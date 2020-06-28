Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott | The Thaiger

World
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Social media giant Facebook saw 56 billion dollars (1.73 trillion baht) wiped off its market value when markets closed Friday, after a slew of major advertisers announced a boycott. Some of the biggest brands are showing their displeasure about Facebook’s reluctance to curate the hate speech, fake news and political propaganda from the hugely popular platform.
Facebook’s share price plunged by more than 8%, with shares expected to cost $212.50 when markets re-open Monday, down from $235 on Thursday. Bloomberg reports that the downturn took 7.2 billion off Mark Zuckerberg’s net value, removing him from the list of the world’s 3 richest.
The plunge is the largest the company has seen in several months, and appears to be triggered largely by Unilever and Coca-Cola’s moves to join an advertising boycott of the platform. Honda’s US operations also joined the embargo. Unilever says…
“We have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the US. Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society.”
Coke CEO James Quincey said the soda giant would be “pausing all of its social media advertising for at least 30 days,” adding that his firm “expected greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners.”
Honda, Unilever and Coca-Cola are just the latest to join the advertising boycott led by several civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Sleeping Giants. The “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign urges businesses to stop advertising on Facebook in July, and is critical of Facebook’s record on policing its platform. Other major brands include the telecoms giant Verizon, outdoor clothing maker Patagonia, and Ben & Jerry’s. According to a list compiled by Sleeping Giants, Levi’s and Lululemon have also pledged not to advertise on Facebook in July.
Reacting to the ban, CEO Zuckerberg unveiled new measures for countering voter suppression, misinformation and other content considered harmful.
“We already restrict certain types of content in ads that we allow in regular posts, but we want to do more to prohibit the kind of divisive and inflammatory language that has been used to sow discord. So today we’re prohibiting a wider category of hateful content in ads.”
He says the company will specifically prohibit claims that people of specific races, nationalities religions and minority groups pose a threat to others under its advertising policy.Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
World
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
Simple answer, yes. But there are still people that have never heard of the group or might have been living under a rock for a few years. From their almost unnoticed debut as pimply hip-hop ‘try hards’ back in 2013, the 7 members are now basking in well-earned musical respect.
But there are still plenty of people asking “who the hell are BTS?” Well, they’re THE music group of the moment. Whilst there’s been Beatlemania, the stand-out genius of Michael Jackson, the charm of Elvis, the YouTube-discovery Justin Bieber and the half-century run of The Rolling Stones, there’s never been anything quite like the South Korean band BTS. Here’s why.
Whilst difficult to compare musically, statistically BTS are up there with the greatest bands of all time, and they’re still on the rise. By the way, BTS is short for their full Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan (방탄소년단).
They sing mostly in Korean. Just consider that for a moment. They’ve crossed through the musical bamboo curtain to have #1 hits in the UK and the US (and plenty of other countries too). Indeed they’ve scored three number one albums in the US on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart, in one year – a feat only achieved once before by The Beatles, a situation that hasn’t been lost on the humble septet. BTS even sent themselves up, along with Stephen Colbert, on The Late Show performing in the same Ed Sullivan Theatre The Beatles debuted to a US TV audience back in 1964 – a pop culture moment that not only launched The Beatles to global stardom but changed music forever, proving that bands would have to be TV-friendly to succeed in the future.
For 2020 BTS have already sold the most albums of any artist in the world, when you include actual albums and digital downloads, beating out a host of huge US, UK and European artists. Map of the Soul – 7 is a reflective look back at their own careers, over 7 years, as a team of 7.
At their sellout concerts, the audience sings along with all their hits, in Korean. At their concert in Bangkok in 2019 I witnessed 50,000 (mostly) Thais singing along in Korean, whereas most Thais battle to speak much English, a language they’ve been partly taught at school. (By the way on one side of me at the concert was a 40-something husband and wife who had flown from Sydney to see the concert, on the other a mother and three kids (8 – 15ish) – I think the mother enjoyed it more than the kids.)
The group, comprised of Kim Tae-hyung (V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min (Jimin), Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook), and Min Yoon-gi (Suga), are hardly ‘overnight successes’. They debuted 7 years ago in the cut-throat K-Pop scene and they were hardly an instant success. Working with an almost unknown production company (Big Hit Entertainment), the 7 members started crafting their sound with long nights and weekends, living in the one dorm room, using their managers cars and homes as props and sets for music videos and fitting in their schooling as well. They contributed to the production and writing most of their material, and still do.
They battled a cruel K-Pop industry and haters that didn’t like that BTS didn’t fit the ‘mould’ of K-Pop. There were plagiarism controversies, death threats, social media hate campaign and just plenty of people who thought they’d go the way of most K-Pop acts, into obscurity. But they persisted and were relentless in their dream to make it big in South Korea and even dream to one day reach the shores of the lucrative US pop market. In November 2016 they won Album of the Year in the main music awards program in South Korea. They were utterly surprised but it was a turning moment and they would never turn back…
Eventually they clawed their way to a position of recognition in the K-Pop world, meanwhile garnering growing support in the west, well, everywhere around the world. Whilst it’s difficult to measure their success against other bands, there are a few important keys to their success which has music executives scratching their heads.
Their big weapon is their ARMY, the name they’ve given to their loyal fanbase around the world. Whenever the group speaks they ALWAYS attribute their success to the legion of loyal fans. ARMY have meanwhile weaponised social media – you could say that BTS came along at the right time – reaching beyond Korea’s borders in a way that had been impossible even ten years ago.
As #BlackLivesMatter trended in social media, as part of a larger protest movement in the US following the death of George Floyd, BTS made a $US 1 million donation to the movement. ARMY responded and within two days had matched the BTS donation from fans. They’re fans were also part of the K-Pop fans flooding of the #WhiteLivesMatter counter-movement, replacing messages of hate with pictures of their favourite BTS photos or lyrics.
BTS’s YouTube music videos (there are hundreds) have broken several records on YouTube, their Twitter followers were the world’s most dedicated in 2018 and one member, J-Hope, had the most tweeted video in the world last year. BTS, through 7 years of sharing their lives, battles, dance practices, ups and downs, have weaponised social media.
Many of their videos are expensive, cinematic extravaganzas with hidden messages and ongoing story lines threaded between them. Blood, Sweat and Tears is 4 years old now but was a breakout video for the band and exemplified their command of music, story-telling, dance and style – all in one piece of art.
The band members shared the minutiae of their lives with thousands of uploaded photos and videos and also relentlessly shared their core message – that life isn’t always easy as a teenager and young adulthood, you need to love yourself before you can love someone else and your mistakes will make you stronger in the long-run. Their music isn’t all sugary sweet and often lapses into darker messages and addresses current social issues.
They also shared videos showing themselves fighting, crying, arguing, laughing, eating, shopping and backstage – just being seven young men battling their way through the music industry labyrinth as underdogs.
The difficult-to-measure ‘X’ factor is also strong in these seven talented guys. There is a genuine bond of friendship between the Bangtan boys and it shines through whenever they appear in public, or video – it’s not fake. And, after working their act for seven years, there’s a comfort and ease on the stage, some describe it as ‘swag’, where their performances appear effortless whilst pulling off breath-taking dance routines. As they’ve grown over 7 years their music and performance has also morphed from earlier hip-hop beats to more sophisticated performances.
Within their six years of ensemble work there are also generous sprinklings of solo projects, fully supported by the rest of the team. Whilst ‘doing a solo project’ from within a group is usually code for ‘I’m going solo’, with BTS it’s been a core part of the band’s raison d’être. At every BTS concer each member also have their solo moments to shine.
Another part of their strength is that they’re all remarkably talented – they sing, they dance, they rap, they write, they produce. They also have great ‘visuals’ (in K-Pop speak) presenting an all-Asian look to a white-washed western pop industry. There are no weak members along for an easy ride.
They keep collecting legions of adoring fans and celebrity fanboys and fangirls, have had two successful cinema releases of concert tour documentaries, have spoken at the UN, appeared on just about every important TV variety show around the world, and somehow stayed reasonably grounded along the way.
Their music, whilst often sung with Korean lyrics, is immediately catchy, has plenty of pop influences yet shines through with something unique that continues to set them apart and keeps amassing new fanbases around the world. In their concerts you’ll here pure pop, hip-hop, rap, power ballads and other songs that simply show-off their voices and powerful dance moves. That they keep it up, at full throttle, for their two and a half hour live concerts, is one of the modern wonders of the music world.
Yet, amongst the hype, the YouTube records, the sell-out concerts and music sales, are 7 young men who have allowed their true personalities to shine through.
RM is the group’s leader (the only member to speak fluent English) with an IQ of 148, V is the quirky one who’s often described as the band’s ‘secret weapon’, Jimin the ‘flirty’ one who shares his ‘up & down’ journey with fans, Jungkook the supernaturally talented youngest member (or ‘maknae’ in K-Pop speak). J-Hope is hyper-energetic and perennially cheerful, Suga is the brooding musician with the sharp tongue, and Jin the ‘world-wide handsome one’ (a self-mocking moniker he gave himself after the media attention to his looks over the years) who loves cooking for the band and telling dad-jokes.
There are thousands of videos on YouTube recording the band’s rise from very bottom of the K-Pop pile to international stardom. Whilst you can check out any number of their music videos or live performances (there are thousands of videos!) I would urge BTS-newbies to start with this address by leader RM (Kim Namjoon) at the United Nations in September 2018. It provides an insight into the intellect and feeling behind the pop sensation and a small part of what sets BTS apart from just about every other musician in the world today.
Whilst they are obviously riding high on a wave of fame right now, most music pundits think they’ve got plenty of room, musically, to extend their fandom and fame. Perhaps, even to become one of the greatest music bands of all time.
As a footnote, looming over BTS is the Korean government's insistence that all it's young men must enter two years of national army service by the time they reach the age of 28. The oldest member, Jin, is already 27 and the band members have already stated they are happy and proud to serve their time of conscription. In the meantime they're not wasting any time as they continue to plunge head-long into a grilling schedule they've been keeping up now for seven years.
Events
Online “Global Pride” marks 50th anniversary of gay pride movement
Half a century after the first Gay Pride march, the world’s LGBT community and its supporters took many of their events online yesterday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although some activists still took to the streets to mark the event, much of the movement’s focus was channelled into Global Pride, a 24 hour online event broadcast live online.
One of the biggest events in the Gay Pride calendar, London Pride, was a major victim of the new restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. Online events replaced it under the slogan: “Postponed, but still united.” Some events were broadcast on the giant screen in Piccadilly Square and London’s mayor tweeted his support, saying “We may be apart, but we are still united, as neighbours, as allies, and as one city.”
68 year old veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell, wearing a rainbow coloured mask, led a group of 12 fellow activists to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the London Gay Liberation Front.
“We are seeking to reclaim Pride as an event for LGBT and human rights.”
Police in Berlin estimated that around 3,500 people turned out to march, in temperatures of around 30°C. German foreign minister Heiko Maas tweeted a message of support to the Global Pride event…
“Be proud of yourself! No matter who you love, no matter where you live.”
In Vienna, some 200 cars and motorbikes decked with rainbow flags and inflatable unicorns paraded down the city’s famous Ringstrasse. Organisers say around 5,000 people turned out to watch the scaled-down event. The city’s Rainbow Parade, which usually attracts hundreds of thousands, was otherwise replaced by online events.
The online Global Pride event, running with the slogan “Exist, persist, resist,” got underway at 0500 GMT in London. Put together by the organisers of several of the major Gay Pride events around the world, it aimed to attract hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.
Former US president Barack Obama released a video message saluting the gay New Yorkers who rioted at the Stonewall Inn in 1969, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations, effectively launching the modern gay rights movement. The first Gay Pride march was held in 1970 in New York to mark the first anniversary the Stonewall riots.
“Because of the movement they sparked and the decades of work that followed, marriage equality became the law of the land five years ago and just this month the Supreme Court ruled that employers can no longer discriminate against LGBTQ workers.”
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden issued his own video, in which he referred to the recent Supreme Court ruling reaffirming the rights LGBT workers.
SOURCE: Barron's
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000
The Covid-19 coronavirus has now officially infected over 10 million people worldwide. We emphasise “officially” because today’s sad milestone only accounts for confirmed cases. The 10 million case milestone was almost certainly passed some time ago with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announcing recently that infections in the US alone could be 10 times greater than reported. Then there’s the many third world and developing nations lacking resources to test major sections of their populations.
The other milestone that has been passed in the past 24 hours is the number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world which has now surged past 500,000. But the statistical death rate from Covid-19 of 5% is estimated to be more like 1-2% by the World Health Organisation when the unreported cases are considered in scientific modelling.
Some 6 months now into this pandemic the world’s infection numbers continue to rise, indeed accelerate. The numbers of deaths per day is starting to rise again after a gradual decline in April and May.
GRAPH: worldometers.com
The Covid-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and traced to a food market selling live animals, including bats, from whom the virus is thought to have jumped the species barrier to humans. As such, Covid-19 is described as a zoonotic virus. The Thaiger has done a breakdown of the first crucial weeks of the virus HERE.
The US, one of the current epicentres of infection growth, has over a quarter of the worldwide infections and roughly the same percentage of the global death toll, despite having only about 4.3% of the world’s population. The southern and western states of Florida, Texas, California and Arizona have been reporting accelerating numbers of new infections providing almost 60% of the country’s daily new cases in the past two weeks of data. But the number of daily deaths in the US has dropped drastically in the past 2 months as treatments improve over time.
Brazil, Russia, India and the UK are the other countries in the world’s top 5 total case numbers. Here is the worldometers.com listing as of 9am Sunday (Thai time).
In China’s current ‘second wave’ outbreak since June 11, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest suburbs of Beijing, 311 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus. The country reported 3 new imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 4 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500.
Brazil has recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, according to its Health Ministry. Total case numbers have more than doubled during June.
The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.
Thailand, with a population of some 69 million has had a total of 3,162 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and 58 deaths. It was the first country outside mainland China to confirm a case of the virus on January 14. The kingdom has now gone 33 days without a locally transmitted case and has now lifted nearly all ‘lockdown’ restrictions and looking towards re-opening the borders in a staged process starting July 1.
And in the past 24 hours, Zurich’s health officials announced they ordered a 10 day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a patron tested positive for the virus and had been proven to have infected others. The man was at the ‘Flamingo Club’ on June 21 and tested positive on June 25. Five other people who were at the club with him have also tested positive since.
Similar outbreaks have also occurred in nightlife zones in Japan and Seoul over the past month.
The “Spanish flu” epidemic of 1917-18 is estimated to have infected 500,000,000 people worldwide, or roughly 28% of the world’s 1.8 billion population at the time, and killed an estimated 50,000,000, far more than World War 1, in its second wave.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
richard barker
June 28, 2020 at 6:59 pm
corporate’s with a social concience or worried about results to their bottom line. Whichever, a move in the right direction but the politically correct movement needs to be regarded with caution also. Still, it seems there is a change on. We shall see.