Connect with us

World

Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal

The Thaiger

Published 

44 mins ago

 on 

Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Heavy rain lashing India’s northeast is triggering severe flooding and landslides. So far the death toll is up to 221 but is expected to rise. Over 4 million people have been displaced by the floods in the northeastern state of Assam. Parts of southern Nepal and Bangladesh are also being deluged. More than a million people have already moved to relief centres. Thousands of villages are underwater as authorities struggle to rescue survivors and animals. Large swaths of a national park, home to a number of rare species, are also submerged.

Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters… “the flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark.” Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic. Out of 33 districts, 25 remained affected after the current wave of flooding, beginning a fortnight ago.

India is also grappling with the Covid-19, which has infected 1,118,107 people, over 40,000 in the past 24 hours, and 27,500+ have died as a result of the coronavirus.

In neighbouring Nepal, the government asked residents along its southern plains on Sunday to remain alert as heavy monsoon rains were expected to pound the Himalayan nation where more than 100 have died in floods and landslides since June. Nepal reported at least 117 deaths over the past month and Bangladesh reported three.

As much as 95% of India’s Kaziranga National Park may be underwater. Forest officials have been deploying boats with crews working to save stranded animals.

Floods ravage north-eastern India and southern Nepal | News by The Thaiger

Peppered with grassy meadows, thick forests and lagoons, Kaziranga National Park stretches over 160 square miles. It’s one of India’s best-known wildlife tourism destinations and is home to elephants, wild water buffalo, sloth bears, leopards and swamp deer. It was declared a tiger reserve in 2006. But its most famous residents are the greater one-horned rhinoceroses. According to UNESCO, the park has more than 2,000 of them, the largest concentration of this species of rhinos anywhere in the world.

While floods are an annual occurrence in eastern India, rescue efforts have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic this year. On Friday, India recorded its biggest spike so far in new infections, taking its total recorded caseload to over 1 million.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates

Jack Burton

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NBC News

US deaths from Covid-19 surpassed the 140,000 mark yesterday as cases have continued to rise in 43 of the 50 states over the past 2 weeks. As of today the tally stands at 142,877. Since late June the US has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, 6 weeks later, deaths are also on the rise, according to a weekly Reuters analysis. The US is losing about 5,000 people per week to the virus; in a single week, the nation records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year. […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Victoria&#8217;s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days | The Thaiger
PHOTO: News AKMI

Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has reported 363 new cases of Covid-19, after 217 cases were recorded yesterday. The recent spike in cases follows almost 2 and a half months of single-digit daily cases. The outbreak has been caused by inbound citizens, returning from overseas and defying quarantine regulations. Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks any time they leave their homes or will be fined A$200 (4,430 baht) for not complying. The Federal Government is supporting Victoria’s decision to make face coverings essential in public […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC | The Thaiger

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered the implementation of new regulations for any international flights entering Thailand – All passengers must have a medical certificate showing that they are free of Covid-19 before booking their ticket. The move follows China’s decision to temporarily ban Thai Lion Air from flying the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia X from flying Bangkok-Tianjin, after some passengers arriving in China tested positive for the virus. The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on Wednesday that it’s banning the carriers from those routes for a week starting Monday, as a punishment for bringing Covid-19 […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending