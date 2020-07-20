Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal | The Thaiger

World
Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal
Heavy rain lashing India’s northeast is triggering severe flooding and landslides. So far the death toll is up to 221 but is expected to rise. Over 4 million people have been displaced by the floods in the northeastern state of Assam. Parts of southern Nepal and Bangladesh are also being deluged. More than a million people have already moved to relief centres. Thousands of villages are underwater as authorities struggle to rescue survivors and animals. Large swaths of a national park, home to a number of rare species, are also submerged.
Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters… “the flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark.” Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic. Out of 33 districts, 25 remained affected after the current wave of flooding, beginning a fortnight ago.
India is also grappling with the Covid-19, which has infected 1,118,107 people, over 40,000 in the past 24 hours, and 27,500+ have died as a result of the coronavirus.
In neighbouring Nepal, the government asked residents along its southern plains on Sunday to remain alert as heavy monsoon rains were expected to pound the Himalayan nation where more than 100 have died in floods and landslides since June. Nepal reported at least 117 deaths over the past month and Bangladesh reported three.
As much as 95% of India’s Kaziranga National Park may be underwater. Forest officials have been deploying boats with crews working to save stranded animals.
Peppered with grassy meadows, thick forests and lagoons, Kaziranga National Park stretches over 160 square miles. It’s one of India’s best-known wildlife tourism destinations and is home to elephants, wild water buffalo, sloth bears, leopards and swamp deer. It was declared a tiger reserve in 2006. But its most famous residents are the greater one-horned rhinoceroses. According to UNESCO, the park has more than 2,000 of them, the largest concentration of this species of rhinos anywhere in the world.
While floods are an annual occurrence in eastern India, rescue efforts have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic this year. On Friday, India recorded its biggest spike so far in new infections, taking its total recorded caseload to over 1 million.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates
US deaths from Covid-19 surpassed the 140,000 mark yesterday as cases have continued to rise in 43 of the 50 states over the past 2 weeks. As of today the tally stands at 142,877. Since late June the US has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, 6 weeks later, deaths are also on the rise, according to a weekly Reuters analysis. The US is losing about 5,000 people per week to the virus; in a single week, the nation records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year. […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days
Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has reported 363 new cases of Covid-19, after 217 cases were recorded yesterday. The recent spike in cases follows almost 2 and a half months of single-digit daily cases. The outbreak has been caused by inbound citizens, returning from overseas and defying quarantine regulations. Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks any time they leave their homes or will be fined A$200 (4,430 baht) for not complying. The Federal Government is supporting Victoria’s decision to make face coverings essential in public […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered the implementation of new regulations for any international flights entering Thailand – All passengers must have a medical certificate showing that they are free of Covid-19 before booking their ticket. The move follows China’s decision to temporarily ban Thai Lion Air from flying the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia X from flying Bangkok-Tianjin, after some passengers arriving in China tested positive for the virus. The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on Wednesday that it’s banning the carriers from those routes for a week starting Monday, as a punishment for bringing Covid-19 […]
Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance
Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal
A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard
Pattaya students get toilet training
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Thailand tries 2-prong strategy to get perishables to China
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (July 19)
Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver
Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban
Bangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months
Huge monitor lizard pulled from Si Racha car
US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates
Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings
Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral
Norwegian man found dead in Jomtien condo pool
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
- Business3 days ago
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
- Bangkok4 days ago
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
- Expats3 days ago
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
- Business3 days ago
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
- Economy3 days ago
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further