World
Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict deepens ethnic rifts
Shortly after nightfall in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, volunteers wearing orange reflective vests and carrying sticks gather for a patrol by a neighborhood militia.
“We are watching and securing the peace of the neighborhood,” member Leul Hassen told AP news agency.
Vigilante groups like this are accused of stopping people and turning Tigrayans, one of Ethiopia’s more than 80 ethnic groups, over to the police.
Tens of thousands of Tigrayans have been rounded up and interred in crowded, unsanitary camps since the conflict began, rights groups report.
Arbitrary detentions have intensified since November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed introduced a state of emergency and called for citizens to take up arms against Tigray fighters and their allies, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).
Rights groups and the United Nations have recorded wide-ranging ethnically motivated atrocities — from plundering and torture to massacres and gang-rapes — carried out by all parties involved in the Tigray conflict, including Ethiopian federal forces, Eritrea’s Defense Force, Amhara special forces and TPLF fighters.
Ethiopia, a fragile federation of 11 ethnically based territories, is also seeing outbursts of ethnic violence in regions not directly affected by the Tigray war.
In a flare up of a boundary dispute between Ethiopia’s Afar and Somali regions, some 100 civilians, many of them Afar herders, were killed in April, reportedly by Somali regional forces.
Just months later, hundreds of Somali civilians were apparently killed after attacks by Afar militias.
In the east of the Oromia region, dozens of ethnic Amhara farming families were killed in a spate of attacks, allegedly carried out by the OLA in February and March.
Fracturing of Ethiopia
The spiraling ethnic conflicts is stoking fears that Ethiopia could violently disintegrate.
If the fighting reached Addis Ababa and unleashes communal violence across Ethiopia, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said last week, “we’re facing something I don’t think we have faced before for many, many years: We’re facing a fracture … of the fabric of Ethiopia.”
For US-based Horn of Africa analyst Yohannes Woldemariam, who grew up in Ethiopia, that isn’t a far fetched scenario.
“The level of hatred and the level of polarization is so intense, the situation is so violent and so divided along ethnic sectarian lines that the idea of a unitary Ethiopia surviving seems very difficult to imagine,” Woldemariam told DW.
Oromo feel betrayed
Abiy came to power in 2018 on the back of widespread protests, especially by ethnic Oromos.
They initially had high hopes of Abiy because of his mixed Oromo-Amharic parentage.
But the Oromos, the nation’s largest ethnic group who make up some 35% of Ethiopia’s population, now feel neglected by Abiy, who is seen as aligning himself with Amhara elites.
“They [the Oromo] do not trust Abiy,” Woldemariam said. “They feel Abiy has betrayed those that helped propel him to power.”
Even before the Tigray conflict, Abiy deployed troops to Oromia to silence those opposed to his idea of unified Ethiopia, with soldiers accused of committing an array of abuses against Oromo civilians.
It’s against this background that militarized wing of the Oromo, the OLA, has taken up arms in alliance with Tigrayan fighters against Abiy.
Tigrayans rally around TPLF
As for the TPLF, they were generally despised before the conflict broke out thanks to the corruption and repression of the TPLF-led coalition that dominated Ethiopia’s politics for the 27 years before Abiy’s appointment.
They were even “unpopular” in Tigray because “the TPLF elite were really just pursuing their own wealth and their own lives,” Woldemariam told DW.
“This changed when [the federal government] began to persecute Tigrayans just for being Tigrayans,” Woldemariam said. “Now just about every Tigrayan from every walk of life is [backing the TPLF] because there is a sense that they are being hunted by Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party.”
Atlantic Council researcher Cameron Hudson, a former diplomat in the Horn of Africa region, agrees with this analysis.
“Abiy’s use of hate speech, calling Tigrayans ‘terrorists’ and ‘weeds that need to be pulled’ has only served to drive the Tigrayan people, who had real doubts about their leadership, to the TPLF as essentially the last line of defense for this entire population,” Hudson told DW.
Role of religion
The ethnic hostility raises the question of how Ethiopia can move towards peace and reconciliation.
In a recent article, social harmony scholar Mohammed Girma argues that Christians and Muslim religious groups in Ethiopia have “big roles to play” to prevent the tragedy unfolding the country.
“Ethiopia is a deeply religious nation,” Girma writes, adding that in the past, its two dominant religions have “provided a vision for peaceful cohabitation.”
“There is a is a great need for an inter-religious peace effort,” he writes and for religious leaders to “find courage to speak truth to power” and “focus their teachings on healing and reconciliation.”
New dialogue
Former diplomat Hudson believes Abiy has “too much blood on his hands” to continue to govern Ethiopia even if the prime minister manages to end the conflict.
“The country will need a fresh political start,” Hudson said.
A number of conflict experts, including Hudson, believe Ethiopia will need to initially establish a transitional multi-ethnic and ethnically balanced government.
In the longer term, its thought the country needs to set up a national dialogue to examine the different visions of Ethiopia and agree on the state’s fundamental orientation.
“The last year has created such new tension and such new rifts,” said Hudson.
Now there needs to be “some kind of broad-based grassroots conversation about how the country can be not just governed, but how it can be constructed in a way that allows for ethnicity to be identified without it being the defining feature of Ethiopian political life.”
Edited by: Benita van Eyssen
SOURCE: DW News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
DW’s GirlzOffMute turns one!
Bank of Thailand concerned with banks trading in digital assets
Meet Dago Nivel, an Angolan who took on the system
World in Progress: The ripple effects of the pandemic
Transatlantic allies ramp up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
GoFlight resumes Indian flight to Phuket this week
Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict deepens ethnic rifts
“Thailand Tourism with SHA” festival set for December 17 to 19
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
President Joko Widodo visted displaced areas in East Java after volcano eruption
Tycoon Premchai sentenced to 3 years, 2 months for poaching
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit Myanmar next month
Blowing the whistle on traffic offenses in Angola
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Maya Bay reopening likely to be postponed | VIDEO
Cost of PCR tests reduced by 200 baht at labs run by Department of Medical Sciences
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Bangkok18 hours ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
- World19 hours ago
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Recent comments: