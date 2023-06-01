10 Thai provinces at risk as strong monsoon rains bring threat of flash floods and landslides

Photo by Flickr

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) released an advisory today warning about strong monsoon rains impacting 10 provinces, urging caution against potential flash floods and landslides. The advisory will remain in effect until June 6 and impacts the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the announcement, the south-westerly monsoon rains are growing stronger, causing waves of 2-3 metres in height in the Andaman Sea. In areas affected by thunderstorms, the waves can reach heights of over 3 metres.

The Gulf of Thailand is also experiencing 1-2 metre high waves, with heights exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm regions. Fishermen in these areas are urged to exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats should refrain from setting sail in the Andaman Sea until June 6.

Continuous monsoon rains are forecasted for the eastern and western coastal areas of southern Thailand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.

Residents in these provinces are urged to be cautious about the possible impacts of heavy rainfall, such as flash floods, monsoon rains, forest run-offs, overflowing canals, and landslides.

Follow us on :













The public is encouraged to follow the TMD announcements and can obtain updated information on the TMD website or by contacting 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 around the clock.

The TMD will release its next announcement today at 5pm.