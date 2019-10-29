Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision | The Thaiger

Economy
Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision
Thailand will ask the United States to reconsider removal of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), according to the Ministry of Commerce.
In the past, whenever trade benefits for Thai products exported to the US were suspended, Thailand has appealed to the US, according to the commerce minister, who added that it is ultimately up to the US whether to reconsider the suspension.
Once trade preferences for Thai products are removed they are subject to tax of between 4% and 5%, making them more expensive in the lucrative US market.
He played down the impact of the US move, however, saying that although 1.8 billion dollars worth of Thai exports enjoy trade preferences from the US, only about 1.3 billion dollars worth actually apply for the benefits.
But one government strategist says the suspension of the benefits is a major issue which will heavily impact Thai exports to the US at a time when they’re already declining, due US-China trade tensions and the strong baht.
The same strategist urged the government to hold immediate talks with the US to determine the actual reason for the US action against Thai exporters (cited by the local news sources as slave labour and human trafficking in the fishing industry) predicting unemployment in Thailand will increase, with as many as 500,000 Thai workers being laid off.
The taxes resulting from the removal of GSP privileges, set to take effect in six months, mean Thai exporters could face costs of between 1.5 billion and 1.8 billion baht annually if they maintain the pre-change prices of their products in the US market.
Source: thaipbsworld.com
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
High-speed rail link approved
Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.
The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.
Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.
After the 50-year project period, all assets will be transferred to the government.
Other terms of the agreement were not made public.
CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.
In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.
CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.
The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.
According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Bangkok
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
The Thai export sector will suffer another blow after the US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the suspension of 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain Thai goods, claiming Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended the duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative (USTR)’s’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP covers around 4.5 billion dollars of Thai exports.
The suspension, which takes effect in six months, will affect about a third of Thailand’s products including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject for suspension has not yet been made available, the absence of GSP is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai outbound shipments in 2019 are likely to see a flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the figure is better than a 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than the market expectations.
The suspension on GSP does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist, because Thailand does not meet all the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, versus the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was USD19 billion, approaching the limit of USD20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled currency manipulator is not clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The announcement is likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union.
Even though the EU in January announced the lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels so far.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP after India, which was the largest with 5.7 billion dollars in exports to the US in 2017, until Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May.
At present a wide range of Thai export items receive GSP benefits, the biggest being electrical appliances and electronics such as air conditioning and electronic components and washing machines, food and agriculture and machinery.
The prospects for GSP for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to review Thailand’s eligibility, based on labor issue.
According to the USTR, Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade between them totaled 44.5 billion dollars in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was 19.3 billion dollars in 2018.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Economy
Thai banks report strong mortgage growth despite April’s new loan regulations
Ever since the Thai government enforced the higher loan-to-value ratios on property lenders last April, borrowers and developers have been generally unhappy with the result – a sluggish new home-buyer market. But some commercial lenders, particularly some of the larger ones, have still reported strong lending growth for the first nine months of 2019.
Kasikorn Bank says its housing loans surged nearly 11% for the first nine months this year, well above the average industry growth in 2019 of 4%. That 11% growth also surpassed KBank’s target for the full year of 7%.
KBank targeted 64 billion baht in new housing loans for 2019 – 52 billion baht already lent for the first nine months. The bank foreshadows no additional marketing expenditure for 2019 because of the excellent result.
“The bank plans to expand its salaried-employee customer base to 60% of our new home loan applicants from 50% now, in line with risk management strategy,” according to KBank’s executive VP, as reported in the Bangkok Post.
It’s also hoped that the government’s new property stimulus scheme will support KBank’s mortgage growth for the rest of the year if the measures are implemented.
Last week the government approved a new Thai property stimulus package consisting of a property transfer fee cut to 0.01% from 2% and mortgage fee reduction to 0.01% from 1%. But the fee reductions apply to homes priced no more than 3 million baht.
Whilst Kiatnakin Bank enjoyed 13.2% growth in its housing loans for the first nine months this year, Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) expects only single-digit growth in mortgages over the same period, slowing from double-digit growth in the past few years.
A Bank of Ayudhya spokesperson says the slower growth forecast could be attributed to the sluggish economy and the central bank’s new Loan-to-Value regulations implemented last April.
Meanwhile the co-president of Siam Commercial Bank say they expect mortgage lending for the rest of 2019 to improve from Q3 thanks to seasonal factors.
SCB says that the property stimulus measures are expected to boost demand for homes priced 3 million baht or less, which comprises the biggest slice of the mortgage market, but potential homebuyers may postpone their housing loan applications until next year to take advantage of the fee cuts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
GRAPHIC: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Ambulance driver arrested in north-east Thailand for being on drugs
Phuket to get new tourist attraction theme park
The lights are on, but there’s no-one home: villagers report empty police station in central Thailand
Government promoting “active ageing” for Thailand’s elderly
Recession hits Hong Kong as no end in sight for anti-government protests
High-speed rail link approved
Visa fee waiver extended
Sri Panwa welcomes returning Michelin-starred chef
Protest at sacking of school director
Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision
‘Flextension’ granted to Britain over the Brexit – new date January 31
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Property3 days ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Thai Life4 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening
- Environment4 days ago
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat