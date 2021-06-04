World
Covid-19 sees a rise in dangerous scams in India
While Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across India, some devious scammers saw the desperation of a pandemic crisis as an opportunity. India has frequently been known to be a hotbed for ripoffs and scams, and the Coronavirus pandemic has only worsened the situation.
In December an Indian call centre made US $14 million by cheating 4,500 Americans whom they tricked into liquidating their bank account into bitcoin that the call centre would then cash in and disappear. Another scam in 2019 claimed insurance on hundreds of fake road accident victims in a village in Haryana. Local police and doctors were in on the plot to fleece insurance money.
Now scammers are taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation in India to take advantage of desperate people who badly need help. New Delhi police are investigating over 600 fraud cases involving people getting ripped off for much-needed Covid-19 supplies like medicine, oxygen and hospital beds.
One woman recounts how after being unable to afford the approximately 428,000 baht advance hospitals wanted to provide a bed, they turned to the internet as a last hope to buy oxygen cylinders that have been in such short supply in India. They found someone who said they would deliver a tank within an hour after receiving a 6,400 baht payment. She made the payment, and the contact disappeared. Her husband died waiting for oxygen that never came.
Another man fell for a similar trap, a professional-looking oxygen supplier website he even recommended to friends. He felt confident in their instalment payments and lost about 19,000 baht on tanks that never arrived. Another gang of scammers in India was busted repainting fire extinguishers and selling them as oxygen cylinders. 6 men were arrested this week after authorities believe they washed, repacked and sold several tonnes of surgical gloves discarded from hospitals after their single-use.
A group of men posed as doctors and scammed people out of money by offering hospital beds that didn’t actually exist. A gang was arrested selling fake doses of Remdesivir, the antiviral drug, for 40 times the market price. They cost less than 9 baht to produce and were being sold for over 4000 baht.
Senior New Delhi police have been actively pursuing cases and arresting many scammers, but plenty are still operating throughout India. The Crime Branch team continues to make arrests and warn everyone to exercise extreme caution when considering online options for anything that could be a scam.
Those who have been cheated are calling harsher punishments than standard in India for those who commit Covid-related scams. People have advocated for the death penalty or life imprisonment, pointing out that an average scam may cause financial harm and mental anguish, but scams like fake oxygen tanks and hospital beds are costing people’s lives.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
In 2 days, yesterday and today, Phuket has set out to vaccinate 22,613 migrant workers and 5,758 foreign workers who are legal with a work permit. Vachira Phuket Hospital has teamed up with Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in the north of Phuket and Central shopping centre in the middle of the island for the foreign worker mass vaccination drive.
The resort has offered up its Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space for the vaccination drive for foreign workers, using the large location to host all the vaccine recipients. ACES has been used by government officials as a vaccine centre for the duration of the vaccine campaign.
Angsana released a statement praising the efforts as a major step towards the Phuket Sandbox reopening scheme on July 1st. The Phuket Tourist Association and Ministry of Public Health are coordinating preparedness to receive guests, arranging procedures, protocol and testing plans. The TAT Safety & Health Administration programme created Covid-19 safety standards for hosting incoming tourists.
It was reported that the Central shopping centre was a much rougher scene compared to a smooth vaccination process in Angsana. Foreign workers waited in the car park for over an hour just to have their paperwork processed before being allowed into the shopping centre to receive their jabs.
Phuket had received a batch of 80,000 Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday to carry out the mass vaccination of foreign workers. Next week another 120,000 vaccines will arrive and another drive will run from June 11. So far 279,943 people have had one vaccine so far, and nearly 99,000 are fully vaccinated with 2 jabs. The number of single vaccine recipients is 60% of the target of 466,587 Phuket residents needed to be fully vaccinated to reach the 70% inoculation threshold for herd immunity.
As of now, only expats legally employed with a valid work permit are eligible for vaccines in Phuket. Government officials have not released any information on when and how expats that aren’t working can receive a vaccine. Many expats are on marriage or retirement visas, and don’t have work permits who are still awaiting details on how foreign residents can get vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
As Thailand starts to ramp up its vaccination, especially in the hardest hit provinces, we ask which ARE the hardest hit provinces? The third wave of Covid-19 around Thailand has had the most pronounced affect on the Kingdom and is now threatening the re-opening of the country to general travel – starting with the Phuket Sandbox on July 1.
Here’s a list of the worst hit provinces in Thailand, including today’s total new infections and the accumulated totals of cases. Thanks to PR Thai Government for the infographic…
HERE is a list of all the provincial totals reported today by the CCSA.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Si Racha ice factory closed due to Covid
An ice factory in Si Racha, a district to the north of Pattaya and south of Samut Prakan, has been ordered to close for the time being as there have been multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections stemming from their business. As ordered by the Chon Buri Governor today.
Chon Buri Governor, Phakarathorn Teanchai, gave this notice via the Chonburi Public Relations Office.
The amount of infections found in the Suksawat Pansadet Ice Factory is located in the Khao Kansong sub-district of Si Racha, were not given, but the Chon Buri Department of Public Health announced today that there 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases, mostly divided between the Pansadet Ice factory and a “Chinese party”.
The closure is in order to halt the spread of Covid-19, says the Chon Buri Disease Control Committee. To further contain the spread, the factory’s staff has been quarantined to prevent them from mingling with the general population, as officials attempt to isolate the outbreak.
The order closes the factor from today until June 18.
There 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases today in the Chon Buri province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid-19 sees a rise in dangerous scams in India
BTS make musical history with a slice of ‘Butter’
Thailand News Today | Local-made AZ vaccine released, new prosecutor to chase ‘Boss’ | June 4
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
Si Racha ice factory closed due to Covid
Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly smuggling durian into Thailand
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Siam Bioscience delivers 1.8 million local AstraZeneca vaccines
Taxi driver/alleged drug dealer takes police on chase before being arrested
Covid UPDATE Friday: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths, provincial totals
Scrutiny over public and media idolising of suspect Uncle Phol
India places order for 300 million doses of unapproved vaccine
US President Biden pledges vaccines donation, 25 million to start
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
TAT re-confirms Phuket’s reopening date of July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- World2 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Drugs3 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Phuket2 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Business1 day ago
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government unsure if local administration budgets can be used to buy vaccines
- Business1 day ago
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
- Phuket2 days ago
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules