rescued a Burmese woman in Bangkok who has been held in forced labour for 13 years. The rescue was carried out yesterday by the DSI and was revealed today by the Director-General of the DSI.

The 26 year old woman was held in a house on Soi 11 in the Pakamas housing estate, located in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok and the Labour Protection Network Foundation alerted the DSI of the situation. When rescued, the woman was reportedly frightened and exhausted and immediately asked the DSI officers to remove her from the house.

Under Section 27(4) of Thailand’s Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Act of 2008, officials from the DSI were able to exercise their authority to enter the home in the housing estate and escort the woman from the premises. She was entered into a rehabilitation program and was given a full physical exam in preparation for interviews by authorities in accordance with the anti-human trafficking laws.

The Burmese woman made an initial statement where she revealed she couldn’t remember exactly what year she was first brought to the house, but she had been forced into doing labour, working in the house for more than 13 years without receiving any payment.

Officials will continue investigating the situation in order to prepare legal action against the people who held the woman from the time she was a young teenager. No details were given about whoever it was that held the woman captive for 13 years.

