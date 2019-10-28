Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Mega beach party held out the front of XANA Beach Club along Layan Beach last Sunday – Laguna Phuket

13,000 people flocked to Layan Beach last Sunday for the “Kao Kon La Kao – Southern Series”. Led by the Kao Foundation’s Founder, marathon runner and hugely popular Tha rock star, Artiwara (Toon) Kongmalai, crowds of runners flocked to the Laguna area for the 10.6 kilometre mass-participation charity run that raised 36 million baht to help 7 hospitals in 5 southern provinces in Thailand.

The run through Laguna, on the west coast of Phuket on Layan Beach, was the finale of Kao Kon La Kao – Southern Series – covering more than 300 kilometres from Trang Province, through Krabi and Phang-Nga to Phuket, over the course of 4 days, from October 24 – 27.

The event started in the rain at 4pm on Sunday, October 27, with Toon and many celebrity runners leading the way – Warintorn “Great” Panhakarn, Teeradetch “Alek” Metawarayut, Rachawin “Koy” Wongwiriya, ‘Big Ass’ band members and Rusameekae Fagerlund, followed by waves of charity runners running around the Cherngtalay community where thousands of local villagers lined up along the run course to show support and help donate.

The finish line was at XANA Beach Club, along the beachfront of Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. At the sunset finish, an exclusive mini concert was held for all the runners to celebrate their philanthropic journey together.

Ravi Chandran, the Executive Vice President of Banyan Tree Holdings and Managing Director of Laguna Phuket congratulated the Kao Foundation, Toon and all charity runners on the huge success of their southern journey.

“As a member of the Phuket community, I’d like to thank Toon for his dedication behind all of Kao’s endeavours that has helped hospitals in Thailand and inspired healthy lifestyle since his first charity run in 2016.”

As of today, Kao Kon La Kao – Southern, has raised 36 million baht for 7 hospitals in 5 southern provinces in Thailand including Phuket. Fundraising for the South series continues at kaokonlakao.com and partnered platforms till the launch of Kao Kon La Kao – Northern Series later this year.