Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon | The Thaiger

Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
PHOTO: Mega beach party held out the front of XANA Beach Club along Layan Beach last Sunday – Laguna Phuket
13,000 people flocked to Layan Beach last Sunday for the “Kao Kon La Kao – Southern Series”. Led by the Kao Foundation’s Founder, marathon runner and hugely popular Tha rock star, Artiwara (Toon) Kongmalai, crowds of runners flocked to the Laguna area for the 10.6 kilometre mass-participation charity run that raised 36 million baht to help 7 hospitals in 5 southern provinces in Thailand.
The run through Laguna, on the west coast of Phuket on Layan Beach, was the finale of Kao Kon La Kao – Southern Series – covering more than 300 kilometres from Trang Province, through Krabi and Phang-Nga to Phuket, over the course of 4 days, from October 24 – 27.
The event started in the rain at 4pm on Sunday, October 27, with Toon and many celebrity runners leading the way – Warintorn “Great” Panhakarn, Teeradetch “Alek” Metawarayut, Rachawin “Koy” Wongwiriya, ‘Big Ass’ band members and Rusameekae Fagerlund, followed by waves of charity runners running around the Cherngtalay community where thousands of local villagers lined up along the run course to show support and help donate.
The finish line was at XANA Beach Club, along the beachfront of Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. At the sunset finish, an exclusive mini concert was held for all the runners to celebrate their philanthropic journey together.
Ravi Chandran, the Executive Vice President of Banyan Tree Holdings and Managing Director of Laguna Phuket congratulated the Kao Foundation, Toon and all charity runners on the huge success of their southern journey.
“As a member of the Phuket community, I’d like to thank Toon for his dedication behind all of Kao’s endeavours that has helped hospitals in Thailand and inspired healthy lifestyle since his first charity run in 2016.”
As of today, Kao Kon La Kao – Southern, has raised 36 million baht for 7 hospitals in 5 southern provinces in Thailand including Phuket. Fundraising for the South series continues at kaokonlakao.com and partnered platforms till the launch of Kao Kon La Kao – Northern Series later this year.
The 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle fun run attracts more than 4,000 runners
4,000 runners from Thailand and overseas took part in the 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2019 yesterday, starting from the Phuket Gateway.
The event is expected to raise 700,000 baht for the charity, now in its 15th year. The money raised goes towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment, and ecosystems, for the wellbeing of sea turtles that nest in the Mai Khao beach and the surrounding areas.
The annual race also provides funds for thePhuket Marine Biological Centre’s Injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and The Third NavalArea Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.
The race was in its 15th year and runners of all ages and abilities took part in the race. The morning’s racing was divided into five categories – the 21.1km half marathon, 10.5km mini- marathon, 5km fun run and 3k family run and VIP participants for all the races. The route of 21.1 kilometre race took runners northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew beach towards Thao Thepkasattri bridge, past the rural road No. 3006, run along the road – Pi Lai viewpoint area returned back along the T. Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin bridge before finished the half marathon in the Phuket Gateway.
For Mini Marathon 10.5 km – Over all category, Mr. Chinnawat Changlek clocked 39 minutes and 40 seconds to clinch victory in the male half marathon, winning prize money and a trophy with the signature of Phuket’s Governor. The winner in the female mini marathon was Surakarn Wanna with a time of 47 minutes and 47 seconds.
Winners also received a prize gift voucher as well as a medal. Congratulations to all participants.
‘Phang Nga Bay and Beyond’ exhibition by Marilyn Band at Mom Tri’s WOK Gallery Kitchen in November
The Art exhibition “Phang Nga Bay and Beyond” by Marilyn Band is being held at Mom Tri’s WOK Gallery Kitchen, Chalong, Kata Hill, Phuket from November 30, 2019 – January 31, 2020. The opening will take place on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 6.30 pm.
Artist’s Statement
“For the current exhibition, I am presenting recent work, a more abstract expression of Phang Nga Bay’s beauty, which intends to encourage the viewer the opportunity to interpret and appreciate a little bit of paradise. I am quite excited about these more abstract works as it has allowed me to explore the essence of these limestone monuments in the bay.
“I find the natural world a beautiful, magical place. My paintings are inspired by many sea voyages. Though based on reality I try to introduce my own feelings and vision which will delight others.”
Biography
Marilyn Band has been creating art since childhood, influenced by a family who surrounded her with paintings and the creations of several generations of her ancestors who were famous stained glass artists. She went to Florence, Italy for life drawing and then went on to study graphics at High Wycombe Technical College in Buckinghamshire, England and started her career as a graphic designer in a variety of advertising agencies in London.
On Holiday in the Seychelles, she met her future husband, Nick Band, and they have been sailing around the Indian Ocean and SE Asia for more than forty years allowing Marilyn the chance to draw and paint the now disappearing tropical cultures from Zanzibar to Sri Lanka to Phuket, and beyond.
She arrived in Phuket in 1980 and immediately built a studio that has been the center of her art projects. Between sea voyages and other travels, Marilyn has become one of Phuket’s most significant artists with one person exhibitions at Mom Tri’s Boathouse and Villa Royale Galleries.
She has also designed and developed the graphics for the island’s world famous Phuket King’s Cup Regatta media.
She continues to explore new avenues of self- expression in acrylic, oil, watercolour, ink, collage and silkscreen.
Royal Barge Procession on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya postponed to December 12
PHOTOS: AFP
His Majesty the King has ordered the Royal Barge Procession to be postponed to December 12, originally scheduled for October 24, as recommended by the organising committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm told Parliament yesterday about the official postponement.
After ten rehearsals and one dress rehearsal, he said the organising committee agreed that, if the procession were to proceed on October 24, the water conditions in the Chao Phraya River, currents and weather conditions would not be optimal. The committee then reported its concerns to HM the King, who subsequently agreed that the event be postponed until December 12, the beginning of the winter in Bangkok and the most settled weather of the year, according to Thai PBS World.
The committee will meet again on October 21 and a formal announcement will be made about the new schedule, said Wissanu, adding that December would be perfect timing for the event as there will be little chance of rain.
The Royal Barge Procession is the official finale of the King’s Coronation ceremony held in May this year. Their Majesties the King and Queen will ride on one of the 52 barges in the procession.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Here’s an example of what it will look like…
