‘Flextension’ granted to Britain over the Brexit – new date January 31 | The Thaiger

World
‘Flextension’ granted to Britain over the Brexit – new date January 31
PHOTO: Strained relations continue between the British PM and the French President – Daily Mail
European leaders say they have agreed to the request for a three-month Brexit extension for the UK to consolidate its position for exiting the EU. The EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted the new moments ago. The announcement ‘kicks the can down the road’ for an exit of the UK from the EU.
He noted that the “flextension”, could be shortened if Britain passes a deal in the meantime “and is set to be formalised soon”.
Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to the three month Brexit delay after the British PM’s push for an election “eased fears in Paris”, according to a French diplomat.
“It comes after Johnson and Macron spoke over the weekend.”
The un-named French diplomat says that EU leaders were heading towards a delay until January 31 next year, as per the formal request from Britain. That formal announcement was made by European Council President Donald Tusk this morning (Belgian time).
The French President had reprised his role as the bad cop of the Brexit delay negotiations, earlier suggesting that an extension should not be given unless circumstances changed significantly.
A possible election has satisfied many in the EU who wanted some movement in the process to allow for wider debate beyond the gridlocked British parliament, but France says they are still opposed to renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, and expects the UK to name a candidate for the EU commission now that it will remain a member of the bloc, at least in the short-term.
Bangkok
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
The Thai export sector will suffer another blow after the US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the suspension of 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain Thai goods, claiming Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended the duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative (USTR)’s’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP covers around 4.5 billion dollars of Thai exports.
The suspension, which takes effect in six months, will affect about a third of Thailand’s products including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject for suspension has not yet been made available, the absence of GSP is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai outbound shipments in 2019 are likely to see a flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the figure is better than a 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than the market expectations.
The suspension on GSP does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist, because Thailand does not meet all the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, versus the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was USD19 billion, approaching the limit of USD20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled currency manipulator is not clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The announcement is likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union.
Even though the EU in January announced the lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels so far.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP after India, which was the largest with 5.7 billion dollars in exports to the US in 2017, until Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May.
At present a wide range of Thai export items receive GSP benefits, the biggest being electrical appliances and electronics such as air conditioning and electronic components and washing machines, food and agriculture and machinery.
The prospects for GSP for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to review Thailand’s eligibility, based on labor issue.
According to the USTR, Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade between them totaled 44.5 billion dollars in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was 19.3 billion dollars in 2018.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Environment
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
PHOTO: Mother Jones
Asia’s urban population continues to grow rapidly, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.
According to the ADB report, looking at the average growth rates of urban population from 1970 to 2017, developing Asia’s urban population grew 3.4%, compared to 2.6% for other developing economies and only 1% for developed economies. The average growth of urban areas for South Asia is 3.3%.
From 2017 onwards, the urban population in developing Asia is projected to reach 3 billion, up by 70% by 2050. The report says that many cities are expanding beyond their administrative boundaries.
A total of 1,459 natural cities are identified in developing Asia, hosting 34.7% of the population on 2.3% of land area and some cities have connected to form ‘super-cities’ such as Delhi-Chandigarh in India, Shanghai-Nanjing and Guangzhou-Huizhou in southern China. In Thailand, Bangkok has expanded beyond the capital and has now consumed the nearby provinces of Samut Prakarn, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
The report found that 28 city clusters in developing Asia have a population of 10 million people+.
Workers and entrepreneurs who live in big cities will obtain many benefits such as the workers receiving higher wages but they also face problems such as traffic congestion in many cities and the high cost of housing. Bangkok and other large cities also face rising air pollution due largely to increases in traffic resulting in vehicle emissions of toxic gases that threaten the environment.
The Asian Development Bank has provided solutions to this problem for cities and urban systems by building multi-modal public transport systems, which connect between urban areas and cities, providing affordable housing, planning on land usage and regulations including economics to maintain environmental sustainability.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hong Kong
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
From luxury Singapore apartments to Malaysian seafront condos, Hong Kong investors are shifting cash into Southeast Asian property, demoralised by increasingly violent protests as well as the China-US trade war.
Millions have taken to the streets during four months of pro-democracy demonstrations in the southern Chinese city, hammering tourism while also forcing businesses to lay off staff – and the property sector is feeling the pain. Property stocks in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets have plummeted since June, with developers being forced to offer discounts on new projects and cutting office rents.
Hong Kong businessman Peter Ng bought a condominium on the Malaysian island of Penang – which has a substantial ethnic Chinese population and is popular among Hong Kongers – after the protests erupted.
A 48 year old stock market and property investor told AFP he was worried about long-term damage to the Hong Kong economy if the unrest persists.
“The instability was a catalyst for me. Investors will always look at things like that, political stability.”
And Derek Lee, a Hong Kong businessman who owns a Penang apartment, said he knew others in the semi-autonomous city who were considering investing in south east Asian property because of the unrest.
“People are thinking about how to quicken their ideas, how to make a more stable life,” the 55 year old told AFP. Part of the allure of Malaysia is its relative affordability and prices much lower than Hong Kong.
The Malaysia site of Southeast Asian real estate platform Property Guru has seen a 35 percent increase in visits from Hong Kong, according to its CEO Hari Krishnan.
China-fuelled boom
While Hong Kong’s protests are primarily pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability, the summer of rage has been fuelled by years of simmering anger towards Beijing and the local government over falling living standards and the high costs of living.
Hong Kong’s property market is one of least affordable in the world with sky-high prices fuelled, in part, by wealthy mainlanders snapping up investments in a city which has failed for years to build enough flats to meet demand.
But now mainland Chinese, who traditionally viewed property in Hong Kong as a safe investment, are opting for rival financial hub Singapore as a result of the protests and the US-China trade war, according to observers.
There has been a jump this year in sales of luxury apartments in the city-state, which like Hong Kong is known for pricey property, driven partially by mainland Chinese buyers, according to the consultancy OrangeTee & Tie.
“The protests in Hong Kong have made some of the (mainland Chinese) based there… (more concerned) about investing in Hong Kong real estate, so they carry that investment to Singapore,” said Alan Cheong, executive director of the research and consultancy team at Savills.
As well as hitting China’s economy, trade tensions may have discouraged some Chinese from investing in the West and pushed them towards Singapore, with its mostly ethnic Chinese population.
“I think they don’t want to go to the West.”
Singapore is “the closest country culturally to China other than Hong Kong and I think they feel more comfortable with that”. There are further signs the stable, tightly ruled city is benefiting from the Hong Kong turmoil. Goldman Sachs last week estimated as much as $4 billion flowed out of Hong Kong to Singapore this summer.
And analysts warned there was little hope of Hong Kong’s property market recovering soon.
“Hong Kong property share prices have corrected by about 15 to 25% since July,” said Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong and China property at CGS-CIMB Securities International.
Residential sales were still holding up but only when developers offered discounts, office rents were expected to fall by as much as five percent and shop rents were also badly affected, he said.
But despite the unrest, businessman Ng, who will rent his Penang property and has no plans to move there permanently for now, was still hopeful about Hong Kong’s long-term prospects.
“The problem may not be solved in the short term but it is not so serious as pessimists think. Everything is still in the government’s control.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PHOTO: newlaunches.sg
